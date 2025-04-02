No city manager for Oglesby, voters say in tally from Tuesday

Oglesby voters appeared to shoot down a referendum proposing a restructured government. According to unofficial results, the referendum failed by a roughly 3-to-1 margin. (Derek Barichello)

That’s according to a hand count of the city’s five precincts, which showed a tally of 226 yes votes to 541 no. Final totals were pending at the La Salle County Clerk’s Office.

“It is disappointing,” Mayor Jason Curran said, “but the people spoke.”

Curran said the council would resume work on the comprehensive plan, which was among the issues postponed while the city awaited Tuesday’s results.

“I think this was an amazing team effort,” said Brandy Day, a vocal opponent of the proposal and who penned an editorial published in Shaw Media. ”The town came together to speak their minds.

“We have a lot of work to do going forward for a more community-driven dialogue.”

Jay Baxter, a proponent who circulated petitions to put a referendum on the ballot, said Tuesday he had no immediate comment.

Baxter secured plenty of signatures to put the question to voters, but there were hurdles.

For one, voters had seemed unclear on whether the referendum was advisory or binding. Oglesby Plan Commission Chairman Ken Ficek had to explain in late February that it was binding and the city would hire a city manager with a majority vote “yes.”

“Some people think this is advisory,” Ficek had said, “and it’s not.”

Multiple residents also spoke up at city council meetings in opposition toadding a new salary and to giving an outside hire day-to-day control over city operations and administration of city workers. Not least, the city would not be able to quickly rescind it.

Karl Ottosen, a Naperville attorney brought in for a question-and-answer session, had said that if Oglesby found a city manager didn’t work then voters would have to wait four years to hold a referendum on whether to abandon the managerial form of government. The clock starts ticking the date a manager is hired, not when the question passes.