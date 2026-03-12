DeKalb city leaders approve new zoning map

DeKalb City Hall along Lincoln Highway (route 38) in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black)

The DeKalb City Council this week approved a measure to update the city’s zoning map.

Every year, the city is required to make updates in accordance with requirements outlined by the Illinois Municipal Code.

Revisions to the map consist of all zoning changes approved over the past year, city documents show. They include rezonings, special use permits, and annexation-related actions with special uses.

In a series of 7-0 votes, changes to the city’s zoning map were approved. Sixth Ward DeKalb Alderman Mike Verbic was absent.

An updated copy of the city’s official zoning map is available on its website at cityofdekalb.com.