2025 Election Questionnaire: Sherri Crawford, Manteno Village Trustee

Name: Sherri Crawford

What office are you seeking? VILLAGE OF MANTENO TRUSTEE

What is your political party? THE MANTENO CHOICE PARTY

What is your current age? 56

Occupation and employer: Real Estate Broker, Coldwell Banker

What offices, if any, have you previously held? I have not held any political offices.

City: Manteno IL

Education: Bachelor Degree in Business and Communications from Eastern Illinois University

Master’s Degree in Business from Governors State University.

Community Involvement: Member, St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation Board of Directors

President, Junior League of Kankakee County

Member, Board of Directors for the Manteno Chamber of Commerce

Member, Manteno Planning Commission

Marital status/Immediate family: I am single and have two wonderful sons. Harry, 25, lives in Nashville, TN, and Hayden, 24, lives in Corona, New Mexico.

Questions:

What makes you the most qualified candidate?

My career in sales began right out of college. I’ve had the opportunity to sell a wide range of products, from surgical devices and medical devices to pharmaceuticals. Now, as a Real Estate Broker, I help people navigate one of the largest financial transactions they’ll likely make in their lifetime—buying or selling property. Throughout my career, my outgoing, tenacious, and determined personality has allowed me to succeed in various industries. I thrive on building relationships and making a difference in the lives of others. These traits, combined with my dedication and ‘by the book’ approach, will serve as valuable assets as I serve as a Village Trustee. I believe in following processes and making well-informed decisions for the betterment of our community.

What would you rank the greatest weakness and strength of the governmental organization you’re running for?

I believe the greatest weakness facing our community right now is the feeling that some residents don’t feel fully heard or involved in the decision-making process. Transparency is key to building trust, and I understand that many feel there could be more openness in how decisions are made.

The greatest strength of our community is the sense of unity and pride that residents share. Manteno is a place where people know each other, support one another, and come together to build a better future. Whether it’s through local events, volunteer efforts, or simply looking out for each other, there is a deep sense of belonging that makes this town so special. This spirit of collaboration and community is what makes Manteno not just a place to live, but a place to thrive.

Should local law enforcement cooperate with ICE to identify and deport immigrants who do not have legal status to be in the United States?

This is a national and state directive, and as a community, we will follow the guidelines and requirements set forth by those governing bodies.

What are your top three priorities for our city, and how do you plan to address them?

Full Transparency/Community Engagement: Prioritizing active involvement and open communication with residents to ensure their voices are heard and that they feel a part of the decisions that are made. Engaging with residents helps build trust and strengthen the community fabric. Fiscal Responsibility: Ensuring the village’s resources are managed efficiently and effectively, maintaining a balanced budget and promoting transparent financial decisions that benefit all residents. Economic Development: Supporting local businesses, attracting new businesses, and ensuring sustainable growth that creates jobs and enhances the quality of life for residents.

How do you intend to balance economic development with environmental sustainability in the community?

Balancing economic development with environmental sustainability is crucial for the long-term success of our community. It’s especially important to strike a balance between encouraging economic development and maintaining our environmental responsibility. The key is to focus on growth that complements our community’s values and needs, while also ensuring that we’re not compromising the natural resources and beauty that make Manteno unique.

To achieve this, we can start by supporting local businesses that prioritize sustainable practices, such as using energy-efficient technologies or reducing waste. As we attract new businesses, we can encourage green initiatives like building projects that incorporate renewable energy, water conservation, and environmentally-friendly materials.

What are your plans for enhancing public transportation and infrastructure in the city?

Enhancing public transportation and infrastructure is all about making the most of what we have, while planning for future growth. My plans would focus on improving accessibility, ensuring that our residents have reliable options, and creating infrastructure that is sustainable and connected. I would also like to see our public transportation system expanded to include a shuttle to O’Hare Airport, similar to the shuttle currently offered to Midway Airport.

When it comes to infrastructure, I believe in maintaining our current roads, bridges, and utilities while investing in upgrades that improve safety and quality of life. This might include repairing sidewalks, adding bike lanes, and improving street lighting for safer, more walkable areas.

By focusing on smart, sustainable upgrades and listening to the needs of our community, we can enhance our public transportation and infrastructure in ways that support both our residents and the continued growth of Manteno

What role should the city council play in supporting local businesses and economic growth?

The city council should serve as a strong partner and advocate for local businesses and economic growth. Our role is to create an environment where businesses—both small and large—can succeed, innovate, and contribute to the prosperity of the community.

We should also work to attract new businesses to Manteno by promoting our town’s strengths—our central location, affordable cost of living, and access to transportation networks. Supporting local business events, networking opportunities, and creating incentives for businesses to invest in the community will also help stimulate growth.

What are your top public safety concerns for our community and how would you propose addressing them?

My top public safety concerns for Manteno center around ensuring the safety of our residents and preventing crime. While Manteno is a generally safe town, I believe there are always areas where we can improve to keep our community safe and secure.

First and foremost, continuing to strengthen the relationship between law enforcement, emergency services, and the community is essential. By fostering an environment of open communication and mutual respect, we can build trust and ensure that our first responders are truly integrated with the needs of our residents. I believe in ensuring that our police and emergency services are well-supported with the resources and training they need to effectively respond to any situation.

Second, traffic safety is always a concern in any growing town. I would focus on improving road safety through better street lighting, signage, and maintaining roads to prevent accidents. Additionally, I’d advocate for more pedestrian-friendly areas, especially near schools, parks, and busy intersections, to reduce accidents and keep our families safe. ### By supporting our first responders, improving infrastructure, and educating the community, we can continue to ensure that Manteno remains a safe place for everyone.

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

Ensuring that city policies promote inclusion for all residents is a top priority for me. An inclusive community is one where every person, regardless of their background, identity, or circumstances, feels respected, valued, and has an opportunity to thrive.

First, I believe in making sure our policies and programs are designed with the diverse needs of our community in mind. This means engaging with residents from all walks of life—whether it’s through town hall meetings, surveys, or direct outreach—so that we understand their concerns and aspirations. Policies should be inclusive, whether it’s about access to services, affordable housing, or equitable opportunities for employment and education.

Additionally, fostering a culture of inclusion within local government is essential. This can be achieved by supporting diverse leadership and ensuring that city staff and decision-makers reflect the community’s diversity. Representation matters, and by encouraging different perspectives in decision-making, we can create policies that truly serve the needs of all residents. Lastly, I will encourage community events and initiatives that celebrate the diversity of Manteno, allowing everyone to participate, learn from one another, and foster a deeper sense of belonging. My goal is that Manteno be a stronger, more connected community for all.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

I strongly support the idea of requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest. Transparency is key to maintaining the trust of our residents, and when public officials have clear and open disclosures, it helps ensure that decisions are being made with the community’s best interests in mind.

To enforce this, I would work to implement a clear and accessible process for officials to disclose any potential conflicts, whether financial, personal, or professional, on a regular basis.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

Accessibility is vital- the community will have direct access to me via email and as a Real Estate Broker, my phone number is easy to find!