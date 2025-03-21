Kankakee Daily Journal Voter Guide for April 2025 election

FILE – A “Vote Here” sign in front of the Kankakee County Clerk’s Office (Daily Journal/Taylor Leddin-McMaster)

This spring, Kankakee County voters get to decide who will make the important decisions regarding their communities, schools, townships, fire departments, parks and libraries.

Early voting has started with voting to conclude on Election Day, April 1.

To vote by mail, go to kankakeecountyclerk.gov where printable applications for vote-by-mail ballots can be found.

Early voting has started at the Office of the County Clerk, 189 E. Court St. in Kankakee.

Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through Monday, March 31, and 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 22 and 29.

Below are all competitive races in Kankakee County with candidate questionnaires and coverage as available. This voter guide will be updated if additional candidates submit their questionnaires and more coverage completed.

Table of Contents

City of Kankakee

Mayor

Genevra Walters: Candidate questionnaire

Christopher W. Curtis (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

City of Momence

Mayor

Brian Brucato

Charles Steele (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

Christy Ritter

Village of Aroma Park

Trustee, Vote for 3

Lisa Sabatino (incumbent)

Christopher Halley

Tracey Bourassa

Kenny Blake Jr. (incumbent)

Randi Cantu

Village of Bourbonnais

Village President

Jeff Keast: Candidate questionnaire

David Zinanni: Candidate questionnaire

Clerk

Brian T. Simeur (incumbent)

Khamseo “Kym” Nelson

Trustee, Vote for 3

R. Bruce Greenlee (incumbent)

Rick Fischer (incumbent)

Angie Serafini (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

Dondi Maricle

Mark Steelman

Lindsey Patterson

Village of Essex

Village President

Michelle Axium

Peter Dvorak

Trustee, Vote for 3

Theresa Benjamin

John Bohae

John Lord (incumbent)

Bruce Masulis (write-in)

Village of Hopkins Park

Trustee, Vote for 3

Ruthel Teague (incumbent)

Ieshia Shields (incumbent)

Victor Rogers (incumbent)

Bruce Collins

Village of Limestone

Trustee, Vote for 3

Tim J. L’Ecuyer

Jeremy Mitchell (incumbent)

Andrew Kelson (incumbent)

Justin Jones

Village of Manteno

Village President

Joel L. Gesky: Candidate questionnaire

Annette LaMore: Candidate questionnaire

Clerk

Stacy A. Malone

Kerri Rolniak

Trustee, Vote for 3

Cameron J. “CJ” Boudreau (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

Sherri S. Crawford: Candidate questionnaire

Annette M. Zimbelman

Margaret “Peggy” Vaughn: Candidate questionnaire

Paul A. Motel: Candidate questionnaire

Michael Barry: Candidate questionnaire

Village of Reddick

Village President

William T. O’Brien

Christopher Smith

Trustee, Vote for 3

Mathew Bollino

Gail Joyce

Ryan Joyce

Jason Alling

Village of Sun River Terrace

Village President

Mandisa Rucker (incumbent)

Matthew E. Johnson (write-in)

TOWNSHIPS

Manteno Township

Highway Commissioner

Ronald Meyer

Robert J. Boudreau

Trustee, Vote for 4

Scott Grise

Verne LaMore

John J. Liss

Ryan P. Nugent

Anna M. Kaminski

Salina Township

Trustee, Vote for 4

Austin Bauer

Gale Jensen

Terry Meyer

Larry Sharper

Ronald E. Lemke Jr. (write-in)

Pembroke Township

Supervisor

Samuel Payton

Carolyn Bennett Crite

Herbert Lillard Jr.

Brenda L. Miles

Tonia Andreina

Clerk

Della Hunt Baker

Nefatara Tyson

Trustee, Vote for 4

Tanisha Davis

Josiah Woods

Sharon White

Kimberly Garfias

Ira Sneed

Cathrine Vanderdyz

Adrienne Taylor

Lillie Spencer

Clayton Wayatt

Stephanie Hammond

Terra J. Sinkevicius

Norton Township

Highway Commissioner

Terrance Buckley

Derrick Metras

Bourbonnais Township

Highway Commissioner

Steven M. Bisaillon (incumbent)

Jason Diaz

Multi-Township Assessors

Manteno and Rockville townships

Lois J. Meyer (incumbent)

Noel Burke

LIBRARY DISTRICTS

Bourbonnais Public Library

Trustee, 4-year term

Jessica Prentkowski (incumbent)

Katherine Burgess (incumbent)

Jennifer Corke-Kafer and Ellen Stringer (incumbent) are running for two open six-year terms.

Sun River Terrace Public Library

Trustee, 6-year term

Sherri Benson

Sheryl Mason-Thomas

Juno Works

Portia Mittons

Mary Ann Toliver

SCHOOL DISTRICTS

Central School District 4

Board member, Vote for 4

Aaron Alan Shule (28N Range 13W) (incumbent)

Justin Boudreau (28N Range 13W)

Brianna Koch (28N Range 13W) (incumbent)

Brianne Shule-Whybrew (28N Range 14W) (incumbent)

Only two candidates can win from 28N Range 13W.

Kankakee School District 111

Board member, 2-year term

Kathy Yancy Smith

Cynthia Veronda (write-in) (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

Board member, 4-year term, Vote for 4

Tracy Verrett (incumbent)

Jess C. Gathing Jr. (incumbent)

Susan Lopez: Candidate questionnaire

Dajon Casiel

Darrell Williams (incumbent)

Reginald Bell

Our coverage: “Kankakee school board candidates debate views”

“Kankakee School Board race: More Q&A from candidates debate”

“Kankakee school board candidate temporarily banned from KHS”

“School board candidate charged with misdemeanor battery”

Manteno School District 5

Board member representing 32N Range 12E, Vote for 2

Mary C. Crowe

Jim Hanley (incumbent)

Joshua Stauffenberg (incumbent)

Megan Powell (incumbent) is running uncontested for the open board seat representing the rest of the district.

Peotone School District 207U

Board member, Vote for 4

Mark Jones II

Tara Robinson (incumbent)

Timothy Stoub (incumbent)

Roger Bettenhausen (incumbent)

Ashley Stachniak

Dawn Love (incumbent)

St. Anne School District 24

Board member, 2-year term

Tanya Duncan (write-in) (incumbent)

Mark Hodge (write-in)

Board member, 4-year term

Louie Farber

Samanthia Barnes

Bourbonnais Grade School District 53

Board member, Vote for 4

Stephan Moulton (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

Kevin Haberzetle: Candidate questionnaire

Erika Young (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

Betsy Keller (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

Fredda Rodewald

Jamie Freedlund (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

Brian Fritz (incumbent) is running unopposed for a two-year term.

South Wilmington Grade School District 74

Board member, Vote for 3

Cindy Gerber (incumbent)

Anne Simms

Angela Tjelle

Kwynn Rury

Bourbonnais-Bradley High School District 307

Board member, Vote for 3

Jim Patterson (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

Ann L. Brezinski (incumbent)

Chris Borchardt

Mark Parson

David Schumer

Sally Martell (incumbent)

Gardner-South Wilmington High School District 73

Board member, Vote for 4

Incorporated area:

Terry L. Schultz (incumbent)

Kristen Ashley (incumbent)

Allison Wright (incumbent)

Elli Monferdini-Wilkey

Brian Manzello

Unincorporated area:

Janelle Anne Biros

Timothy Harvey (incumbent)

Chad Miller

At least one board member must come from the unincorporated area.

COLLEGE DISTRICTS

Joliet Junior College

Six-year term, Vote for 3

Maureen Flanagan Broderick (incumbent)

Elaine Bottomley

Nancy Garcia (incumbent)

Timothy John Broderick

Robert Wunderlich

Timothy Bradley

Our coverage: “Joliet Junior College trustee candidates say programs need broader appeal for more students”

REFERENDUMS

Increase limiting rate on Momence Fire Protection District property taxes

Remove geography requirements on Central School District 4 school board makeup