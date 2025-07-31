Toddler dead, 13 injured after car crashes into Portillo’s restaurant in Oswego

A member of law enforcement exits the Portillo’s Wednesday, July 30, 2025, after a car crashed through the front entrance of the business at 2810 U.S. Route 34 in Oswego. (Mark Busch)

A 2-year-old boy was killed and several other people were injured Wednesday afternoon when a car drove into a Portillo’s restaurant at 2810 U.S. Route 34 in Oswego.

Eight people, including the driver of the vehicle, were taken to area hospitals, according to the Oswego Police Department. Six other people were treated at the scene and released.

The toddler was inside the restaurant at the time of the crash. All of the 14 victims were in the restaurant at the time of the crash.

Police are considering the crash an accident at this point in the investigation.

“Our investigation is in its early stages, but preliminary information suggests that this was a tragic accident,” Oswego Police Chief Jason Bastin said during a news conference. “However, we are thoroughly reviewing all available evidence, including witness statements and surveillance video, to determine exactly what occurred.”

Oswego Police Chief Jason Bastin speaks Wednesday, July 30, 2025, during a press conference after a car crashed into the entrance of the Portillo’s at 2810 U.S. Route 34 in Oswego. (Mark Busch)

At approximately 1:55 p.m. officers responded to the scene after a report of a car crashing through the front entrance of the Portillo’s, police said.

The car was driven by a 50-year-old woman who was the lone occupant in the vehicle, police said. It is not known if the driver was having a medical emergency at the time of the crash, Bastin said.

“My understanding is that the driver was speaking after the crash,” Bastin said. “As far as it being a medical emergency, we don’t have that information yet from the hospital.”

In responding to another question, he said it was too early to determine if the crash occurred because the driver had mistaken the gas pedal for the brake pedal.

“It’s too early in our investigation for me to speak about that,” Bastin said. “However, that of course is something that the driver will be spoken to about.”

Bastin expressed his condolences.

“We understand how difficult and emotional this incident is for everyone involved, including the families impacted by this tragedy, as well as our community, our officers and the fire department personnel who responded,” he said.

Support services are being made available to those who need it, Bastin said.

“We are coordinating closely with victim assistance resources,” he said.

State Sen. Sue Rezin, R-Morris, released a statement in reaction to the incident.

“I am devastated by the heartbreaking news out of Oswego,” she said in the statement. “My heart goes out to the family of the young child whose life was tragically lost, and I am praying for all those who were injured.”

She also thanked the first responders and medical personnel “who acted swiftly to care for the victims and secure the scene.”

“As the investigation continues, I urge everyone to keep the victims and their families in your thoughts during this incredibly difficult time,” she said.

The police department will share updates as more information becomes available.

Judy Harvey contributed to this story.