If unofficial vote totals hold, Ohio High School students will not have to travel to Amboy or La Moille to attend school.

District voters said no to deactivating the high school. There were 172 no votes to 105 yes votes.

Currently, Ohio Community High School serves 20 students. If voters had said yes to deactivation, students would have the choice of attending nearby Amboy or La Moille high schools.