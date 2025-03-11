2025 Election Questionnaire: Charles Steele, Mayor of Momence

Name:

Charles Steele

What office are you seeking?

Mayor

What is your political party?

Independant

What is your current age?

63

Occupation and employer:

self-employed

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

Was 2 alderman for 12 years and served proudly as Mayor for 8 years

City:

MOMENCE

Campaign Website:

none

Education:

high school some collage credits and trade schools

Community Involvement:

Candidate did not respond.

Marital status/Immediate family:

Married Wife Dana 4 children

Questions:

What makes you the most qualified candidate?

The years of experience, being very financially responsible with our city’s tax dollars. Keeping our water treatment out of the hands of Aqua to keep our rates as low as they can be.

What would you rank the greatest weakness and strength of the governmental organization you’re running for?

The greatest weakness i would have to put as not having the dollars for more city projects. The cost of a grant writer and the matching funds it takes is absolutely costly and with most projects you spend the money with no guarantees of being approved. That make it a very hard gamble with tax payer money so you have to be very strategic on the projects that you invest into. The strength i would have to say is in our council as they all are involved in some way some how they all have the city’s best interest in mind and work well together to achieve our goals. The employees we have are very dedicated and put in the time and hours necessary to do their jobs. Most often saving the city money i can not ask for a better groupe of people.

Should local law enforcement cooperate with ICE to identify and deport immigrants who do not have legal status to be in the United States?

I do not believe so as that is something for federal authorities to handle we do not have the resources or the manpower. Additionally it is illegal for municipal police agency’s to enforce immigration activity.

What are your top three priorities for our city, and how do you plan to address them?

Getting our water and sewer treatment plant upgraded. Finishing the streetscape on West Washington, Working to insure that business can remain profitable and residents cost of living continue to be affordable.

How do you intend to balance economic development with environmental sustainability in the community?

We are improving our water treatment system to meet environmental standards more efficiently and economically. this impacts resident businesses and industrial overall.

What are your plans for enhancing public transportation and infrastructure in the city?

Working within budget to maintain our roads and sidewalks Once again money plays the biggest role in this area. we have been upgrading our lighting and replacing our old underground decaying wires.

What role should the city council play in supporting local businesses and economic growth?

Bring forward new ideas and assist in research for all ides on how to improve. It’s important to know the council is the voting force. The mayor is the director and it is very important to have a council and mayor that works together.

What are your top public safety concerns for our community and how would you propose addressing them?

Public safety is a very broad issue as our ambulance, fire are separate taxing body’s or police and roads are the city’s responsibility, Policing cost have grown out of control. Technology has taken over in a lot of ways. The body cams the radios are so expensive. the cost of outfitting an officer and the cars have soared.

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

The city supports inclusion for all its residents. this city is very diverse and we also hire as an equal opportunity employer. We have female employees in every department, water and sewer, street and ally, city hall and police department. We have many Spanish-speaking officers and also Spanish-speaking in city hall. we do our best to accommodate everyone.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

I support disclosing any and all conflicts of interest and regularly complete the county’s statement of economic interest forms that are filed annually with the county.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

I am accessible to everyone. Anytime I’m needed, I can leave and meet or hey can come to my place of business. My phone is always on and I check emails regularly. I do not work for another company and I have done this for 8 years. I am available 24/7.