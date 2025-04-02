Malooley-Thompson, Kelley lead in Spring Valley mayor, alderman races

Spring Valley voters want Mayor Melanie Malooley-Thompson to maintain her post.

Malooley-Thompson garnered 823 votes to political challenger Debra Perino’s 162 votes on Tuesday in unofficial results.

“My vision is to continue the momentum and progress we’ve experienced during the last four years,” Malooley-Thompson said in response to a Shaw Local News Network questionnaire. “We are currently amid multiple important projects that I believe will benefit the city, and I am dedicated to seeing those projects to fruition.”

In the other contested race in Spring Valley, Jake Kelley received 157 votes to J.C. Heerdt’s 136 votes for Ward 3 alderman. Totals are unofficial until results are certified.