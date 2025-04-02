April 02, 2025
Illinois Valley April 1, 2025, election coverage

By Derek Barichello
Voters fill out their ballots on Tuesday, April 1, 2025 at the La Salle VFW.

Voters fill out their ballots on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at the La Salle VFW. (Scott Anderson)

Here is a list of stories from our Tuesday, April 1, 2025, election coverage in La Salle and Bureau counties.

La Salle and Bureau county April 2025 unofficial election results ]

La Salle Mayor Jeff Grove holds sizable lead with all precincts counted ]

‘Getting reelected is special,’ Ken Kolowski defeats Doug Bernabei for Peru mayor ]

Daniel Danko, Scott Scheuer ahead to garner Streator City Council seats ]

No city manager for Oglesby, voters say in tally from Tuesday ]

Malooley-Thompson, Kelley lead in Spring Valley mayor, alderman races ]

Hunt, Moshage hold leads for 2 IVCC board seats ]

Mertel in position to win Peru city clerk race with all precincts counted ]

Incumbents, former council member hold leads for seats on La Salle City Council ]

Waltham school referendum headed to defeat ]

David Boelk on his way to retain Mendota mayor seat ]

Saletzki ahead to gain seat on Princeton City Council ]

La Salle County election roundup: Grand Ridge, Earlville, Wenona, Leland, Ransom, Tonica contested races ]

Ohio voters say no to deactivating high school ]

Image 1 of 17
Future voter Ryan Klimick, looks around the polling place while his grandmaJane Knafelc votes on Tuesday, April 1, 2025 at Christ Family Four Square Church in La Salle.

Future voter Ryan Klimick looks around the polling place while his grandma Jane Knafelc votes on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at Christ Family Four Square Church in La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

