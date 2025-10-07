Public visitation Thursday for Sycamore couple Gary Schmidt and Holly Schmidt

Memorial flowers, a photo and messages of love were placed outside the home of Gary Schmidt and Holly Schmidt on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, on Oakland Drive in Sycamore. The Schmidts, shown in the photo, were found dead in their home on Tuesday, authorities said. (Kelsey Rettke)

It’s been a week since married couple Holly Schmidt and Gary Schmidt were found dead in their Sycamore home, and loved ones are planning a public visitation in their memory on Thursday.

The visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at St. John Lutheran Church, 26555 Brickville Road, Sycamore, according to a joint obituary published by Butala Funeral Home.

The married couple was found dead in their home on Sept. 30. Hours later, their 35-year-old son was charged with first-degree murder, according to DeKalb County court records. Authorities believe the couple was killed on Sept. 29, according to court records.

On Friday, a memorial could be seen outside the Schmidt’s home on Oakland Drive in unincorporated Sycamore. Their family, friends and coworkers spent the week grieving the loss of their friends and loved ones.

A public GoFundMe campaign has so far raised more than $77,600 from 860 donations as of presstime Tuesday. Organizers said the fundraiser will support the Schmidt’s family.

Gary, 60, and Holly, 59, were married in 1990 and together raised three children. They’d recently celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary, according to the obituary.

Photos of the late Gary Schmidt and Holly Schmidt, of Sycamore, were posted on a public GoFundMe memorial fundraiser to support their grieving family. The Schmidts, shown in the photos published by GoFundMe, were found dead in their home on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, authorities said. (Photo provided by GoFundMe)

Gary, born in Elmhurst, was known as the ultimate handyman who showed love through acts of service, according to the obituary.

“His care showed up in the quiet ways he helped and in the many things he built to make life a little easier for those he loved,” the obituary stated, adding Gary was “happiest in his perfectly organized garage.”

Those qualities were expressed to everyone he worked with at Blinderman Construction Company, where he’d been employed for 35 years. His father was the company’s first employee.

Gary, the company’s senior superintendent, started his time at the company as a carpenter’s apprentice and worked on a variety of projects, including the O’Hare Airport ring tunnel and several Chicago Public libraries and schools, according to the obituary.

He was also known as “Magellan,” by his snowmobiling friends. They would ride their snow-based vehicles together in Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, where he knew every turn and landmark. He was the happiest while working on his snowmobiles inside his garage, according to the obituary.

Holly’s compassion for people and animals is at the center of her legacy, loved ones said. She liked to go thrift shopping and collect Christmas decor, according to the obituary.

“She loved nothing more than a trip with her kids or having them all home together,” the obituary wrote of Holly. “Her favorite memory was exploring Yosemite with Gary and their children — a time that perfectly captured her joy in being surrounded by family and nature."

Most recently, Holly, born in Morris, worked as a paraeducator for Sycamore School District 427, but her work experience went back to when she was 12 years old. Then, she worked at a dog kennel, and later groomed dogs at Amberleaf Animal Hospital, according to their obituary. She also spent time working as an X-ray technician at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.

In lieu of flowers, organizers invite people to donate to the Barn on Baseline animal shelter in Genoa or the Mercer Area Sno-Goers snowmobile club.