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Daily Journal

Kankakee man arrested following fatal shooting

Kankakee Police Department squad

Kankakee Police Department squad (Tiffany Blanchette)

By Jeff Bonty

A shooting on South Fifth Avenue in Kankakee left one man dead and another with non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday.

Kankakee police said 27-year-old Malik A. Jones of Kankakee was taken into custody upon officers’ arrival at the scene at approximately 1:52 p.m. at the 500 block of South Fifth Avenue.

According to police, Jones was charged with homicide and aggravated battery with a firearm.

The deceased man is 37 years old and from Kankakee. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, police said.

He was pronounced dead at a Kankakee hospital.

The other victim was transported to a Kankakee hospital for treatment.

Investigators recovered a gun at the scene that they believe was used in the incident.

Police said anyone with information regarding the shooting can call 815-933-0426.

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Jeff Bonty

Jeff Bonty

Jeff Bonty has been a reporter with the Daily Journal for 38 years, splitting his time in sports and now news. He is a native of Indiana.