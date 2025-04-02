Illinois Valley April 1, 2025, election coverage

Here is a list of stories from our Tuesday, April 1, 2025, election coverage in La Salle and Bureau counties.
[ La Salle and Bureau county April 2025 unofficial election results ]
[ La Salle Mayor Jeff Grove holds sizable lead with all precincts counted ]
[ ‘Getting reelected is special,’ Ken Kolowski defeats Doug Bernabei for Peru mayor ]
[ Daniel Danko, Scott Scheuer ahead to garner Streator City Council seats ]
[ No city manager for Oglesby, voters say in tally from Tuesday ]
[ Malooley-Thompson, Kelley lead in Spring Valley mayor, alderman races ]
[ Hunt, Moshage hold leads for 2 IVCC board seats ]
[ Mertel in position to win Peru city clerk race with all precincts counted ]
[ Incumbents, former council member hold leads for seats on La Salle City Council ]
[ Waltham school referendum headed to defeat ]
[ David Boelk on his way to retain Mendota mayor seat ]
[ Saletzki ahead to gain seat on Princeton City Council ]
[ La Salle County election roundup: Grand Ridge, Earlville, Wenona, Leland, Ransom, Tonica contested races ]
[ Ohio voters say no to deactivating high school ]