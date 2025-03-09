2025 Election Questionnaire: Paul Motel, Manteno Village Trustee

Name:

Paul Motel

What office are you seeking?

Village Trustee

What is your political party?

Manteno Freedom Party

What is your current age?

39

Occupation and employer:

Automotive/Diesel Technician

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

N/A

City:

Manteno

Campaign Website:

Follow “Manteno Freedom Party” on Facebook

Education:

Vocational training, Auto, Diesel and Industrial

Community Involvement:

Coach baseball for 4 years.

Actively inform the public about legislation that impacts public safety.

Marital status/Immediate family:

Married, wife and 1 child.

Questions:

What makes you the most qualified candidate?

I provide valuable perspectives and insights, aiming to advocate for the best interests of all Manteno residents rather than a privileged few. My commitment to public safety drives me to evaluate all relevant factors concerning this issue.

What would you rank the greatest weakness and strength of the governmental organization you’re running for?

The current administration’s most significant shortcoming is transparency. Many community members believe that their views are overlooked and undervalued, leading to a sense of being disregarded when they voice their concerns.

The organization’s most significant strength is the potential to maintain a small, cohesive community that many individuals would find appealing to reside in.

Should local law enforcement cooperate with ICE to identify and deport immigrants who do not have legal status to be in the United States?

Absolutely. Sheriff Downey has openly voiced his concerns about undocumented migrants who engage in violent criminal activities and the possibility of their release, which could endanger the community. While it is important to recognize that not all migrants are involved in criminal behavior and many are pursuing a better life, existing laws and policies create a risk to public safety by allowing individuals who should not be present to remain in the community.

What are your top three priorities for our city, and how do you plan to address them?

Transparency. As an elected official, in would never sign any document agreeing to withhold information from my constituents. Utilizing modern technologies and services to inform residents and seek feedback, rather than executing minimal effort when posting minutes and agendas for consideration in public meetings.

Allowing residents to freely express their concerns without feeling intimidated, or fearing retaliation for having opposing views.

Finding economic opportunities that would never jeopardize the health, welfare, and safety of any of Manteno’s residents.

How do you intend to balance economic development with environmental sustainability in the community?

Unfortunately, financial considerations are often prioritized in discussions surrounding development initiatives. We have arrived at a juncture where establishing a balance is essential. I would advocate for obtaining more information about projects in question and suggest requesting impact assessments and expert evaluations from various sources.

What are your plans for enhancing public transportation and infrastructure in the city?

As Manteno grows, the village board would have to work with River Valley Metro to obtain data pertaining to ridership statistics, new, or outdated destinations, vehicle safety systems, park and ride destinations, and so much more. This aspect should be considered often to prevent wasteful utilization of multiple resources. The same would apply to utilities for infrastructure. In some cases, like mandating electric stoves, or hybrid water heaters, we are thinking too far ahead and some alternative energy sources are simply not an affordable option for most families. Not to mention, their home may not be capable of accommodating these appliances, or the update to accommodate the mandated features may create another financial challenge.

What role should the city council play in supporting local businesses and economic growth?

They should play a significant role. Points mentioned previously were providing information to the public as far as what the entity expressing interest is, where they are from, what materials would be utilized or manufactured, details surrounding that process, and where exactly would the facility be constructed. After that information is presented, the public comments and discussions should all be taken into consideration before any aspect of the project moves forward.

What are your top public safety concerns for our community and how would you propose addressing them?

I would like to seek public input and interest in the potential for an additional student resource officer. I believe SRO’s have a positive impact when they engage with the children and their close proximity and presence can prevent or reduce dangerous situations and reduce response times in the event of an emergency. I would also explore the idea of additional patrol unit(s) overnight, as well as working with the sheriff’s office to increase patrol in township areas that required law enforcement assistance more often in the past.

What can or should the city to do increase affordable housing?

Candidate did not respond.

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

As mentioned before, going above and beyond to make the public aware of what is being discussed within the administration. Performing the bare minimum when it comes to announcing agendas, meetings, and other projects, there must be a better way to inform the public and request engagement from the residents. As a party, we have also discussed re scheduling all meetings to take place in the evening hours so more residents would be capable of attending these meetings. Meetings held at seven in the morning make it difficult for residents who work full time during the week to attend.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

Absolutely. While I have never had the privilege of serving in this capacity, I would hope elected officials would have to engage in some form of ethics training on an annual basis. I also believe one of the most important aspects to consider in this position is to remain independent. I would not allow myself to feel pressured to agree with other board members on matters that require careful consideration.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

With the technological advancements we all enjoy, I would immediately create social media profile(s) and engage on those platforms on a regular basis. I also feel all forms of communication should be made public.