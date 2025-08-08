2nd bomb threat reported at Q Center in St. Charles where Texas lawmakers have stayed

Texas state lawmakers speak via Zoom at a special meeting of the Kane County Democratic Women Wednesday, Aug. 6, at Carmina's Mexican Restaurant and Banquets in Elgin. They spoke remotely out of concern for their safety following a bomb threat at the Q Center in St. Charles, where some were staying. (Photo provided by Corinne Pierog)

St. Charles police responded to a second bomb threat Friday morning at the Q Center, where Texas lawmakers have been staying.

No explosive device was found after a bomb squad search at the hotel and conference center, local police reported.

It was the same location from which hundreds of people – including Texas lawmakers – were evacuated Wednesday after a different bomb threat.

The Texas state legislators traveled to Illinois to try to thwart an attempt by Republicans to redraw the Texas Congressional District map to try to get the GOP a wider majority in the U.S. House after next year’s election.

Police said they responded to the Q Center complex, at 1405 N. Fifth Ave., at about 8:30 a.m. Friday.

The building was searched by local police, the Kane County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad and the Explosive Detection K-9 Unit.

“The area has been secured by authorities, and all 70 hotel guests are safe,” police said in a news release.

As a continued precaution, the St. Charles Police Department has increased patrols in the area since the initial report.

Authorities with the sheriff’s office and St. Charles police did not immediately respond to request for further comment.

Police said they “continue to work with the agencies involved as the investigation continues.” Anyone with information is urged to contact the St. Charles Police Department at 630-377-4435.

Check back for updates on this breaking story.