Kankakee school board candidate temporarily banned from KHS

Dajon Casiel, a candidate running for Kankakee School Board, participates in a candidates debate hosted by the Kankakee County Branch of the NAACP at Kankakee Community College on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

KANKAKEE – A candidate running for a seat on the Kankakee School District 111 Board, Dajon Casiel, has been temporarily banned from Kankakee High School during school hours while an alleged incident involving a current student is under investigation.

A Feb. 13 letter from Willie Hunt, District 111’s director of safety and security, addressed an alleged October 2024 incident involving the 19-year-old Casiel and a current KHS student.

The letter informs Casiel that he is banned from KHS, effective Feb. 6 through July 1, 2026.

According to the letter, Casiel may attend events that are open to the public; however, he is banned from being on school property during school hours and when no public events are occurring.

“We understand that although this matter is still under investigation, we have to take into consideration the well-being of all the parties involved,” according to the letter.

A Feb. 13 letter from Willie Hunt, Kankakee School District 111’s director of safety and security, addressed an alleged October 2024 incident involving the 19-year-old Dajon Casiel and a current KHS student.

Casiel graduated from KHS last year and is one of six candidates vying for one of four open seats for a four-year term on the school board.

Two other candidates are seeking election for a two-year seat on the seven-member board.

Casiel participated in a Tuesday debate for District 111 board hopefuls hosted by the Kankakee County Branch of the NAACP at Kankakee Community College.

After the debate, Casiel confirmed with the Daily Journal that he has been temporarily banned from KHS, and he still intends to run for the board seat.

“[The ban] is not a permanent thing,” he said. “A situation occurred some months back. It’s been brought to the forefront, unfortunately. It’s politics.”

Kankakee Police Chief Chris Kidwell said police have investigated the alleged incident and forwarded their findings to the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office.