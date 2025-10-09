More vehicles arrive at National Guard camp in Elwood as deployment to Chicago put on hold, for now

A dump truck prepares to dump gravel in the lot of the Army Reserve Training Center on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025. (Jessie Molloy)

While a federal judge heard arguments Thursday in a case seeking to halt the Trump Administration’s deployment of federalized National Guard Troops from Texas and Illinois to Chicago, activity continued at the Army Reserve base where the troops are stationed in Elwood.

Soldiers are stationed at the Joliet Local Training Area site for the Illinois National Guard at 20612 Arsenal Road in Elwood on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

U.S. District Judge April Perry late Thursday afternoon granted a partial temporary restraining order against the deployment of National Guard troops into the state. The request was filed by the State of Illinois.

The Joliet Area Army Reserve Training Center base, which is currently hosting National Guard troops, was quieter on Thursday than it was on Tuesday and Wednesday. Past the fences and tarping, which were put in place on Wednesday to block access and visibility into the facility from Arsenal Road, vehicles and troops could be seen moving about, although the sounds of drills from the back of the property were not audible, as they were on Wednesday.

The majority of visible activity was taking place at the facility driveways, where a series of vehicles could be seen coming and going.

The vehicles, which ranged from consumer pickup trucks, SUVs and sedans, to multi-passenger vans, and industrial vehicles such as dump trucks, semi-trailers and tankers, required armed National Guard soldiers to slide temporary gates aside for access to and from Arsenal Road.

Three vehicles line up to enter the Army Reserve Training Center in Elwood on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025. (Jessie Molloy)

At least one additional sleeping trailer for the troops was seen being brought onto the property, and a large dump truck came and went twice in the early afternoon, depositing a large amount of gravel into the fenced-off parking lot near the trailers.

It is unclear who was being allowed onto the base in the passenger vehicles, as press and residents have been turned away from the gates by military personnel and the Elwood Police Department, which has increased patrols in the area this week and has vehicles stationed regularly in the base’s driveways.

Elwood Police Chief Fred Hayes told The Herald-News Thursday that the department’s presence was not requested by the National Guard or federal government, but that it was a decision made by the Elwood Police Department based on the activity in the area.

Elwood Police officers sit in a car in the driveway of the Joliet Local Training Area site for the Illinois National Guard at 20612 Arsenal Road in Elwood on Wednesday, October. 8, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

“No one has requested this,” Hayes said. “We usually have patrols in the area daily. We increased them because of increased activity and attention with the guard here. We’re here to maintain peace and order, which is the responsible thing for the police department to do.”

One resident who has been at the site on Arsenal Road observing the activity at the base for two days, told The Herald-News Thursday that he attempted to approach the Elwood police to intervene when a man in a MAGA baseball cap, live-streaming to social media, confronted protesters Wednesday. The resident said he was turned away by the officer after being told the police had been instructed not to engage.

When asked about the incident, Hayes said he knew nothing about it, and anyone with complaints should contact the Elwood Police Department.

“We’re working to make sure the presence of the guard is minimally disruptive to the residents,” he said. “We’re committed to fostering a safe and informed environment in the community, and hopefully we don’t have issues like what’s happened in other parts of the country.”