2025 Election Questionnaire: Rick Fischer, Village of Bourbonnais Trustee

Name: Rick Fischer

What office are you seeking? Trustee for the Village of Bourbonnais

What is your political party? Bourbonnais Citizens Party

What is your current age? 72

Occupation and employer: Retired President of the Boudreau & Fischer Insurance Agency, Inc. Retired, Registered Investment Advisor Representative

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Village Trustee since 2008 (16 years of service), Chairperson of the Finance Committee, Former Chairman of the Board for the Bradley-Bourbonnais Chamber of Commerce, Former Board Member of the Bradley-Bourbonnais Chamber of Commerce for 12 years

City: Bourbonnais

Campaign Website:

Education: Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Management, Northern Illinois University

Community Involvement: A 44-year resident of Bourbonnais, I have been actively engaged in youth sports programs, serving on the Dynamo Soccer Board of Directors during its early years, coaching teams, and managing a Bradley-Bourbonnais Little League team.

Volunteering at several Village of Bourbnnais events: Chocolate Tour, Easter Egg Hunt, Movies in the Park, Food Truck Fest, Concerts at the Grove, Friday @ 5, Wednesday Lunches at the Grove, Winter Market.

Attending ribbon cutting ceremonies for Bourbonnais businesses.

Marital status/Immediate family: I have been married to my wife, Mary, for 50 years.

We have two adult children Paul and Kevin, and are blessed with three Grandsons.

Questions:

What makes you the most qualified candidate?

I’ve served on the Village Board since 2008, chairing the Finance Committee and working to keep Bourbonnais on solid financial footing. My background in insurance and financial services has allowed me to transform the village’s financial strategies, ensuring a prosperous future for our community. Bourbonnais has grown significantly over the years, and I’ve worked hard to ensure that growth happens responsibly—balancing development with maintaining the small-town character that makes this community special.

What would you rank the greatest weakness and strength of the governmental organization you’re running for?

Strengths: Bourbonnais has always been a community built on strong values—neighbors looking out for one another, a deep commitment to public safety, and a steady, responsible approach to economic growth. With excellent schools and a welcoming environment for businesses, it remains a wonderful place to live, work, and raise a family. Challenges: As the village continues to grow, we must be mindful of maintaining that balance between progress and preservation. Attracting more businesses and job opportunities is essential, but we also need to ensure our infrastructure can support this growth without losing the small-town character that makes Bourbonnais special.

Should local law enforcement cooperate with ICE to identify and deport immigrants who do not have legal status to be in the United States?

In Illinois there is the Trust Act in place which prohibits local law enforcement cooperation with ICE.

However, when public safety in our community is at stake, and if individuals are in the country illegally committing violent or serious crimes, local law enforcement should cooperate with ICE to ensure community safety which remains a top priority.

What are your top three priorities for our city, and how do you plan to address them?

Public safety is one of my top priorities. I will continue supporting our police and public works services while investing in community outreach programs, especially school resources, to keep Bourbonnais secure and welcoming.

A thriving local economy and strong infrastructure are essential to maintaining Bourbonnais as a desirable place to live and work. I will focus on bringing in new businesses, expanding job opportunities, and enhancing our roads, utilities, and parks to benefit both our residents and business community.

Careful and strategic growth is key to preserving what makes Bourbonnais special. I will remain committed to sound financial stewardship and responsible planning to ensure long-term prosperity while staying true to the village’s core values.

How do you intend to balance economic development with environmental sustainability in the community?

Bourbonnais supports business, and I believe in thoughtful, community-driven growth. It’s important that development is handled responsibly, with input from both local leaders and residents. I support policies that promote economic expansion while ensuring we remain good stewards of our environment, allowing us to grow efficiently without unnecessary red tape while keeping the long-term well-being of our community in focus.

What are your plans for enhancing public transportation and infrastructure in the city?

We’re already making big strides in improving our infrastructure, like the expansion of Career Center Road, which will make traffic flow smoother and safer for both drivers and pedestrians. I’ll continue backing efforts to upgrade our roads and utilities to make sure our infrastructure keeps pace with the growth of our community. Right now, fiber optics are being installed to bring faster, more reliable internet to both businesses and residents. It’s just another step toward keeping Bourbonnais competitive and connected.

What role should the city council play in supporting local businesses and economic growth?

Having owned a business myself, I know firsthand that success depends on a supportive environment. The board should be an advocate for local businesses, helping them access the resources they need while also attracting new industries that bring quality jobs. At the same time, we need to protect the character and quality of life that make Bourbonnais a great place to live and work.

What are your top public safety concerns for our community and how would you propose addressing them?

We just brought on a couple of new patrol officers, and we’ll keep adding more as we need them. I will also push to get our officers the best training and technology out there, so they have everything they need to do their job right. End of the day, we want Bourbonnais to stay the safe, tight-knit community we all know and love.

What can or should the city to do increase affordable housing?

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

The best way to make sure everyone feels included is simple, talk to people and actually listen. That’s why we’ve started meeting every Saturday morning at Connect Roasters. It’s a chance for folks to stop by, have a cup of coffee, and share what’s on their minds. I believe in open conversations, getting real input from residents, and making sure the decisions we make truly reflect what’s best for the community.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

Absolutely, I’m all for transparency and accountability in government. People deserve to know that their leaders are making decisions for the right reasons, not for personal gain. If there is a potential conflict of interest, it ought to be out in the open with no smoke and mirrors. At the end of the day, trust is everything and the folks running this town should always be working for the good of the community, not themselves.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

I’ve always made it a point to be available to the people of Bourbonnais. Whether it’s at open meetings, community events, or just chatting with folks around town, I’m always ready to listen and talk about what matters.

I believe in straight talk, being easy to reach, and making sure people know their voices count. This is your town, and your voice matters. My goal is simple to keep serving Bourbonnais with honesty, transparency, and a commitment to making sure this community stays strong for years to come.