Shipyard Festival and Cruise Night on pause in Seneca, Mayor calls for volunteers

Seneca will not have a Shipyard Festival or Cruise Night this year, Mayor Jeff Olson said in a Monday Facebook post.

“Unfortunately, after Shipyard Festival last year, the carnival that had been here for two years advised that they did not make enough money to come back, Olson said. ”We also had a very low car count at last year’s Cruise Night."

He also noted a lack of volunteers.

Olson said as a result, the village decided to take a year off to reset and to decide how to proceed in the future.

To have a Shipyard Festival and Cruise Night in the future, Olson said. Seneca desperately needs volunteers.

“These events are completely run on volunteers – without them, we just can’t have these types of activities," he said.

If you are interested in volunteering for future festivals, please contact Mayor Jeff Olson at 815-228-7488 or Village Hall at 815-357-8771 to sign up.