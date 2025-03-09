2025 Election Questionnaire: Betsy Keller, Bourbonnais Elementary District 53 School Board

Name:

Betsy Keller

What office are you seeking?

Bourbonnais Elementary District 53 School Board

What is your political party?

Candidate did not respond.

What is your current age?

45

Occupation and employer:

Bradley Bourbonnais Community High School--Math and Science Division Chair

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

Elected for Bourbonnais Elementary District 53 School Board in 2021.

City:

Bourbonnais

Campaign Website:

Candidate did not respond.

Education:

BS in Microbiology from University of Illinois Urbana Champaign and MS in Biology from University of Illinois Urbana Champaign

Community Involvement:

Candidate did not respond.

Marital status/Immediate family:

I have been married for almost 18 years and I have 2 children.

Questions:

How can the district improve reading and English proficiency and state test scores?

Improving reading and English proficiency, along with state test scores, requires curriculum enhancements, teacher support, and community involvement. There are many strategies involved in continuous improvement. These can include but are not limited to: Early Literacy Initiatives-Early intervention at the primary level and strong curriculum and instruction ensures students build a solid foundation in reading. High-Quality Curriculum-Reading and English curriculum not only need to align to state standards, but also be engaging, diverse, and culturally relevant. The district recently adopted Wit and Wisdom, which is an ELA curriculum that builds upon knowledge by exploring a variety of topics, texts and perspectives. The curriculum was first adopted at Liberty and upon seeing its success was later adopted at the three elementary buildings. Data-Driven Instruction- District 53 is committed to the Professional Learning Community (PLC) model, where instruction is driven by data to support student success. Through the PLC process, teachers analyze assessment data to identify struggling students and provide targeted interventions and support. As a Division Chair and teacher at BBCHS, I have seen firsthand how PLCs can significantly enhance student achievement. Parental and Community Engagement-The district provides resources to support reading at home by hosting literacy nights and partnering with the Bourbonnais Public Library for programs like Battle of the Books. All of these initiatives bring families and the community together to emphasize the importance of literacy both in and out of the classroom. Continuing to provide these types of resources will enhance our reading and English proficiency. Recognizing the need for greater community involvement, I created Friends with Pens, a program that partners 2nd and 3rd graders in our district with Bradley Bourbonnais high school students. Through virtual and in-person interactions, students exchange letters and engage in activities that strengthen reading, phonics, and writing skills—critical areas for literacy development and improved performance on state assessments. Support for English Language Learners- Across our area there has been a significant need for the expansion of bilingual education. Providing additional language support in the classroom is extremely important. Again, these are just some strategies to continue to support and further develop to ensure the needs of our students are being met.

Fiscal responsibility is an important part of elected roles, and a priority for voters. Do you believe the school district budget needs trimming? Why or why not? If you were to cut, where would you do it?

Each board member has an oath-bound duty, which I take very seriously, to be fiscally responsible as a “faithful protector of the school district’s assets.” Yes, I think the budget needs trimming and always will. To me, this is what it is to make due with the finite amount of money available. Just like on my farm, tough decisions have to be made. Balance must be found and ongoingly adjusted. Generally, the district is good budgetarily, but we could look for trimming in many areas including vendors and outside contractors within the educational industrial complex. School boards should ensure that every penny spent directly benefits students and improves educational outcomes. The district spends its money on many things towards this singular goal. Infrastructure, compensation, transportation, nutrition, etc. all matter very much. I want all funding options explored and any wastefulness or inefficiency to be found and fixed. And when it comes to the balancing act of expense allocation, my question to a spending decision is whether it will benefit students. If it doesn’t, I won’t approve it, because our money is finite. People here work very hard for their money and hastily throwing it at a problem is unlikely to solve it. I look at district spending as investing and seek long-term benefits, to get the most bang for everyone’s hard-earned buck. Frugality and moderation are not always fun. But, as we see elsewhere, neither is it fun (it is tragic) having a community that does not have strong schools and high-quality education.

Illinois, like many districts across the nation, is facing significant teacher shortages. What is your idea to recruit and retain educators, including special education, dual-language teachers, etc.

Teacher shortages are costly to students and the district. Conversely, by retaining and recruiting teachers the district can have several benefits. Retaining teachers can avoid costly rehiring and retraining. Schools can maintain a continuity which develops a school’s culture and pride through the long tenure of staff who want to be there and care about the legacy of their school. By being a strong recruiter, the district can have access to top talent. The best way to avoid teacher shortages is to be a district where the best teachers want to be. Teachers want a district that values and supports them, is stable, and has good results. Teacher shortage is a serious challenge, especially in high-need areas like special education and dual-language instruction. To recruit and retain quality educators, some strategies for the district that I have are: Competitive Salaries and Benefits- Investing responsibly in teachers and support staff has long-term benefits. Compensation that is similar to neighboring districts can attract and retain top talent. Supportive Work Environment- Teacher burnout is an ongoing problem in many districts. To reduce it, it is imperative to ensure reasonable class sizes, have a strong mentorship program, and provide adequate planning time. Support also means respect. Teachers should feel empowered to be part of the decision-making process, whether they are on hiring committees or offer input about curriculum choices. Professional Development (PD) and Career Growth-It is important to offer meaningful PD opportunities that will help teachers advance professionally. This can include in-house professional development that provide Continuing Education Units (CEUs) or even provide credits to move on the salary schedule.

If you have children, do they or did they attend public school and was that for all of their K-12 school years?

Yes, both my son, 12 and daughter, 8 have been students in the district since they were in Kindergarten.

What do you see as the school district’s role in deciding what materials should be available in the library and in curricula?

The school district plays an important role in ensuring that library materials and curriculum uphold high academic standards, reflect values consistent with our community, incorporate diverse perspectives, and remain age-appropriate. It is essential to foster a collaborative approach to educational content. When trained educators and librarians select books and curriculum materials it should be based on educational value, alignment with state standards, and suitability for various age groups. Their professional expertise ensures that students receive high-quality resources that support both literacy and critical thinking. Transparency and parental involvement are also vital components of this process. Parents and community members should have access to curriculum and library lists, along with clear avenues to provide feedback and voice concerns. Open communication fosters trust and ensures that families remain informed about the materials available to students. A well-rounded education requires exposure to diverse and inclusive content. Schools should provide materials that reflect a broad range of experiences, cultures, and viewpoints, helping students develop empathy, critical thinking skills, and an understanding of the world around them. By engaging with different perspectives, students become better prepared for the world in which we live. Decisions about what is and is not in the curriculum and library content should be made thoughtfully, not restricting access to literature and learning materials that contribute to intellectual growth. Keeping the age of the students in mind, the goal should be to encourage exploration and discussion rather than limit students’ exposure to new ideas. If concerns arise regarding specific materials, the district should have a formal, transparent review process that includes educators, parents, and community members. Establishing a clear and consistent procedure prevents arbitrary decision-making and ensures that all voices are heard while maintaining a focus on academic integrity and student learning.

Most of local residents' property taxes go to their school districts. Are taxes paid to your school district too high? What would you do to protect the interests of taxpayers?

For many people property taxes are a significant expense or even a financial burden. Nobody I know wants to pay higher property taxes. And everyone I know wants strong schools. Both of those values I share with taxpayers and protect the taxpayers by acting/voting on behalf of those values, knowing that I am elected by the taxpayers to hold the school district (and each dollar it spends) accountable to them. People want to reside in Bourbonnais for many reasons. One of those reasons is because the school district has been shown, especially within the past few years, to spend taxpayer money effectively and get excellent results. Bourbonnais is one of only 100 public school districts in the entire nation to surpass pre-pandemic levels in both math and reading. This was a monumental achievement for all of us, and I will work hard to keep this momentum going with new goals and further achievements.

Most of the COVID relief money from the federal government is coming to an end. What spending adjustments does your school district need to make to address that?

It’s crucial to assess which programs funded by these dollars had the most impact and make smart spending adjustments to maintain student progress without creating financial instability. ESSER funds were used for various projects and initiatives within the district. However, these funds have now expired. As a result, it is extremely important to audit initiatives to determine their effectiveness and find sustainable ways to continue them, especially those that boost student achievement. In addition, seeking alternative funding sources, such as grants, to continue essential programs should be pursued. It should be noted that our district has fared better than most with pandemic-related setbacks. A program by Harvard and Stanford, recently recognized BESD as one of just 100 districts nationwide that has fully recovered from pandemic-related academic setbacks. This achievement is a testament to the dedication of our entire school community—teachers, paraprofessionals, administrators, school board members, bus drivers, nurses, cafeteria workers, and more. Every role contributed to this success.

Should Title IX cover sexual orientation or gender identity? What are your views on the use of locker rooms and bathrooms by transgender students and their participating in sports?

Since 1972, Title IX has played a crucial role in ensuring equal educational and athletic opportunities for girls and boys and continues to be discussed. While there are ongoing legal and policy discussions about whether or not Title IX covers sexual orientation and gender identity, my priority is to ensure that every student feels safe, respected, and supported in their learning environment. When it comes to locker rooms, bathrooms, and sports participation, I recognize the value of sex-specific spaces, and also recognize that this is a sensitive issue with deeply held beliefs on all sides. My approach would be to listen to students, parents, educators, and legal experts to find solutions that do not infringe upon the rights, dignity, privacy, and well-being of students. Schools should work to create policies that foster inclusivity while also considering practical concerns, and ensuring fairness and safety in competition. Ultimately, my focus is on creating a school environment where every student—regardless of background, orientation, or identity—is respected, can learn, participate, and thrive.

What is your stance on ICE agents accessing school grounds, and what policies would you advocate for regarding their presence on school property?

Schools should be a safe and welcoming place for students, where they can focus on learning without fear or distraction. Federal and state laws provide guidance on when and how law enforcement agencies, including ICE, may access school grounds. My priority is to ensure that our district follows legal requirements while also upholding our responsibility to protect the well-being and education of every student. I believe that clear policies should be in place regarding any law enforcement presence on campus, ensuring that any interactions are handled in a way that minimizes disruption to the learning environment. Schools should also communicate transparently with families so they understand their rights and resources. Ultimately, my goal is to foster an environment where students and staff feel safe and supported in their education. I would advocate for policies that align with best practices for student welfare while maintaining compliance with legal obligations.

What are the top three issues that the school district is facing right now?

Our district is facing several key challenges that directly impact student success and teacher satisfaction. Three of the most pressing issues include: Teacher Retention and Recruitment – Keeping and attracting dedicated teachers and essential support staff such as speech therapists, social workers, and paraprofessionals is a growing challenge. High workloads, large class sizes, and limited support resources contribute to burnout. We need to focus on competitive compensation, reducing administrative burdens, and improving professional development opportunities to retain great teachers. Class Sizes and Space Limitations – Overcrowded classrooms make it difficult for teachers to provide individualized attention, especially in the early years when strong foundational skills are crucial. Addressing this requires strategic resource allocation, perhaps hiring additional support staff, and exploring creative solutions such as flexible classroom spaces or modified scheduling. Truancy and Attendance Challenges – Truancy in elementary school can have long-term effects on academic achievement. Unlike in higher grades, truancy in younger students is often linked to family challenges, transportation issues, or a lack of understanding about the importance of consistent attendance. Though we have made headway in regards to our truancy rate, strengthening parent-school communication, offering family support services, and implementing early intervention programs can help improve attendance rates. Addressing these issues requires collaboration between schools, families, and the community. By focusing on teacher support, optimizing resources, and engaging families in attendance initiatives, we can create a stronger learning environment for all students.

What is your position on allowing students to use cell phones during school hours?

The use of cell phones in schools is an important issue. While technology can be a valuable educational tool, cell phone use during class can be a major distraction from learning. My priority is to create policies that support student engagement, academic success, social development, and responsible technology use. Many schools have found success with structured policies that allow limited cell phone use only during non-instructional times, such as lunch or passing periods, while keeping classrooms focused and free from unnecessary distractions. At the same time, we must consider the needs of students who use their devices for safety, communication with family, or educational purposes. Ultimately, I support a common-sense approach that ensures students remain engaged in learning while also teaching them responsible technology use. Clear expectations, consistent enforcement, and collaboration between educators, parents, and students are key to making any policy effective.

Do you think cell phone policies should allow exceptions for emergencies or specific educational purposes? If so, how would these exceptions be defined?

Yes, I believe that any cell phone policy should allow reasonable exceptions for emergencies and specific educational purposes. Student safety is a top priority, and in cases of emergencies—whether personal or schoolwide—students should have a way to communicate with their families when necessary. Additionally, technology can be a powerful learning tool when used appropriately in the classroom. To ensure clarity and fairness, exceptions should be well-defined. For emergencies, policies could specify that students may use their phones only with teacher or administrator permission in specific situations. For educational purposes, teachers could have the flexibility to incorporate cell phones into lessons when they enhance learning, such as for research, interactive assignments, or educational apps. However, clear guidelines need to be in place to prevent misuse. The key is to strike a balance—allowing for necessary use while maintaining a focused and productive learning environment. Consistent enforcement and clear communication with students, parents, and teachers are essential to making these policies work effectively.

What steps would you take to address concerns about cyberbullying and inappropriate content access through student cell phones?

To prioritize student safety, education, and responsible technology use, cyberbullying and inappropriate content access need to be addressed. Families need to know the policies and to know that schools will strictly enforce these policies. Prevention is key. Students should receive ongoing education about responsible online behavior, the impact to others and the self-destructiveness of cyberbullying, and strategies for safely navigating digital spaces. Additionally the district needs technology safeguards like network filters, monitoring, and support for affected students.

Should students be able to use AI in schoolwork?

AI is a tool with positive and negative implications for students. To the extent that it can impart subject material effectively and more broadly I believe students should have access to it. To the extent that it is inaccurate, incomplete, or lessens critical thinking, it needs to be avoided. Students need to be taught that AI has flaws. AI is and will continue to be a fact of life for our students, therefore the district has a duty to teach how to use it responsibly and when and why to avoid it. Academic integrity and critical thinking need to take priority. Students must be taught to cite specific reputable sources. Passing off AI generated work as one’s own shall be considered plagiarism.

What is your plan for making district financial reports, including budgets and expenditures, publicly available and easy to understand?

Transparency and accountability in school district finances are essential for building trust with the community. While specific financial reporting processes are often handled by district administration, I believe a school board member should advocate for clear, accessible, and user-friendly financial reports.Budgets, expenditures, and financial summaries should be readily available on the district website in a format that is easy for parents, staff, and community members to find and understand. In addition to detailed financial documents, the district should provide simplified summaries or infographics that highlight key budget priorities, spending trends, and funding allocations. Lastly, people want to know how funds are being used to support students, teachers, and school improvements. Breaking down expenditures—especially for major initiatives—can help the community see the impact of their tax dollars. While the board may not manage day-to-day financial reporting, we can set expectations for transparency and advocate for improvements that make financial information more accessible to everyone. Open communication and clarity are key to maintaining public trust in our district’s financial decisions.

How would you involve parents and community members in the decision-making process for curriculum or policy changes?

Parental involvement in general is a determining factor in student outcomes. This is undeniable. The more support a child has at home from mothers, fathers, extended family, and his or her community at large, the more likely he or she is to succeed. Wherever possible I will support family involvement by vote and also by using the school board as a platform from which to call attention to family programs within the district such as reading night, the PTA back to school fest, as well as a multitude of resources to help families. When it comes to decisions about curriculum and policy, parents and community members must be involved. A school board is a representational political entity. The fundamental way the community is involved is by deciding with their vote who will represent them and their interests on the elected volunteer school board. However, to build trust, foster collaboration, uphold accountability, and ensure the district truly reflects the community’s values and needs, deeper engagement is essential. As a school board member, I would prioritize transparency, open communication, accountability, and meaningful opportunities for the input of all stakeholders. One key approach is to establish clear, accessible channels for parents and community members to engage with the decision-making process. This could include hosting public forums or informational sessions where district leaders can share proposed changes and gather feedback. Additionally, I would advocate for parent and community representation on committees focused on curriculum and policy review. These committees would provide a structured way for stakeholders to offer input, ask questions, and collaborate with educators and administrators. Transparency is also crucial in ensuring that parents feel informed and heard. I would work to ensure that curriculum materials, policies, and proposed changes are readily available through the district’s website, newsletters, and board meetings. Encouraging open dialogue—whether through surveys, focus groups, or direct communication with board members—helps build a partnership between schools and the community. Ultimately, my goal is to create a school district where parents, educators, and community members work together to support student success. By fostering an inclusive and transparent decision-making process, we can ensure that curriculum and policies serve the best interests of all students while reflecting the values of the community.

What is your position on banning books in school libraries or classrooms, and how do you define the criteria for such decisions?

I believe that schools should provide students with access to a very broad range of books that encourage critical thinking, creativity, and a deeper understanding of the world. The libraries within our schools have many books. While by practical necessity there are many books that a library does not include, the idea that a book a library does not have is “banned” is not helpful to the discussion. Some books have more value than others, and shelf-space, time, and money are limited, so we have to prioritize value. This is an elementary school district. We need to have common sense about subjects that for elementary-aged children can have negative value or are harmful. We can encourage academic freedom, while also acknowledging the importance of appropriate timing within a child’s development and the need for grown-up decision-making. To engage with the decision-making process there needs to be clear, accessible channels for parents and community members. This includes hosting public forums or informational sessions where district leaders can share proposed changes and gather feedback. Additionally, I would advocate for parent and community representation on committees focused on curriculum and policy review. These committees would provide a structured way for stakeholders to offer input, ask questions, and collaborate with educators and administrators. In cases where a book is assigned in class, parental involvement is important. If a book contains sensitive content, parents should be informed and given the option to request an alternative assignment for their child. This approach balances academic freedom with respect for parental input.

How would you balance maintaining appropriate class sizes with the current teacher staffing levels?

Our district currently has a higher student-to-teacher ratio than the state average, which means we must be strategic in how we allocate resources and support educators. Maintaining appropriate class sizes while addressing teacher staffing challenges is a critical issue that directly impacts student learning and teacher retention. These are strategies I would like. Prioritizing Recruitment and Retention – We need to make our district a place where educators want to be and thrive by offering competitive salaries, professional development, and a supportive work environment. Retaining experienced teachers helps keep class sizes manageable. Maximizing Existing Resources – Exploring creative scheduling, additional support staff (such as instructional aides), and strategic class assignments can help distribute students more effectively without overburdening teachers. Using Data to Address Class Size Disparities – Not all grade levels or schools experience overcrowding equally. By analyzing where class size issues are most severe, we can prioritize targeted solutions where they’re needed most. While reducing class sizes may not happen overnight, a thoughtful, long-term plan focused on staffing support, resource allocation, and strategic funding can help create a more manageable and effective learning environment for both students and teachers.

Do you believe the district is allocating enough resources toward hiring and supporting teachers, and if not, what changes would you make?

Teacher retention is a growing challenge, and while our district has made efforts to support educators, the current turnover rates suggest that more can and should be done. However, I also recognize that budget constraints limit how much can be allocated to salaries, hiring, and support initiatives. I would advocate for a strategic approach that prioritizes teacher support within our financial realities. While increasing salaries is not always immediately feasible, we should explore ways to enhance overall compensation, including stipends, loan forgiveness programs, or improved benefits that make our district more attractive to educators. Beyond salary, retention is closely tied to manageable class sizes, access to instructional aides, and reduced administrative burdens. Investing in additional support staff or streamlining teacher workloads could help ease burnout. Lastly, teachers who feel valued and have opportunities to grow are more likely to stay. Expanding mentorship programs, leadership pathways, and paid professional development can help retain educators. We must prioritize keeping great educators in our district. Thoughtful investments in teacher support will ultimately benefit students and strengthen our schools in the long run.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

I am always available via my district email. Constituents are also always welcome to attend board meetings.