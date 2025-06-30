Ottawa council to vote on self-storage project, annexations

The Ottawa City Council will meet to vote on several items during their regular meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Ottawa City Hall. (Derek Barichello)

The Ottawa City Council on Tuesday is expected to vote on a conditional use permit allowing the construction of a self-storage facility on the city’s north side during their regular meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 1 at Ottawa City Hall.

The proposed facility would occupy a 4.5 acre portion of a 28 acre site on East Etna Road, just east of the North Ottawa Plaza.

The project was recommendedthe by the Ottawa Plan Commission last week.

During their latest meeting, plan commission members said the conditional use permit is required because the property is zoned C-3 (Special Business) and does not automatically allow self-storage units without additional review by the city.

If approved by the council, the permit would pave the way for the development to move forward, although final design, engineering and site planning would still need further city review.

Also on the agenda are a series of more annexations in the Fields Hill subdivision on Ottawa’s far east side. Six separate ordinances and a public hearing would bring in residential parcels along Fields Place, Caton Road, Beveridge Avenue and Spencer Place.

This move is the city’s latest in a phased effort by the city to annex properties in the area.

Previous rounds of annexations have involved agreements with property owners to bring their parcels into city limits in exchange for access to municipal water and sewer services.

The council is also expected to vote on the purchase of two new vehicles for the Ottawa Police Department and approve parking lot improvements at 1120 Canal Street.