Mertel holds lead for Peru city clerk with all precincts counted

James “Jamey” Mertel is in position to succeed Dave Bartley as Peru’s city clerk.

According to unofficial results, Mertel received 1,548 votes to 1,297 for Sherry Mayszak.

Mertel, a lifelong Peru resident, served as alderman for eight years, was a former president of Peru Girls Softball and is a member of the Peru Board of Fire and Police Commissioners.

Peru 2nd ward

Jason Edgcomb is well on his way to holding on to his position as 2nd ward alderman against resident Tom Riordan.

According to unofficial results, Edgcomb received 612 votes to 222 for Riordan.

In a Shaw Local News Network questionnaire Edgcomb said the city is proud of the growth over the past several years while concurrently maintaining a balanced budget. However, continuing to progress, while staying within the budget, is one of the largest issues facing the city, he said.

“As the city grows, the need for growth in the police and fire departments grows,” Edgcomb said. “We need to find ways to pay for those needs without raising any of the taxes of our constituents.”