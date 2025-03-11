2025 Election Questionnaire: Cynthia Veronda, Kankakee School District 111 Board

Name:

Cynthia Veronda

What office are you seeking?

Unexpired 2-year term on the Kankakee Board of Education

What is your political party?

Democrat

What is your current age?

68

Occupation and employer:

Associate Professor, School of Education, Olivet Nazarene University

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

Former Kankakee School Board member and officer

City:

Current address is St. Anne within the KSD boundaries. Long-term resident of Kankakee

Campaign Website:

Candidate did not respond.

Education:

Kankakee Westview High School Graduate

University of Illinois Bachelor of Science

Olivet Nazarene University Master of Arts in Teaching

Olivet Nazarene University Master of Arts in Education

Community Involvement:

Clove Alliance Volunteer Advocate

Currently fulfilling Kankakee Board of Education member through the April election

Marital status/Immediate family:

Married to Bill Veronda for 44 years. We have three adult children, Lauren, Luke and Alexandra who all attended Kankakee schools.

Questions:

How can the district improve reading and English proficiency and state test scores?

Focused attention is needed to address all academic proficiencies. A review of the data from the last few years indicate that core instruction, which is referred to as Tier 1 needs strengthening. Intentional instruction of foundational reading skills, which includes strong phonics is needed. Certified teachers in all primary, elementary, and content area classrooms are needed as well as additional training for teachers on how to support older students who cannot read. As a former upper elementary school educator, my experience has not included foundational reading and I would be the first to admit that I need more training, especially for my older students. We cannot allow our students to continue on a path of promotion without being able to read to understand. We owe our students more than promotion.

Fiscal responsibility is an important part of elected roles, and a priority for voters. Do you believe the school district budget needs trimming? Why or why not? If you were to cut, where would you do it?

Many of the Kankakee School District facilities have had minor and some have had major updates which have been covered by various funding sources. Maintaining these facilities becomes a taxpayer burden especially when they are additional buildings. Recently, additional supporting staff positions have been included with little monitoring of the effectiveness of these positions. A complete audit of personnel, curriculum, and extracurricular costs is needed and the review of these must align to effectiveness or they should be decreased or eliminated.

Illinois, like many districts across the nation, is facing significant teacher shortages. What is your idea to recruit and retain educators, including special education, dual-language teachers, etc.

As a current faculty member in Olivet’s School of Education, part of my focus has been to visit high schools to talk with students and encourage them to consider education as a college and career path. The interest has decreased for many reasons including women seeking careers in areas that were male-dominated for generations, the lack of desire for a long-term career, such as education, and unfortunately, the bad rap given about education, educators, and students.

I suggest our district build “Grow Your Own” programs such as Educators Rising chapters, the Kankakee Area Career Center’s Early Education program, and similar initiatives to teach middle and high school students more about the field of education, the benefits, rewards, and college path necessary.

Our Human Resources Department needs to improve their response to all inquiries, applications, and interviews to maximize efforts to hire educators, paraprofessionals, and other staff members.

Positive and supportive district and building cultures will support teacher retention. Educators make teams where they work and hope to remain a part of effective teams. The recent migration of district teachers to neighboring districts speaks loudly to the breakdown of a positive and supportive culture. Under new leadership, it is my hope that skilled, passionate, and effective teachers choose to return to Kankakee School District and become part of the positive change needed.

If you have children, do they or did they attend public school and was that for all of their K-12 school years?

Our three children attended Kankakee School District school from kindergarten through 8th grade. As Catholics, it was our decision to have them finish their education at Bishop McNamara prior to college.

What do you see as the school district’s role in deciding what materials should be available in the library and in curricula?

Our libraries and classrooms materials need to be inclusive, ethnically authentic, bilingual where needed, and up-to-date to increase interest and engagement for all students. The school district’s role is to guarantee that all students are represented in library books and classroom curriculum.

Most of local residents' property taxes go to their school districts. Are taxes paid to your school district too high? What would you do to protect the interests of taxpayers?

As taxpayers, we all complain that our taxes are too high. However, the greater concern is Kankakee taxpayers are paying high rates and many of our students are achieving well below where they need to be when they leave our district for their next journey. Many taxpayers are disgruntled about this relationship.

Most of the COVID relief money from the federal government is coming to an end. What spending adjustments does your school district need to make to address that?

KSD, like most districts, have benefited from COVID relief money. Our buildings were improved, curriculum materials such as intervention kits were purchased, and new positions were created. Returning to an earlier question, the effectiveness of these expenditures is needed now that funding is ending. COVID cost us so much in the way of academic growth and the focus needs to return to providing effective and engaging instruction rather than “things” purchased through additional funds.

Should Title IX cover sexual orientation or gender identity? What are your views on the use of locker rooms and bathrooms by transgender students and their participating in sports?

Title IX prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity, period.

What is your stance on ICE agents accessing school grounds, and what policies would you advocate for regarding their presence on school property?

Kankakee School District has a policy regarding ICE agents accessing school grounds. Our superintendent, Dr. Lance, has clearly stated that our schools will follow this policy to protect the identity and safety of our immigrant students and their families. I wholeheartedly support her stance.

What are the top three issues that the school district is facing right now?

Low academic performance.

High number of uncertified staff teaching students.

ADVERTISEMENT

Providing effective and intentional professional development to all teachers to improve instructional practices.

What is your position on allowing students to use cell phones during school hours?

I am an advocate of the four suggestions found through vast research reported in Jonathan Haidt’s book, “The Anxious Generation”. He suggests cell free schools, which I support. Too many students are entering school lacking language development, poor focus skills, and inability to collaborate, communicate, and self-regulate. All of these concerns can be tied to brain research and the effect of technology. By fall 2025, I hope KSD becomes cell free.

Do you think cell phone policies should allow exceptions for emergencies or specific educational purposes? If so, how would these exceptions be defined?

Emergencies, for students, should come through the school office so that a student can learn about and address such news away from the ears of others. Students have Chromebooks to use for educational purposes while monitored to prohibit social media, pornography, and other sites which are detrimental to the social emotional growth of children as well as distraction from academic focus.

What steps would you take to address concerns about cyberbullying and inappropriate content access through student cell phones?

If our schools are cell free zones, this would limit the exposure and effects of cyberbullying and inappropriate content through the school day. School administrators and educators can support these concerns outside of school through intentional communication and trainings for parents and students. Students are aware of the negative effects of these and other content played through a Smartphone. All adults can support our young people by banning together to help them reverse these negative effects of an amazing technology tool.

Should students be able to use AI in schoolwork?

The introduction of AI has caused schools to consider its usage in schools. If KSD does not have a policy, it needs to develop one based on input from various stakeholders. There are uses that may be appropriate for high school students to use. These need to be determined as the growth of AI continues to increase in each segment of our world.

What is your plan for making district financial reports, including budgets and expenditures, publicly available and easy to understand?

Board documents are published for each meeting. These include updates from the Assistant Superintendent of Business as well as informational documents included. Dr. Lance’s honest communication and transparency has increased people’s confidence in the district’s reports. As more information is learned, I trust that she will report the findings.

How would you involve parents and community members in the decision-making process for curriculum or policy changes?

Family and community members are integral parts of our district and need to be included on various committees. Recently, I served on Dr. Lance’s transition team. I served as a community member and was joined by other district parents, guardians, and community members. I encourage her to continue to include such stakeholders in decisions moving forward.

What is your position on banning books in school libraries or classrooms, and how do you define the criteria for such decisions?

Educators and librarians know their students and their communities values. They select books that are age and developmentally appropriate and inclusive to reflect the students they serve. Every parent has the right and responsibility to monitor what their own children read. In my opinion, they do not have the right to choose or deny what another parent’s child reads.

How would you balance maintaining appropriate class sizes with the current teacher staffing levels?

Staffing is one of my main concerns for our district. Class sizes need to remain as small as they can with the number of certified staff that are hired to teach students. Younger learners deserve class sizes based on the needs of foundational instruction, assessment, feedback, and interventions. With our lack of certified teachers, this will continue to be a challenge.

Do you believe the district is allocating enough resources toward hiring and supporting teachers, and if not, what changes would you make?

Teachers do not teach to become rich. Professional educators guide, instruct, and support students because of their passion, knowledge, skills, and desire to help a child reach their potential. KSD provides competitive pay, benefits, and professional development. District climate and support is what brings a new educator to the district and what retains an effective teacher from leaving. Dr. Lance has started her tenure fostering these changes while shining a laser on instructional practices and supports.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

I have lived my entire life (from 2-years-old) in the Kankakee community and have dedicated my attention and time to the people I serve, as a teacher, administrator, and community member. I believe in our community and agree that our students and their families deserve a better education that what some students are receiving. We owe them. I am visible, available, and committed.