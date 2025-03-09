2025 Election Questionnaire: Peggy Vaughn, Manteno Village Trustee

Name:

Peggy Vaughn

What office are you seeking?

Trustee

What is your political party?

Manteno Freedom Party

What is your current age?

72

Occupation and employer:

Retired (Part-Time Meijer)

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

Manteno, Chamber of Commerce, Manteno, Parks and Recreation board Manteno Oktoberfest board and currently serve the Manteno American Legion women’s auxiliary bored

City:

Manteno

Campaign Website:

Manteno Freedom Party

Education:

High school education.

Welding degree and certifications.

Pet grooming certification.

Community Involvement:

American Legion woman’s auxiliary.

Marital status/Immediate family:

Widowed, 3 children

Questions:

What makes you the most qualified candidate?

I believe I am the quality to be a good Village trustee I have respect, courage, integrity, and honesty and a good listener. The village board is not about one person. It’s moving our community in the right direction. I do demand the best information possible to stand up and make decisions that serve the best interest of our community with an open mind Able to keep information discussed in executive sessions, confidential but clear and transparent when appropriate, I believe in being courteous and understanding of residents concerns.

What would you rank the greatest weakness and strength of the governmental organization you’re running for?

Not being open and transparent.

Should local law enforcement cooperate with ICE to identify and deport immigrants who do not have legal status to be in the United States?

Local authorities should absolutely cooperate with ICE when someone comes to our country illegally they should be held accountable.

What are your top three priorities for our city, and how do you plan to address them?

My top three concerns are the health and safety of our community; number two, infrastructure; and number three, economic development and growth.

How do you intend to balance economic development with environmental sustainability in the community?

To balance economic development, a strategic approache is needed that prioritizes job creation and business growth while addressing environmental concerns, implementing practices that utilize natural resources responsible to minimize environmental impact by still enabling economic activity.

What are your plans for enhancing public transportation and infrastructure in the city?

Public transportation is available in our community. More in-depth research will be done when in office.

What role should the city council play in supporting local businesses and economic growth?

Our local businesses are very important for the future of Manteno and economic growth is one of our top priorities but it needs to have the input from our citizens and what their concerns are in moving Manteno forward .To ensure a safe and healthy environment for our future generations to thrive and grow.

What are your top public safety concerns for our community and how would you propose addressing them?

My top concerns are with the Gotiion plant coming into our town, I don’t believe it was very well thought out, I believe it was pushed on the village citizens without their knowledge and what detrimental affect it could have on our safety health and our environment should something major happen. We are not equipped to handle a major explosion should it occur.

What can or should the city to do increase affordable housing?

Candidate did not respond.

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

Candidate did not respond.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

Yes

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

Citizens of Manteno will have access to our email address and phone numbers.we will also have a open door policy were there question and concerns will be addressed!