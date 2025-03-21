Kankakee Daily Journal Voter Guide for April 2025 election

This spring, Kankakee County voters get to decide who will make the important decisions regarding their communities, schools, townships, fire departments, parks and libraries.
Early voting has started with voting to conclude on Election Day, April 1.
To vote by mail, go to kankakeecountyclerk.gov where printable applications for vote-by-mail ballots can be found.
Early voting has started at the Office of the County Clerk, 189 E. Court St. in Kankakee.
Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through Monday, March 31, and 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 22 and 29.
Below are all competitive races in Kankakee County with candidate questionnaires and coverage as available. This voter guide will be updated if additional candidates submit their questionnaires and more coverage completed.
Table of Contents
Townships
Library Districts
School Districts
College Districts
Referendums
City of Kankakee
Mayor
Genevra Walters: Candidate questionnaire
Christopher W. Curtis (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire
City of Momence
Mayor
Brian Brucato
Charles Steele (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire
Christy Ritter
Village of Aroma Park
Trustee, Vote for 3
Lisa Sabatino (incumbent)
Christopher Halley
Tracey Bourassa
Kenny Blake Jr. (incumbent)
Randi Cantu
Village of Bourbonnais
Village President
Jeff Keast: Candidate questionnaire
David Zinanni: Candidate questionnaire
Clerk
Brian T. Simeur (incumbent)
Khamseo “Kym” Nelson
Trustee, Vote for 3
R. Bruce Greenlee (incumbent)
Rick Fischer (incumbent)
Angie Serafini (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire
Dondi Maricle
Mark Steelman
Lindsey Patterson
Village of Essex
Village President
Michelle Axium
Peter Dvorak
Trustee, Vote for 3
Theresa Benjamin
John Bohae
John Lord (incumbent)
Bruce Masulis (write-in)
Village of Hopkins Park
Trustee, Vote for 3
Ruthel Teague (incumbent)
Ieshia Shields (incumbent)
Victor Rogers (incumbent)
Bruce Collins
Village of Limestone
Trustee, Vote for 3
Tim J. L’Ecuyer
Jeremy Mitchell (incumbent)
Andrew Kelson (incumbent)
Justin Jones
Village of Manteno
Village President
Joel L. Gesky: Candidate questionnaire
Annette LaMore: Candidate questionnaire
Clerk
Stacy A. Malone
Kerri Rolniak
Trustee, Vote for 3
Cameron J. “CJ” Boudreau (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire
Sherri S. Crawford: Candidate questionnaire
Annette M. Zimbelman
Margaret “Peggy” Vaughn: Candidate questionnaire
Paul A. Motel: Candidate questionnaire
Michael Barry: Candidate questionnaire
Village of Reddick
Village President
William T. O’Brien
Christopher Smith
Trustee, Vote for 3
Mathew Bollino
Gail Joyce
Ryan Joyce
Jason Alling
Village of Sun River Terrace
Village President
Mandisa Rucker (incumbent)
Matthew E. Johnson (write-in)
TOWNSHIPS
Manteno Township
Highway Commissioner
Ronald Meyer
Robert J. Boudreau
Trustee, Vote for 4
Scott Grise
Verne LaMore
John J. Liss
Ryan P. Nugent
Anna M. Kaminski
Salina Township
Trustee, Vote for 4
Austin Bauer
Gale Jensen
Terry Meyer
Larry Sharper
Ronald E. Lemke Jr. (write-in)
Pembroke Township
Supervisor
Samuel Payton
Carolyn Bennett Crite
Herbert Lillard Jr.
Brenda L. Miles
Tonia Andreina
Clerk
Della Hunt Baker
Nefatara Tyson
Trustee, Vote for 4
Tanisha Davis
Josiah Woods
Sharon White
Kimberly Garfias
Ira Sneed
Cathrine Vanderdyz
Adrienne Taylor
Lillie Spencer
Clayton Wayatt
Stephanie Hammond
Terra J. Sinkevicius
Norton Township
Highway Commissioner
Terrance Buckley
Derrick Metras
Bourbonnais Township
Highway Commissioner
Steven M. Bisaillon (incumbent)
Jason Diaz
Multi-Township Assessors
Manteno and Rockville townships
Lois J. Meyer (incumbent)
Noel Burke
LIBRARY DISTRICTS
Bourbonnais Public Library
Trustee, 4-year term
Jessica Prentkowski (incumbent)
Katherine Burgess (incumbent)
Jennifer Corke-Kafer and Ellen Stringer (incumbent) are running for two open six-year terms.
Sun River Terrace Public Library
Trustee, 6-year term
Sherri Benson
Sheryl Mason-Thomas
Juno Works
Portia Mittons
Mary Ann Toliver
SCHOOL DISTRICTS
Central School District 4
Board member, Vote for 4
Aaron Alan Shule (28N Range 13W) (incumbent)
Justin Boudreau (28N Range 13W)
Brianna Koch (28N Range 13W) (incumbent)
Brianne Shule-Whybrew (28N Range 14W) (incumbent)
Only two candidates can win from 28N Range 13W.
Kankakee School District 111
Board member, 2-year term
Kathy Yancy Smith
Cynthia Veronda (write-in) (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire
Board member, 4-year term, Vote for 4
Tracy Verrett (incumbent)
Jess C. Gathing Jr. (incumbent)
Susan Lopez: Candidate questionnaire
Dajon Casiel
Darrell Williams (incumbent)
Reginald Bell
Our coverage: “Kankakee school board candidates debate views”
“Kankakee School Board race: More Q&A from candidates debate”
“Kankakee school board candidate temporarily banned from KHS”
“School board candidate charged with misdemeanor battery”
Manteno School District 5
Board member representing 32N Range 12E, Vote for 2
Mary C. Crowe
Jim Hanley (incumbent)
Joshua Stauffenberg (incumbent)
Megan Powell (incumbent) is running uncontested for the open board seat representing the rest of the district.
Peotone School District 207U
Board member, Vote for 4
Mark Jones II
Tara Robinson (incumbent)
Timothy Stoub (incumbent)
Roger Bettenhausen (incumbent)
Ashley Stachniak
Dawn Love (incumbent)
St. Anne School District 24
Board member, 2-year term
Tanya Duncan (write-in) (incumbent)
Mark Hodge (write-in)
Board member, 4-year term
Louie Farber
Samanthia Barnes
Bourbonnais Grade School District 53
Board member, Vote for 4
Stephan Moulton (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire
Kevin Haberzetle: Candidate questionnaire
Erika Young (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire
Betsy Keller (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire
Fredda Rodewald
Jamie Freedlund (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire
Brian Fritz (incumbent) is running unopposed for a two-year term.
South Wilmington Grade School District 74
Board member, Vote for 3
Cindy Gerber (incumbent)
Anne Simms
Angela Tjelle
Kwynn Rury
Bourbonnais-Bradley High School District 307
Board member, Vote for 3
Jim Patterson (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire
Ann L. Brezinski (incumbent)
Chris Borchardt
Mark Parson
David Schumer
Sally Martell (incumbent)
Gardner-South Wilmington High School District 73
Board member, Vote for 4
Incorporated area:
Terry L. Schultz (incumbent)
Kristen Ashley (incumbent)
Allison Wright (incumbent)
Elli Monferdini-Wilkey
Brian Manzello
Unincorporated area:
Janelle Anne Biros
Timothy Harvey (incumbent)
Chad Miller
At least one board member must come from the unincorporated area.
COLLEGE DISTRICTS
Joliet Junior College
Six-year term, Vote for 3
Maureen Flanagan Broderick (incumbent)
Elaine Bottomley
Nancy Garcia (incumbent)
Timothy John Broderick
Robert Wunderlich
Timothy Bradley
Our coverage: “Joliet Junior College trustee candidates say programs need broader appeal for more students”
REFERENDUMS
Increase limiting rate on Momence Fire Protection District property taxes
Remove geography requirements on Central School District 4 school board makeup