Sterling man charged with sex crime

A Sterling man is jailed in Whiteside County as a result of a criminal sexual assault investigation.

Jesus J. Garcia-Nunez, 73, of Sterling, is charged with one count of sexual relations within families, a Class 3 felony, according to a Sterling Police Department news release.

According to the release, the Sterling Police Department on Monday received a report of a criminal sexual assault and initiated an investigation into the allegation.

Sterling police officers executed a search warrant in the 600 block of 18th Avenue, Sterling, on Wednesday following the sexual assault investigation, according to the release.

Officers took Garcia-Nunez into custody while executing the warrant. Garcia-Nunez currently is being held at the Whiteside County Jail, according to jail records.