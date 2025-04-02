Hunt, Moshage hold leads for 2 IVCC board seats

Illinois Valley Community College Board of Trustees candidates William Hunt and Lynda Marlene Moshage received 10,000-plus votes apiece across the eight-county race.

The duo, who ran as a political team because their goals aligned, finished ahead of Todd Volker, who garnered 9,709 votes in unofficial results.

Hunt tallied the most votes with 10,735 and Moshage registered 10,100 – propelled by 7,473 votes for Hunt and 7,362 for Moshage in La Salle County, respectively.

Volker finished in the top two in votes in all counties, except La Salle and Lee.

“My decision to run for this position is deeply personal, rooted in my own educational journey,” Moshage said when she announced her bid for candidacy. “While my university liberal arts education shaped my early adult worldview, it was Illinois’ community college system that gave me the professional skills and knowledge to build a successful career as a holistic health care practitioner. As an older student balancing a growing family, I depended on career programs that were flexible, affordable and of the highest quality. I found these first at Parkland College in Champaign, where I completed my nursing education, and later at IVCC, where I earned basic and advanced therapeutic massage certificates.”

Her career has included roles in med-surg, labor and delivery, hospice and community health nursing. She works part-time as a trained hospital chaplain at Carle Bromenn Medical Center in Normal.

Moshage pledges to be a trustworthy steward of public funds and to work diligently to ensure that IVCC provides the highest quality academic and work-force development programs.

Hunt’s professional experience includes working as a seized property specialist with the U.S. Treasury Department and later managing logistics for the Cook County Sheriff’s Office. He also worked with United Airlines as an operations manager in Chicago and ran his own sports apparel business, B&C Sales. He served as director of finance at ALG Worldwide, an international transportation company, and as a consultant specializing in transportation and logistics for J.C. Whitney in La Salle. He is a member of the IVCC 21st Century Club and the Oglesby Police and Fire Pension Board. Additionally, he serves as director for the Starved Rock Community Foundation.

“I’m no stranger to IVCC, having previously served on the Board of Trustees and currently as vice president of the IVCC Foundation,” Hunt previously said.