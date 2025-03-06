2025 Election Questionnaire: Jeff Keast, Mayor of Bourbonnais

Name:

Jeff Keast

What office are you seeking?

Mayor (village president) of Bourbonnais

What is your political party?

Bourbonnais Citizens Party

What is your current age?

50

Occupation and employer:

Electrical Contractor at Keast Electric Inc.

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

Bourbonnais Village Trustee 10 years (current)

Republican Precinct Committeeperson

Chairman of Kankakee County Republican Central Committee

City:

Bourbonnais

Campaign Website:

mayorjeffkeast.com

Education:

Kankakee Community College Alumni

IBEW/NECA JATC Trade School - Journeyman Electrician

Community Involvement:

Candidate did not answer.

Marital status/Immediate family:

Married to Jenny, my high-school sweetheart. We have 3 children and 2 grandchildren

Questions:

What makes you the most qualified candidate?

As a lifelong Kankakee County resident and third-generation electrician, I know what it means to work hard and deliver results. I’ve successfully operated a business that requires planning, problem-solving, and accountability. I’ll bring the same skills to Bourbonnais, focusing on expanding the tax base, fostering economic growth and ensuring transparency and accountability in government.

What would you rank the greatest weakness and strength of the governmental organization you’re running for?

The greatest weakness is the lack of transparency and accountability, where decisions are made without proper public input or follow-through. The greatest strength is the people of Bourbonnais—the hardworking families and businesses that make this community great. As Mayor, I’ll bring a leadership style that reflects the values and aspirations of the residents.

Should local law enforcement cooperate with ICE to identify and deport immigrants who do not have legal status to be in the United States?

Local law enforcement must focus on their primary role: protecting our community. Cooperation with federal agencies like ICE is appropriate when it ensures public safety. I believe in enforcing the law while making sure law enforcement’s resources remain focused on keeping Bourbonnais safe.

What are your top three priorities for our city, and how do you plan to address them?

1. Economic Growth: Attract responsible development to expand the tax base without raising taxes, ensuring families and businesses thrive.

2. Public Safety: Repair the broken relationship between leadership and law enforcement to ensure trust, collaboration, and safe neighborhoods.

3. Transparency: Implement term limits and ensure public input in all major decisions, so residents know their voices matter. By setting term limits, we’ll foster a government that is more responsive and reflective of our community.

How do you intend to balance economic development with environmental sustainability in the community?

Economic development should prioritize what’s best for the community and taxpayers. I’ll focus on practical, cost-effective solutions like improving existing infrastructure, keeping government spending in check, and ensuring businesses can grow without burdensome regulations. Bourbonnais deserves leadership that prioritizes its people and businesses over trendy policies that don’t fit our needs.

What are your plans for enhancing public transportation and infrastructure in the city?

While Bourbonnais may not need a large-scale public transportation system, we can improve infrastructure by maintaining roads, addressing traffic issues, and supporting long-term development that ensures businesses and residents can flourish. Infrastructure investments must be thoughtful and fiscally responsible.

What role should the city council play in supporting local businesses and economic growth?

The Village should act as a partner for local businesses by cutting red tape and creating an environment where businesses can thrive. I’ll work with the trustees to promote policies that attract new development, retain existing businesses, and ensure Bourbonnais remains competitive.

What are your top public safety concerns for our community and how would you propose addressing them?

My top concerns are repairing the relationship between the Mayor’s office and law enforcement, addressing any gaps in resources for officers, and preventing crime from escalating. I’ll ensure law enforcement has the tools they need and will support policies that protect families and businesses.

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

Inclusion starts with listening to the voices of everyone in the community. I’ll ensure public forums are accessible to all residents, so their concerns and ideas are heard and considered in decision-making. Everyone deserves a seat at the table when it comes to shaping Bourbonnais’ future.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

Yes. Transparency builds trust, and I support requiring officials to disclose potential conflicts of interest. I would enforce this with clear rules and oversight to ensure officials are always working in the community’s best interest.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

I’ll make myself available through open office hours, use social media and email as direct communication tools. As a trustee, I receive calls from residents and my phone number is readily available to anyone that has a concern, that will continue as Mayor. My goal is to ensure residents feel heard, valued, and involved in shaping the decisions that impact their lives.