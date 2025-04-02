Daniel Danko, Scott Scheuer ahead to garner Streator City Council seats

Streator Plan Commission Chairman Daniel Danko was the leading vote getter in the Streator City Council race. (Photo provided by Daniel Danko/Apple Photos Clean Up)

Daniel Danko and Scott Scheuer are the apparent winners in the Streator City Council race, according to unofficial election results.

As of Tuesday night, Danko, with 769 votes (39.8%), and Scheuer, with 488 votes (25.26%), are on track to secure the two available seats, to succeed outgoing council members David “Moose” Conner and Matt McMullen.

Behind the two of them, Tanya Zehr Pearce garnered 393 votes, Justin Skinner 170 and Christopher Thomas 112.

Leading vote getter Danko has been involved in Streator’s community, serving as chairman of the Streator Plan Commission, vice president of Light Up Streator, and former president of the Streator Community Center.

Danko expressed his excitement about the win in an email response.

“I’m honestly speechless right now,” Danko said. “It feels amazing that the voters trust me to help lead Streator into the future. This is something I’ve wanted and worked toward for years, and I’m thrilled to see it becoming a reality. I’ll give 110% every day in this role and can’t wait to get started!”

Scheuer, who also has been actively involved in the community, serves on the Streator Plan Commission and the Kimes Elementary PTO.

In his questionnaire with Shaw Local News Network, Scheuer outlined his vision for Streator is to create a community where everyone feels involved and proud to call it home.

During his campaign, Scheuer received an endorsement from the Streator Fire Department.