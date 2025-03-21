March 21, 2025
Kankakee Daily Journal Voter Guide for April 2025 election

Learn more about the candidates and races up this election

By Emily K. Coleman
A “Vote Here” sign in front of the Kankakee County Clerk’s Office

FILE – A “Vote Here” sign in front of the Kankakee County Clerk’s Office (Daily Journal/Taylor Leddin-McMaster)

This spring, Kankakee County voters get to decide who will make the important decisions regarding their communities, schools, townships, fire departments, parks and libraries.

Early voting has started with voting to conclude on Election Day, April 1.

To vote by mail, go to kankakeecountyclerk.gov where printable applications for vote-by-mail ballots can be found.

Early voting has started at the Office of the County Clerk, 189 E. Court St. in Kankakee.

Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through Monday, March 31, and 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 22 and 29.

Below are all competitive races in Kankakee County with candidate questionnaires and coverage as available. This voter guide will be updated if additional candidates submit their questionnaires and more coverage completed.

Table of Contents

Municipalities

  • City of Kankakee
  • City of Momence
  • Village of Aroma Park
  • Village of Bourbonnais
  • Village of Essex
  • Village of Hopkins Park
  • Village of Limestone
  • Village of Manteno
  • Village of Reddick
  • Village of Sun River Terrace

    Townships

  • Manteno Township
  • Salina Township
  • Pembroke Township
  • Norton Township
  • Bourbonnais Township
  • Multi-Township Assessors

    Library Districts

  • Bourbonnais Public Library
  • Sun River Terrace Public Library

    School Districts

  • Central School District 4
  • Kankakee School District 111
  • Manteno School District 5
  • Peotone School District 207U
  • St. Anne School District 24
  • Bourbonnais Grade School District 53
  • South Wilmington Grade School District 53
  • Bourbonnais-Bradley High School District 307
  • Gardner-South Wilmington High School District 73

    College Districts

  • Joliet Junior College

    Referendums

  • Momence Fire Protection District limiting rate
  • Central School District 4 board makeup

    • City of Kankakee

    Mayor

    Genevra Walters: Candidate questionnaire

    Christopher W. Curtis (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

    City of Momence

    Mayor

    Brian Brucato

    Charles Steele (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

    Christy Ritter

    Village of Aroma Park

    Trustee, Vote for 3

    Lisa Sabatino (incumbent)

    Christopher Halley

    Tracey Bourassa

    Kenny Blake Jr. (incumbent)

    Randi Cantu

    Village of Bourbonnais

    Village President

    Jeff Keast: Candidate questionnaire

    David Zinanni: Candidate questionnaire

    Clerk

    Brian T. Simeur (incumbent)

    Khamseo “Kym” Nelson

    Trustee, Vote for 3

    R. Bruce Greenlee (incumbent)

    Rick Fischer (incumbent)

    Angie Serafini (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

    Dondi Maricle

    Mark Steelman

    Lindsey Patterson

    Village of Essex

    Village President

    Michelle Axium

    Peter Dvorak

    Trustee, Vote for 3

    Theresa Benjamin

    John Bohae

    John Lord (incumbent)

    Bruce Masulis (write-in)

    Village of Hopkins Park

    Trustee, Vote for 3

    Ruthel Teague (incumbent)

    Ieshia Shields (incumbent)

    Victor Rogers (incumbent)

    Bruce Collins

    Village of Limestone

    Trustee, Vote for 3

    Tim J. L’Ecuyer

    Jeremy Mitchell (incumbent)

    Andrew Kelson (incumbent)

    Justin Jones

    Village of Manteno

    Village President

    Joel L. Gesky: Candidate questionnaire

    Annette LaMore: Candidate questionnaire

    Clerk

    Stacy A. Malone

    Kerri Rolniak

    Trustee, Vote for 3

    Cameron J. “CJ” Boudreau (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

    Sherri S. Crawford: Candidate questionnaire

    Annette M. Zimbelman

    Margaret “Peggy” Vaughn: Candidate questionnaire

    Paul A. Motel: Candidate questionnaire

    Michael Barry: Candidate questionnaire

    Village of Reddick

    Village President

    William T. O’Brien

    Christopher Smith

    Trustee, Vote for 3

    Mathew Bollino

    Gail Joyce

    Ryan Joyce

    Jason Alling

    Village of Sun River Terrace

    Village President

    Mandisa Rucker (incumbent)

    Matthew E. Johnson (write-in)

    TOWNSHIPS

    Manteno Township

    Highway Commissioner

    Ronald Meyer

    Robert J. Boudreau

    Trustee, Vote for 4

    Scott Grise

    Verne LaMore

    John J. Liss

    Ryan P. Nugent

    Anna M. Kaminski

    Salina Township

    Trustee, Vote for 4

    Austin Bauer

    Gale Jensen

    Terry Meyer

    Larry Sharper

    Ronald E. Lemke Jr. (write-in)

    Pembroke Township

    Supervisor

    Samuel Payton

    Carolyn Bennett Crite

    Herbert Lillard Jr.

    Brenda L. Miles

    Tonia Andreina

    Clerk

    Della Hunt Baker

    Nefatara Tyson

    Trustee, Vote for 4

    Tanisha Davis

    Josiah Woods

    Sharon White

    Kimberly Garfias

    Ira Sneed

    Cathrine Vanderdyz

    Adrienne Taylor

    Lillie Spencer

    Clayton Wayatt

    Stephanie Hammond

    Terra J. Sinkevicius

    Norton Township

    Highway Commissioner

    Terrance Buckley

    Derrick Metras

    Bourbonnais Township

    Highway Commissioner

    Steven M. Bisaillon (incumbent)

    Jason Diaz

    Multi-Township Assessors

    Manteno and Rockville townships

    Lois J. Meyer (incumbent)

    Noel Burke

    LIBRARY DISTRICTS

    Bourbonnais Public Library

    Trustee, 4-year term

    Jessica Prentkowski (incumbent)

    Katherine Burgess (incumbent)

    Jennifer Corke-Kafer and Ellen Stringer (incumbent) are running for two open six-year terms.

    Sun River Terrace Public Library

    Trustee, 6-year term

    Sherri Benson

    Sheryl Mason-Thomas

    Juno Works

    Portia Mittons

    Mary Ann Toliver

    SCHOOL DISTRICTS

    Central School District 4

    Board member, Vote for 4

    Aaron Alan Shule (28N Range 13W) (incumbent)

    Justin Boudreau (28N Range 13W)

    Brianna Koch (28N Range 13W) (incumbent)

    Brianne Shule-Whybrew (28N Range 14W) (incumbent)

    Only two candidates can win from 28N Range 13W.

    Kankakee School District 111

    Board member, 2-year term

    Kathy Yancy Smith

    Cynthia Veronda (write-in) (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

    Board member, 4-year term, Vote for 4

    Tracy Verrett (incumbent)

    Jess C. Gathing Jr. (incumbent)

    Susan Lopez: Candidate questionnaire

    Dajon Casiel

    Darrell Williams (incumbent)

    Reginald Bell

    Our coverage: “Kankakee school board candidates debate views”

    “Kankakee School Board race: More Q&A from candidates debate”

    “Kankakee school board candidate temporarily banned from KHS”

    “School board candidate charged with misdemeanor battery”

    Manteno School District 5

    Board member representing 32N Range 12E, Vote for 2

    Mary C. Crowe

    Jim Hanley (incumbent)

    Joshua Stauffenberg (incumbent)

    Megan Powell (incumbent) is running uncontested for the open board seat representing the rest of the district.

    Peotone School District 207U

    Board member, Vote for 4

    Mark Jones II

    Tara Robinson (incumbent)

    Timothy Stoub (incumbent)

    Roger Bettenhausen (incumbent)

    Ashley Stachniak

    Dawn Love (incumbent)

    St. Anne School District 24

    Board member, 2-year term

    Tanya Duncan (write-in) (incumbent)

    Mark Hodge (write-in)

    Board member, 4-year term

    Louie Farber

    Samanthia Barnes

    Bourbonnais Grade School District 53

    Board member, Vote for 4

    Stephan Moulton (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

    Kevin Haberzetle: Candidate questionnaire

    Erika Young (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

    Betsy Keller (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

    Fredda Rodewald

    Jamie Freedlund (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

    Brian Fritz (incumbent) is running unopposed for a two-year term.

    South Wilmington Grade School District 74

    Board member, Vote for 3

    Cindy Gerber (incumbent)

    Anne Simms

    Angela Tjelle

    Kwynn Rury

    Bourbonnais-Bradley High School District 307

    Board member, Vote for 3

    Jim Patterson (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

    Ann L. Brezinski (incumbent)

    Chris Borchardt

    Mark Parson

    David Schumer

    Sally Martell (incumbent)

    Gardner-South Wilmington High School District 73

    Board member, Vote for 4

    Incorporated area:

    Terry L. Schultz (incumbent)

    Kristen Ashley (incumbent)

    Allison Wright (incumbent)

    Elli Monferdini-Wilkey

    Brian Manzello

    Unincorporated area:

    Janelle Anne Biros

    Timothy Harvey (incumbent)

    Chad Miller

    At least one board member must come from the unincorporated area.

    COLLEGE DISTRICTS

    Joliet Junior College

    Six-year term, Vote for 3

    Maureen Flanagan Broderick (incumbent)

    Elaine Bottomley

    Nancy Garcia (incumbent)

    Timothy John Broderick

    Robert Wunderlich

    Timothy Bradley

    Our coverage: “Joliet Junior College trustee candidates say programs need broader appeal for more students”

    REFERENDUMS

    Increase limiting rate on Momence Fire Protection District property taxes

    Remove geography requirements on Central School District 4 school board makeup