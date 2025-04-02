David Boelk on his way to retain Mendota mayor seat

Mendota Mayor David Boelk was well on his way Tuesday to retaining his role at City Hall. (Scott Anderson)

Boelk, who has served 24 years as mayor, holds a lead of 647 votes to 238 votes against first-time challenger Shallen Gross in unofficial totals.

Boelk did not immediately return a call seeking comment. Gross was gracious in defeat.

“Thank you for all of your support throughout my campaign and a special congratulations to Mayor David Boelk for his win,” Gross said in a statement. “Happy days ahead to us all and thank you again for everything.”

Two aldermanic races were contested Tuesday but only one appeared settled.

Vicki Johnson, is a retired educator and administrator appointed to 4th ward in 2020 after Bill Hunt moved out of Mendota, holds a lead over challenger Matt Ramer by a preliminary total of 181 to 104 in unofficial results.

“I would like to thank the voters of the 4th Ward that supported me,” Johnson said in a statement. “I’m honored and humbled to continue representing you as your 4th Ward Alderwoman. Your support means the world to me. I am committed to serving the world’s greatest little city with dedication and passion. Mendota is and always will be very special to me.”

Ramer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The other contest may be too close to call.

In Ward 1, incumbent Jim Fitzpatrick holds a five vote lead against Joel Perez, 128-123. Neither issued a statement Tuesday.