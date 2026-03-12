Will County holds ‘When Seconds Matter’ workshop on emergency readiness

Amy Altenbern (left) with the Plainfield Emergency Management Agency shares information on disaster preparedness with Fran Stevenson of Joliet before the start of the "When Seconds Matter" workshop in 2025. (Bob Okon)

The Will County Emergency Management Agency will host its “When Seconds Matter: Public Preparedness Workshop” on March 28 in Braidwood.

The annual workshop open to the public at no charge provides expert advice on preparation and action for tornadoes and other emergencies.

This year topics will include nuclear readiness, according to a news release on the workshop.

Advance registration is required at www.willcountyema.org/workshop.

The workshop will be at Reed-Custer High School, located at 249 Comet Drive. Exhibits will be on display started at 8:30 a.m., and presentations will begin at 9 a.m.

The Braidwood Clean Energy Center, a nuclear plant now owned by Constellation, is seen in this file photo. (Madison Hopkins)

Experts will lead presentations “on severe weather preparedness, nuclear readiness, and how community awareness and early action can help prevent acts of targeted violence,” the release stated. “Attendees will gain actionable steps they can take before, during, and after emergencies.”

The workshop is designed for people ages 12 and up.

“When seconds matter, being informed and prepared can make all the difference,” Will County EMA Director Allison Anderson said in the release. “This workshop empowers individuals and families with practical knowledge they can use immediately to protect themselves and support their communities during emergencies and disasters.”

This will be the third “When Seconds Matter: Public Preparedness Workshop” held by the county.