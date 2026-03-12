High winds Thursday night and Friday could hamper storm recovery efforts in Kankakee County

Much of Northern and North Central Illinois will be under either a high wind watch or a wind advisory beginning the evening of Thursday, March 12, 2026. (Photo provided by the National Weather Service)

The National Weather Service has placed Kankakee County, along with many other counties in northeastern Illinois, under a high wind watch that goes into effect Thursday night, which could hamper storm recovery efforts.

The county will see wind gusts around 45 to 50 mph Thursday night, increasing to 50 to 60 mph by Friday morning.

The NWS said the strongest winds are expected to occur between 6 a.m. and noon on Friday. These will be southerly winds blowing to the north.

Counties under a high wind warning include Kankakee, Will, Kendall, Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake and McHenry. Grundy, Livingston, La Salle, Putnam, Bureau, DeKalb, Lee and Ogle counties will all be under a wind advisory.

The NWS said residents in these areas should secure outdoor furniture and decorations, and take care when driving in open and exposed areas. It is expected that these winds will hamper storm recovery efforts.