Kane County prosecutors field 900+ calls, emails about accused Batavia chiropractor

Batavia chiropractor David H. Hanson was charged following a Nov. 5, 2025, search of his office after authorities alleged he secretly videotaped more than 180 of his patients, including children, as they undressed or were nude. Police said the victims were mostly women and girls. (Photo provided by Kane County State's Attorney's Office)

The Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office confirmed receiving more than 900 calls and emails in the wake of criminal charges against a Batavia chiropractor alleging he secretly video recorded more than 180 of his patients, mostly women and young girls as they undressed or were nude.

The felony charges were filed Nov. 5 against David H. Hanson and Hanson Family Chiropractic.

The state’s attorney’s office confirmed through email the number of emails and phone calls they received.

While court records show that Hanson is scheduled for a court appearance on Jan. 8, 2026, before Circuit Judge David Kliment, his attorney Matt Haiduk filed court papers Nov. 13 asking for a substitution of judges.

Substitution of judges is a legal term which means Hanson wants a different judge to preside over his case.

The filing asserts that Hanson “fears that he will not receive a fair and impartial trial in this cause if he is tried before the Honorable John A. Barsanti, or the Honorable Judge David Kliment, before whom this cause is pending because the said Judges are prejudiced against him.”

Kliment and Barsanti did not immediately reply to an email seeking comment, and Haiduk did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

No date has been set for hearing on the request, according to court records.

Thomas Connelly, an attorney with Meyers & Flowers in St. Charles, which filed a civil complaint against Hanson on behalf of a Batavia woman and her two children, said the law firm has heard from more than 100 people since news of the criminal charges became public.

“The number is growing quickly, exponentially,” Connelly said. “Some reports are going back as far as 2017. ... We’ve been contacted by people who visited the office as soon as the day before his arrest.”

Fegan Scott Law Firm in Yorkville filed a civil class action lawsuit against the chiropractor and his practice, because they expect 200 or more impacted patients, a spokeswoman said.

Both civil lawsuits seek unspecified damages and jury trials, records show.

A separate court filing Nov. 13 from prosecutors seeks to seize Hanson’s 2021 blue Jeep Rubicon. The filing cites state law that allows for vehicles – as well as boats and planes – to be forfeited if they were alleged to have been used in the commission of certain felonies.

These include 14 that Hanson is charged with – producing, disseminating and possessing materials depicting child sexual abuse.

An affidavit in support of the filing is not yet available to the public and no hearing date has been set.

Hanson, 43, of Batavia, is charged with 17 felonies in total, including three counts of unauthorized video recording of a minor, according to a joint news release from the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office and Batavia Police Department.

Many of the recordings appear to have been taken from a red light room used for treatments including near-infrared light therapy, according to the release.

The most serious charges are eight Class X felonies, punishable by six to 30 years in prison, if a defendant is convicted.