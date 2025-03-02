2025 Election Questionnaire: Genevra Walters, Mayor of Kankakee

Name:

Genevra Walters

What office are you seeking?

Mayor of Kankakee

What is your political party?

Democrat

What is your current age?

56

Occupation and employer:

Retired Superintendent of Kankakee School District 111

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

None

City:

Kankakee

Campaign Website:

drgenevrawalters.com

Education:

Bachelor’s in social work from the University of Illinois-Chicago

Master’s in social work from the University of Illinois-Chicago

Doctorate in special education from Illinois State University

Alternative certification in special education from Western Illinois University

Community Involvement:

Ladies of Score

Ascension St. Mary’s Community Board

Member of Second Baptist Church

Live Free - Kankakee executive director of Youth Empowerment Program

Eastside Football Mom/Executive Board

Marital status/Immediate family:

I have three children and three stepchildren: Shaina Clasberry, Elias Clasberry, Larenz Walters, Larry Walters, Kynyahta Walters and Laronne Walters.

Questions:

What makes you the most qualified candidate?

Having been born, raised and a lifelong resident of Kankakee, I have always been a community servant – a servant of the people. I have served as the superintendent of Kankakee schools, administrator, social worker, director of Black History and cheerleading coach.

Since 2008, I have successfully managed corporate budgets of $70 million, and as much as $100 million. I have managed, directed and supervised up to 1,000 employees in both the cities of Kankakee and Chicago Heights.

Despite incredibly painful, personal challenges (such as the death of my beloved husband), my commitment to my dear Kankakee did not waiver. I continued to serve, while raising my son and caring for my disabled sister. As superintendent, I improved a struggling school district.

I, first, secured over 300 additional jobs by bringing transportation under the purview of the district. I then moved to invest $90 million in the school district’s infrastructure. My three-step process – vision, resources and action – has benefited countless residents in Kankakee.

As mayor, I will enhance public safety with community policing. I will continue improving our infrastructure and creating opportunities for all citizens. I have proven my innovative ability to overcome challenges, to actively interact with diverse groups of community members and my competence to take a vision … to action.

As community leaders, we’re tasked with serving the common good and making a positive impact in our communities. My heart is in Kankakee. I will continue giving my heart to this community and will continue to vow to make it better for you, for me, for all families and for generations to come.

What would you rank the greatest weakness and strength of the governmental organization you’re running for?

The greatest weakness of the City of Kankakee is its failure at inclusion – to plan for all of Kankakee and its citizens. A new comprehensive and strategic plan for the city of Kankakee is needed. A clear-eyed plan that demonstrates how to sustain the areas of the city that are well-kept, and to rebuild/renew the areas that are neglected.

There has been a lack of follow through and clear communication regarding projects that are slow to completion (or have ended) like the Hobbie Avenue project, the community policing efforts and the commitment to economic development like the minority Project Catalyst entrepreneur program.

The greatest strength of the City of Kankakee is its citizens while fostering constant dialogue with them to gain true and accurate insight into the real issues that matter them about their everyday lives.

Should local law enforcement cooperate with ICE to identify and deport immigrants who do not have legal status to be in the United States?

I do not believe that the Kankakee Police Department should be put in the position of challenging other law enforcement agencies. I also do not believe that it is the Kankakee Police’s responsibility to carry out the directives given to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency known as ICE.

However, I do believe that organizations in Kankakee should support the safety and well-being of every human being living in the City of Kankakee. Regardless of status, all immigrants are afforded many rights under the Constitution and has the right of due process. The Fifth Amendment of the Constitution states that “no person ... shall be compelled in any criminal case to be a witness against himself, nor be deprived of life, liberty or property, without due process of law.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In the simplest terms, due process means that a person cannot be deprived of their legal rights without proper application of the law.

That is, a person cannot have their property taken away from them or be placed in jail without first going through the legal system to determine if they are guilty of the crime they are accused of and determining the applicable punishment. In other words, proper application of the law means treating an undocumented immigrant just the same as a natural-born citizen before the court. We will not support the misapplication of the law nor any inhumane treatment of anyone.

What are your top three priorities for our city, and how do you plan to address them?

Community policing: Community policing is a strategy that emphasizes building ties and working closely with members of the community to enhance public safety and trust in law enforcement. Key approaches include: a. Strengthening police-community relationships

Establish neighborhood policing programs where officers are assigned to specific areas, allowing them to build relationships with residents.

Hold regular town hall meetings where citizens can voice concerns and suggest improvements.

Develop a summer calendar of community-police events designed for engagement and relationship building with its public. b. Engaging community organizations

Develop youth mentorship programs such as an intramural “Kankakee Police Athletic Association” to create positive relationships between young people and law enforcement.

Support neighborhood watch groups by providing resources and training to help communities take an active role in public safety. c. Training officers in community-oriented policing

Provide ongoing training in de-escalation, cultural sensitivity and conflict resolution.

Implement bias training to ensure fair and equitable policing practices. d. Improving transparency and accountability

Utilize body cameras and ensure policies support fair and just policing.

Establish a civilian oversight board to review incidents and provide community input. e. Leveraging technology and data

Use crime mapping and data analytics to identify high-crime areas and develop proactive strategies.

Implement anonymous tip lines, social media and community apps for community members to report concerns without fear of retaliation.

Economic development: Economic development will be addressed through a combination of strategies focused on business growth, workforce development, infrastructure improvement and community engagement.

Key approaches include: business development and retention

Incentives and tax breaks: Offer tax incentives, grants, or low-interest loans to attract new businesses and support existing ones.

Business-friendly policies: Simplify licensing, zoning and permitting processes to encourage startups and small businesses.

b. Workforce development

Education and training programs: Partner with local colleges (Kankakee Community College, Olivet Nazarene University) to provide job training and more jobs that provide a living wage.

Apprenticeships and internships: Work with manufacturers, health care providers, and logistics firms to create work-based learning opportunities.

Attract and retain young professionals: Develop affordable housing, entertainment options, and networking groups to keep young talent in the city.

c. Infrastructure and transportation enhancements

Revitalize downtown and commercial areas: Invest in streetscaping, public spaces and mixed-use developments to attract foot traffic.

Improve transportation networks: Enhance roads, public transit, and access to Interstate 57 and railways to support logistics and commuting.

d. Industry-specific development

Manufacturing and logistics: Leverage Kankakee’s location and access to transportation networks to attract logistics and distribution centers.

Healthcare and biotechnology: Strengthen the existing health care sector by supporting hospitals and medical research initiatives.

Renewable energy and sustainability: Promote green energy projects, such as solar and wind energy, to attract investment and create jobs.

e. Small business and entrepreneurship support

Small business incubators: Create shared workspaces and resources for startups.

Access to capital: Provide micro-loans and grants to local entrepreneurs.

Networking and mentorship programs: Connect business owners with experienced mentors to help them scale their operations.

f. Marketing and branding Kankakee

Tourism and economic branding: Promote Kankakee as a destination for business investment, cultural events and outdoor recreation.

Digital presence and outreach: Use social media, local events and business expos to attract interest from investors and companies.

Affordable housing: Addressing affordable housing will require a multifaceted approach that considers economic development, housing policy and community engagement.

Here are some key strategies: Expand affordable housing supply

Incentivize developers: Offer tax credits, grants or zoning incentives to developers who build affordable housing units.

Utilize vacant properties: Convert abandoned or underutilized buildings into affordable housing.

Mixed-income developments: Encourage projects that integrate affordable units with market-rate housing to prevent segregation by income.

b. Increase homeownership opportunities

First-time homebuyer programs: Offer down payment assistance and financial literacy programs.

Low-interest loans: Partner with local banks or credit unions to provide favorable mortgage options.

c. Leverage state and federal resources

Apply for grants: Seek funding from HUD, the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA), and other state/federal agencies.

Public-private partnerships: Collaborate with nonprofit organizations and private investors to fund affordable housing initiatives.

d. Community and quality of life improvements

Affordable housing and neighborhood revitalization: Develop housing projects that cater to a diverse population, including young professionals, families and seniors.

Recreational and cultural development: Support and create more parks and green spaces, arts and cultural events to enhance community engagement and tourism.

Public safety and cleanliness: Invest in policing, sanitation, and community programs to improve the city’s image and safety.

How do you intend to balance economic development with environmental sustainability in the community?

Balancing economic development with environmental sustainability requires a strategic approach that fosters business growth while preserving natural resources.

I will attract and promote green industries and sustainable businesses. I will support sustainable agriculture and local food systems through encouraging farming practices that improve soil health and reduce pollution in the Kankakee River.

I will fight to invest in parks, trails and the Kankakee River to attract visitors while preserving natural habitats. Promote activities like kayaking, hiking and fishing that generate revenue without harming the environment. I will commit to developing energy-efficient buildings, green roofs and permeable pavements to manage stormwater effectively.

By offering grants or tax credits for businesses that prioritize environmental responsibility will prove to be fruitful. I will support conservation programs that protect local wildlife and waterways, especially the Kankakee River.

What are your plans for enhancing public transportation and infrastructure in the city?

Enhancing public transportation and infrastructure in Kankakee will involve a combination of ongoing projects, strategic planning and community engagement. I will continue to build upon the Rebuild Illinois Program that Kankakee is currently benefiting from – the state’s capital program, with over $200 million invested in local infrastructure projects. These investments are driving economic development, creating jobs and improving transportation systems.

Kankakee Area Transportation Study (KATS): As the Metropolitan Planning Organization for the area, KATS develops core transportation plans, including the Long-Range Transportation Plan and the Transportation Improvement Program (TIP).

KATS encourages public input. These documents outline current conditions and set goals for future transportation improvements.

River Valley Metro Mass Transit District: This agency operates 11 local fixed routes and two commuter routes, serving Kankakee County and surrounding areas. Recent efforts include adding more daily trips to Midway Airport and adjusting local routes to better meet community needs.

Support for infrastructure projects: I will stay informed about and advocate for key projects, such as the I-57 and U.S. Route 45/52 interchange improvements, which aim to enhance safety and traffic flow.

Regional collaboration: Work with neighboring communities and regional transit providers like SHOW Bus to expand service areas and improve connectivity across county lines.

By engaging with these initiatives and supporting strategic projects, residents and stakeholders can contribute to the ongoing enhancement of Kankakee’s public transportation and infrastructure systems.

What role should the city council play in supporting local businesses and economic growth?

The Kankakee City Council can play a crucial role in supporting local businesses and driving economic growth by focusing on several key areas.

Business-friendly policies that streamline permitting and licensing processes to reduce bureaucratic delays and offer tax incentives or grants to encourage small business development and expansion. Develop and revitalize commercial districts to attract more customers and investors. Support the investment in roads, public transportation and broadband to make it easier for businesses to operate.

Facilitate networking events and business incubators to connect entrepreneurs with resources. Work with local schools and colleges to create job training programs tailored to industry needs. Promote Kankakee as a destination for visitors and investors through marketing campaigns. Also, support local events and festivals that drive foot traffic to small businesses.

City Council should also look to collaborate with local banks, developers and business organizations to boost economic opportunities. Further, the city council should work with state and federal programs to bring additional funding and resources to Kankakee.

What are your top public safety concerns for our community and how would you propose addressing them?

Kankakee faces several public safety challenges, particularly concerning crime rates.

According to data from Neighborhood Scout, the city’s crime rate is higher than 80% of Illinois cities and towns of all sizes, with residents having a 1 in 63 chance of becoming a victim of either violent or property crime.

Violent crimes, including rape, murder, armed robbery and aggravated assault, are notably prevalent, with a rate of 6.98 per 1,000 residents, placing Kankakee among the highest in the nation for communities of this size.

CrimeGrade.org reports that safety perceptions vary within the city. Residents generally consider the northwest part of Kankakee to be the safest, while the southern neighborhoods report higher crime rates. Depending on the area, the chance of being a crime victim ranges from as high as 1 in 17 in the south to as low as 1 in 51 in the northwest.

Addressing these public safety concerns requires a multifaceted approach. We must first strengthen the relationship between law enforcement and the community to foster trust and cooperation. Regular community meetings, neighborhood watch programs, and public safety workshops can empower residents to actively participate in crime prevention. This is Community Engagement and Policing.

Secondly, addressing the underlying socio-economic factors is crucial. Investments in education, job training and employment opportunities, housing and mental health care can reduce crime by providing alternatives to criminal activity and lead to long-term reductions in crime rates. This is Economic Development and Education.

Third, we must ensure that the police department is adequately staffed, trained and equipped. This is vital. Enhancing law enforcement resources, implementing advanced crime analysis tools (body cameras, etc.) and increasing patrols in high-crime areas can deter criminal activities.

The City of Kankakee has established a Public Safety Committee comprised of city council members who review monthly reports from the police and fire departments. These reports include summaries of incidents, departmental activities, budget management and personnel training. Engaging with committees can provide residents with insights into ongoing safety initiatives and offer a platform to voice their concerns.

Programs like the Illinois Premise Alert Program allow individuals with special needs to provide information to police, fire, and EMS personnel, ensuring that first responders are better prepared during emergencies. This includes those with special mental needs. Residents can participate in such programs to enhance personal and community safety.

By implementing these strategies and fostering collaboration among law enforcement, community members and local government, Kankakee can work toward creating a safer environment for all residents.

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

Promoting inclusion for all residents in Kankakee would involve implementing comprehensive strategies that address the diverse needs of the community. Establish a diversity task force that, within, will form a diversity committee to help assess current policies and recommend inclusive practices. This task force can work toward creating a welcoming environment for all residents.

I would propose conducting regular diversity audits. Performing diversity impact assessments will ensure that city policies and practices are inclusive and effective. These assessments will help identify areas for improvement and measure the impact of initiatives on promoting equality and diversity.

Engage with community organizations, such as the United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties, which is committed to diversity, can strengthen community ties and ensure that initiatives are aligned with residents’ needs.

By joining initiatives like the City Inclusive Entrepreneurship Program, Kankakee can establish and enhance a network of entrepreneurial resource partners to accelerate small business goals, providing underrepresented entrepreneurs with more opportunities for economic advancement.

Learning from the experiences of other municipalities can also be beneficial. We can learn a lot from cities that are recognized for their cultural diversity initiatives that support inclusiveness and compassion.

By implementing these strategies, Kankakee can work toward creating a more inclusive environment that respects and values the diversity of all its residents.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

I strongly believe that government officials should be required to disclose any potential conflicts of interest. To implement this, I would begin by educating both the public and government officials on what constitutes a conflict of interest.

After hosting several town hall meetings focused on ethical governance, I would establish an Office of The Inspector General to enforce codified ordinances as well as implement local ethics commission dedicated to providing ongoing training and oversight.

The details of this committee would be developed in collaboration with the city council. Additionally, the ethics commission would offer valuable support to citizens interested in running for municipal or county-wide political positions. It would help prevent the spread of false rumors about candidates by providing an independent body that could respond to the public with factual information regarding any potential conflicts of interest.

The City of Kankakee might consider establishing an Inspector General’s office. This office would be responsible for conducting independent audits and ensuring transparency within the city government. The presence of an ethics committee or an inspector general could help prevent waste and fraud in city operations.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

I will ensure I will always be accessible to my constituents. It is the key to building trust and fostering effective communication.

Transparency in my actions, decisions and reasoning will build stronger relationships with those I will be elected to serve. I will be available through multiple communication channels that include but will not be limited to: phone/video calls pre-scheduled during regular office hours, live social media events, newsletters, regular town hall meetings, pop-up events at local businesses and community centers as well as community forums and events.

I would attend ward meetings at least twice a year within each ward. I will also look to develop or utilize existing apps for constituents to track issues, submit requests and engage with me “on-the-go.” I will be approachable and accessible as I always have been as a longtime Kankakee community leader. I am a servant of the people. I belong to the people. I am the people.