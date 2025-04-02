Saletzki holds lead to gain seat on Princeton City Council

If his lead holds, Don Saletzki will be joining the Princeton City Council. (Photo provided by Don Saletzki)

If his lead holds, Don Saletzki will be joining the Princeton City Council.

Saletzki garnered 471 votes in unofficial totals Tuesday compared to 425 for Michael McCall and 403 for Martin Makransky with two seats open.

McCall and Makransky currently sit on the City Council.

Saletzki was born and raised in Princeton. He worked as a research and development manager at Flight Manufacturing Corp. and has organized the Homestead Festival car show since 2001.

“I would like to focus on several blighted properties, look at all aspects for a possible resolution and ideally have a positive outcome for one that is historic,” Saletzki said. “With a good understanding of the ADA I have a desire to ensure we are meeting the needs of these individuals with future projects.”

McCall and Makransky have been Princeton council members for the past four years.