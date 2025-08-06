Potential bomb threat evacuates 400 people, including Texas lawmakers, from Q Center in St. Charles

Texas Democratic lawmakers were among 400 people evacuated in response to a potential bomb threat at the Q Center in St. Charles early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Police and the Kane County Sheriff’s bomb squad searched the center and found no explosive device, according to a news release.

Police responded to the reported threat about 7:15 a.m., and immediately evacuated 400 people and secured the area around the hotel and convention center at 1405 N. Fifth Ave. in St. Charles.

All guests and staff safely returned to the premises, according to police.

Authorities are encouraging anyone with information to contact the St. Charles Police Department at 630-377-4435. An investigation continues Wednesday.

Several Texas state Democrats fled to Illinois on Sunday in a last-resort attempt to block redrawn U.S. House maps that President Donald Trump wants before the 2026 midterm elections.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has made threats about removing members of the opposition from their seats. Democrats have countered that Abbott is using “smoke and mirrors” to assert legal authority he does not have.

Texas State Representative Ann Johnson responded to the evacuation on X, where she blamed “dangerous republican rhetoric” from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

“A bomb threat this morning forced an evacuation…” Johnson said in the tweet, “Paxton told his supporters to ‘Hunt us Down’– but we won’t be silenced.”

Governor JB Pritzker also took to social media this morning, promising that the threats would be investigated and the responsible parties would be held accountable.

“I am aware of reports that threats were made against Texas elected officials in our state,” Pritzker confirmed on X.

Pritzker said he instructed Illinois State Police to ensure public safety is maintained.