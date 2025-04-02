La Salle County election roundup: Grand Ridge, Earlville, Wenona, Leland, Ransom, Tonica contested races

A pile of "I voted" stickers lay on a table near the ballot machine on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at the Oglesby Elks. (Scott Anderson)

Four candidates Anne Hinterlong, Steven Fulkerson, James Stricklin and Kimberly Olney vied for three seats on the Grand Ridge Village Board.

Hinterlong leads the group with 90 votes, Olney has 73, Fulkerson has 67 and Stricklin has 63, in unofficial totals.

Earlville mayor

Mayor Mark Actis leads political opponent Kathleen Wolfe, 118-97 in unofficial totals with all precincts tallied.

Wenona mayor

Mary Jane Bade received 197 votes and John Simmons tallied 157 votes in unofficial totals for Wenona mayor.

Kym Healy, Randy Lohr, Brian Karczewski, Brock Flanigan, William Simmons and Matt Zulz are running for three council seats. Flanigan (192), Healy (189) and Zulz (172) finished in the top three Tuesday in unofficial results. Zulz has a 10-vote lead over Lohr.

Leland commissioner

Brian Niles registered 37 votes and Matthew Clifford tallied 31 votes in unofficial totals to finish in the top two of four for a pair of commissioner seats.

Ransom village president

Paige Talty received 70 votes to Dale Johnson’s 23 votes to hold a sizable lead for Ransom village president in unofficial totals.

Tonica village board

Eric Skinner, Arthur Foltynewicz and John Coons are vying for village president; and Mark Zimmer, Thomas Goskusky, Raymond Martinez and William Tregoning are aiming for three trustees seats. Skinner tallied the most votes with 132 for village president, 58 ahead of Coons. Zimmer, Goskusky and Martinez garnered more than 100 votes to finish in the top three for trustee seats. Tregoning received 84 votes – 66 behind Zimmer.