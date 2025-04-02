Election 2025: Ken Kolowski holds big lead over Doug Bernabei for Peru mayor

Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski smiles while chatting on his phone during Election Night on Tuesday, April 1, 2025 at his home in Peru. (Scott Anderson)

Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski faced off against former Police Chief Doug Bernabei for the mayoral seat on Tuesday.

According to unofficial results, Ken Kolowski held a 1,679 votes to 561 votes lead with all precincts counted. This is prior to early voting totals.

Both candidates agreed during the mayoral forum in February the race would not become contentious but within the last few weeks – Bernabei and Kolowski have begun firing shots at each other on social media.

In a Shaw Local News Network questionnaire that they believe in using the hotel/motel fund for a municipal pool after the recent success from the November referendum.

Kolowski said the pool would work as a revenue source for the city.

Bernabei said that if elected, he will offer complete support, as he believes the will of the people is paramount.

“I look forward to the current pool study and recommendation that is forthcoming from a very dedicated group of two aldermen, two community members and the parks and recreation director, who are diligently working as a committee to advance the building of the Peru Pool,” he said.

The candidates disagreed on the greatest issue facing the city, with Kolowski saying inflation and Bernabei saying it was a potential financial crisis.

Kolowski said Peru has had rapid growth over the past four years, but it may not be sustainable because of inflation.

He said managing its budget and continuing to spend money wisely may help combat inflation to ensure Peru is able to continue to grow.

Bernabei said the city is facing a major financial crisis.

“In just these past four years, the general fund budget has exploded to well over $23 million, and the $4.3 million has been spent away,” he said.

The election results will be posted online when they are available.