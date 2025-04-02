La Salle and Bureau county April 2025 unofficial election results

FILE – "I Voted" stickers rest on a ballot machine at a voting site in Ottawa. (Scott Anderson)

Voters this week in La Salle and Bureau counties determined who will make the important decisions regarding their communities, schools, townships, fire departments, parks and libraries.

Write-in ballots may not be tallied on election night.

Results include early voting, all mail-in, provisional and Election Day ballots as of the time last reported by county.

Mail-in ballots have two weeks to arrive as long as they were postmarked by Election Day. Provisional ballots also can be addressed and counted during that time.