Guilty verdict in 2022 Ohio murder

An Ohio, Illinois man was convicted Monday of a 2022 murder. Matthew J. Pairadee will be sentenced Sept. 12.

Pairadee, 33, was found guilty in Bureau County Circuit Court of first-degree murder and home invasion for the fatal shooting Jerome Lauer, 69, also of Ohio, Illinois, in October 2022.

The trial was repeatedly postponed due to Pairadee’s mental health issues; he was at one point ruled unfit to stand trial.

Monday, however, Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. rejected defense calls to find Pairadee not guilty by reason of insanity.

Pairadee faces a minimum 45 years on the murder conviction when he stands for sentencing at 1 p.m. Sept. 12.