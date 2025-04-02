Incumbents, former council member hold leads for seats on La Salle City Council

Three incumbents and a former council member hold leads after all precincts counted Tuesday for La Salle City Council. (Shaw Local News Network)

It was a busy election Tuesday in La Salle, as every ward had contested races.

A new face will take the 1st ward alderman seat, as Alderman Jim Bacidore did not seek reelection.

According to unofficial results, James “Diz” Demes received 126 votes to 108 for William Sexton.

Demes resigned his position as 1st ward alderman after 16 years in 2022 because of health issues at that time.

La Salle 2nd Ward

Incumbent Tom Ptak holds a lead over opponent Dawn Hicks for the 2nd Ward aldermanic seat.

According to unofficial results, Ptak received 168 votes to 81 for Hicks.

La Salle 3rd Ward

Incumbent John “Doc’” Lavieri defended his 3rd Ward aldermanic seat against Nicole Girton, Dani Piland and Jessica Dergance.

According to unofficial results, Lavieri received 243 votes to 204 for Girton, 149 for Dergance and 100 for Piland.

La Salle 4th Ward

Incumbent T. “Boo” Herndon appears to have held his position as 4th Ward alderman against Brianne Hicks.

According to unofficial results, Herndon received 315 votes to 211 for Hicks.