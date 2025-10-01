Sycamore mother’s protective order against son expired weeks before her killing: Records

DeKalb County sheriff’s deputies and other investigators talk to DeKalb County Coroner Linda Besler (burgundy shirt) on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, in the driveway of a house in the 1300 block of Oakland Drive in Sycamore where two people were found dead Tuesday morning. (Mark Busch)

An order of protection filed by a Sycamore woman against her 35-year-old son expired weeks before her death, which authorities have alleged was caused by him, court records show.

Kevin A. Schmidt was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder in the killing of his parents, Holly S. Schmidt, 59, and Gary A. Schmidt, 60, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday night.

DeKalb County court records show Holly petitioned a judge more than once to prohibit Kevin from harming her, Gary and other family members, including pets.

At one point, she wrote in court records, “I was afraid for our safety.” Holly recounted in court filings multiple instances in which police were called due to incidents with her son involving threats and a knife in May.

Court records also show that Kevin had a history of mental illness and spent at least four stints between 2022 and 2024 in a behavioral health hospital.

Kevin lived with his parents at their home in the 1300 block of Oakland Drive, near the corner, records show. But for almost four months this year, he was prohibited from living there at a judge’s order.

He also had a history of domestic violence connected to the home and his parents, records show. Police had been called to the address multiple times this year for reports of domestic violence.

Man pleaded guilty 20 days ago to domestic battery against mother: Records

As recently as this month, Kevin Schmidt pleaded guilty to Class A misdemeanor domestic battery in connection with a December 2024 incident involving his mother at their home, according to the filing.

She’d called police on Dec. 22, 2024, and said that while she was hanging an ornament on the Christmas tree, Kevin “yelled at her that she was in his personal space and pushed her into a table,” police alleged in court records.

On Sept. 10, Schmidt pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor in connection with that incident and was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Philip Montgomery to 24 months of conditional discharge and ordered to complete anger management counseling. Montgomery also ordered Kevin to “have no hostile contact” with Holly, records show.

But months later, on May 19, 2025, Holly Schmidt filed an emergency order of protection against her son, asking a judge to prohibit him from living in their home and contacting her, husband Gary, and other family members.

In the May 19 filing, Holly referenced three incidents a week prior, including one when Kevin allegedly threatened to kill his father.

At 2 p.m. on May 17, Kevin “confronted” his father, Gary, and said to him, “If you don’t stay out of my personal space, I am going to kill you,” Holly wrote in the filing. Holly said Kevin called the police that day and told them he was trapped in the garage, which she said wasn’t true.

At 7 p.m. May 18, Kevin’s father, Gary, saw him with a red utility knife, Holly wrote. Kevin allegedly knocked down an outside camera and scratched their vehicles with the knife. She said she later noticed an 18-inch slice in her couch. She described Kevin as “manic and unregulated” and said she feared for her safety, according to the filing. The police were called to the Schmidts’ home twice that day.

Holly also said she feared for her two dogs’ safety when Kevin let them loose from their crates at noon on May 14, the protective order petition states. She asked a judge to grant her possession of Petra, an orange cat; Ruby, a 70-pound brown and tan dog; and Gabriel, a German Shepard, records show.

Judge Stephanie Klein granted Holly’s emergency order effective May 19 through June 6. And Judge Marcy Buick granted an extended order of protection, which was in effect from June 6 to 5 p.m. Sept. 6, records show.

Authorities served Kevin the protection notice filed by his mother on June 6 at a Freed Road address.

At the time of his parents’ killings, Kevin Schmidt was also the subject of an ongoing order of protection in effect through 2027 filed by a woman at that same Freed Road address, records show.

In July, Klein ordered Kevin to undergo a psychiatric evaluation, records show.

Deputies found the Schmidts dead in their Oakland Drive home in unincorporated Sycamore shortly before 9 a.m. A family member had called the sheriff’s office to ask deputies to check on their loved ones.

In the hours after, law enforcement descended on the 1300 block of Oakland Drive. Investigators were still working on the scene late Tuesday.

Sheriff Andy Sullivan said he expected his investigators to be there “a while longer” into the night and then return on Wednesday. The DeKalb County Coroner’s Office is expected to perform autopsies Wednesday. Sullivan said authorities believe the Schmidts died from blunt force trauma.