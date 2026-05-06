Dick’s House of Sport to anchor new Joliet retail center

Poster boards were set up in the Joliet City Council chambers on Tuesday to illustrate plans for a Dick's House of Sport on May 5, 2026. (Bob Okon)

Dick’s House of Sport plans to open in Joliet by fall 2027 after the City Council on Tuesday approved a $37 million incentive deal aimed at creating a new retail district.

The Dick’s deal is designed to open the door to dozens of stores and restaurants moving into the Rock Run Collection development at Interstates 55 and 80.

“We’ve seen other retailers say, ‘If you have a Dick’s House of Sport, I’m in.’ It’s that special,” Vincent Corno, senior vice president of real estate for Dick’s told the council before its vote.

More than a sporting goods store, the House of Sports concept creates a recreation center with such features as a playing field, climbing wall, golf cage, and skating rink.

“It’s not like anything you’ve seen before,” Corno told the council.

Developer Cullinan Properties says it can bring 50 more stores and restaurants to its Rock Run Collection with the Dick’s deal done.

The Dick's Sporting Goods store sign in Joliet is lit up at night. May 5, 2026 (Bob Okon)

“We’ll shape Joliet’s economic future,” Cullinan Chief Strategy Officer Maria Toliopoulos told the council.

She said the retail development will make Rock Run Collection “a nationally recognized, super-regional destination.”

The city will issue $37 million in general obligation bonds to help finance the developmet of the 120,000-square-foot Dick’s House of Sport and another 300,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space.

Construction of Dick’s and other stores will start this summer, according to city officials.

Cosmo confirmed the summer construction and said the Dick’s House of Sport is scheduled to be open by back-to-school time in 2027.

The Joliet location is one of three Dick’s House of Sport under development in the Chicago region. Others are being planned for Schaumburg and Orland Park at the sites of existing Dick’s Sporting Goods stores.

Corno said the Joliet store “will be a crown jewel. It will be exactly what we want because it’s going to be built from the ground up.”

Cullinan has not named any other retailers for the site.

Toliopoulos said Cullinan has lease agreements that are contingent upon the Dick’s deal being made with the city.

Finance Director Kevin Sing said the incentive package is set up so that Cullinan only gets money as stores and restaurants open for business.

The city will issue $37 million in general obligation bonds to help finance the retail development. The plan is to pay off the bonds with tax revenue collected from the stores and restaurants.

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