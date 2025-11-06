Batavia chiropractor accused of secretly filming more than 180 patients undressing, including children

Batavia chiropractor David H. Hanson was charged following a Nov. 5, 2025, search of his office after authorities alleged he secretly videotaped more than 180 of his patients, including children, as they undressed or were nude. Police said the victims were mostly women and girls. (Photo provided by Kane County State's Attorney's Office)

A Batavia chiropractor has been charged after authorities alleged he secretly videotaped more than 180 of his patients, most of them women and young girls, as they undressed or were nude.

David H. Hanson, 43, of Batavia, is charged with 17 felonies in total, including producing, disseminating and possessing materials depicting child sexual abuse, and unauthorized video recording of a minor, according to a Thursday joint news release from the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office and Batavia Police Department.

If convicted of the most severe Class X felonies, he could face up to 30 years in prison.

Authorities allege Hanson secretly videotaped his patients, including children. Many of the recordings appear to have been taken from a red light room used for treatments including near-infrared light therapy, according to the release.

Hanson recorded the videos using hidden cameras he’d secretly placed throughout his chiropractic office, authorities allege.

Charges were announced Thursday after police searched Hanson’s office, 1928 W. Wilson St., and his home Wednesday, Nov. 5. He was arrested Wednesday night, according to the release.

Hanson appeared for his first hearing in front of a judge Thursday. A judge denied his release, ruling in favor of prosecutors who argued doing so would endanger the public, officials said.

The state’s attorney’s Child Exploitation Unit is asking for the public’s help as the investigation into Hanson continues.

Batavia police and the State’s Attorney’s Office are urging anyone who believes they or a minor in their care was victimized by Hanson, or anyone with information relevant to the investigation, to call police at 630-444-3322 or email SAOVictimHotline@KaneCountyIL.gov.

Investigators were assisted by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, which provided K-9 units trained to detect electronic storage equipment. The K-9s “played a large role” in finding cameras Hanson allegedly hid in his office, authorities said.

Hanson is expected to appear for a status hearing at 9 a.m. Nov. 10.