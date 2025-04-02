La Salle Mayor Jeff Grove holds sizable lead with all precincts counted

Incumbent La Salle Mayor Jeff Grove maintains a strong lead Tuesday night, according to unofficial election results.

Grove was challenged by businessman Gary Hammers, advocate Jamie Hicks and political newcomer Tyler Thompson for mayor.

According to unofficial results as of 9:15 p.m., Grove had received 1,023 votes to 306 for Hammers, 83 for Hicks and 24 for Thompson. This tally is before early and mail-in voting has been counted.

“Wow!” Grove said in reaction to the results. “I want to thank my fellow La Salle residents for your support. I appreciate the trust you put in me. It is an honor and privilege to serve as your mayor.”

The four candidates running presented their platform to voters in a candidate forum last month with Grove’s experience being called into question with the three challengers calling for change on Tuesday.

Grove said in opening statements that he was running for reelection to continue the progress being made, listing three pillars to making a strong city; city services and infrastructure, city employees and quality of life.

“These pillars do not stand alone unless you have communication,” he said.

Grove said that La Salle’s biggest challenge always has been finances because it does not bring in the sales tax revenue as other municipalities.

“My goal is to promise to work with integrity, high energy, strong communication and commitment to residents in La Salle,” he said.

Hicks said he was running for office because he said the city needed a change in leadership, as well as fresh eyes, thoughts and ideas.

“This campaign is not about me,” he said. “It’s about all of us. It’s about the residents who feel ignored. It’s about the businesses that try to set up shop but get screwed over by city politics. It’s about taxpayers who see their money being mismanaged.”

Hicks said that the city deserves a mayor who isn’t afraid to tell the truth, even if it makes people uncomfortable.

“I’m running because we deserve better,” he said. “A mayor who doesn’t just work for a handful of insiders … but is ready to clean house and get this city back on track.”

Hammers said he was running for office not as a politician but as a business leader and a problem-solver, adding that he cares deeply about the future of the city and its residents.

“Now that I’m retiring, I’m dedicating 100% of my time to serving the community,” Hammers said. “I’m not running for mayor for a paycheck. In fact, I’m donating my entire salary back to help fund sidewalk and curb improvements.”

As the youngest candidate, Tyler Thompson said that he was running for office to start pushing the next generation forward so that younger residents feel like they have a voice.

“I want them to feel like they themselves can expand out politics,” he said. “I want to say thank you for being involved in politics, because it’s at the core of everything, it’s the people who control everything in the city and they should control every aspect of the city. The mayor is just a figurehead at the end of the day who does the administrative work.”