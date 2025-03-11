2025 Election Questionnaire: Annette LaMore, Mayor of Manteno

Name:

Annette LaMore

What office are you seeking?

Village President (Mayor) of Manteno

What is your political party?

Manteno Freedom Party

What is your current age?

75

Occupation and employer:

Retired (USPS for 31 years, Rural Carrier and Trainer)

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

Manteno Village Board Trustee (2009-2013)

Bishop McNamara High School Irish Alumni Board President

St. Joseph Church Religious Education Board President

Manteno Golf Course Board President

Catholic Charities Board of Directors

Manteno Sportsman’s Club Auxiliary President

City:

Manteno

Campaign Website:

Manteno Freedom Party ( Facebook)

Education:

Our Lady’s Academy

Bishop McNamara High School

Kankakee Community College

Community Involvement:

St. Joseph Catholic Church (Greeter for 30 years, CCD teacher for 15 years)

Manteno Woman’s Club (Currently Publicity Chairperson)

Former Foster Parent for Catholic Charities ( 3 years)

Former Manteno Youth Softball Coach

Save Our Golf Course Inc (Co-Founder)

Former Volunteer at Manteno Golf Course (13 years)

Former fundraiser for American Heart Association

Marital status/Immediate family:

Married to Rondy LaMore for 57 years

4 Daughters

8 Grandchildren

3 Great Grandchildren

Questions:

What makes you the most qualified candidate?

I have lived in Manteno all my life and have been involved in many facets of village government, I have served on the Planning and Zoning Commission, have been a village trustee, and was part of a management team (SOGC) at Manteno Golf Club, where I volunteered for 13 years on the course, in the building, and on the board, acting as President for my final 4 years. I retired from the golf course in 2019. I have always loved our town and decided to get more involved when decisions were being made that I considered reckless and dangerous to the health and safety of our community. I believe that because of my past experience, my honesty, integrity, and transparency, that I am the right person to have the job of Village President.

What would you rank the greatest weakness and strength of the governmental organization you’re running for?

Manteno’s greatest weakness is lack of transparency on the Village Board. Important decisions have been made without input from our community. Nepotism and cronyism fill key positions in village government.

ADVERTISEMENT

The greatest strength of Manteno is the history of our small town and the many good people who live here and contribute to the community, whether through volunteerism or sponsoring events for everyone to enjoy. People who live here reach out and help one another. Many fundraisers are held for charities, church, and school events. It is a great town in many ways.

Should local law enforcement cooperate with ICE to identify and deport immigrants who do not have legal status to be in the United States?

Yes. We should follow federal law.

What are your top three priorities for our city, and how do you plan to address them?

1. Address current health and safety concerns regarding the type of businesses we allow in our community. We can do this by following the Comprehensive Plan that was put in place years ago.

2. Work together with our citizens and follow a balanced budget to make our town a great place to live.

3. Research the amenities needed in Manteno and maintain controlled growth, while working to keep our taxes affordable. This can be accomplished by working as a team, (village board, engineers, auditors, and village employees), with input from our citizens. I believe in setting goals and working together to make things happen.

How do you intend to balance economic development with environmental sustainability in the community?

With the help of village engineers and our village administrator, we will try to provide balanced development and environmental sustainability. It is important to consider whether incentives given to new businesses meet long term policy goals, whether they are sustainable, and whether they will generate more advantages than disadvantages for our community. We have to ask whether this is the best way or the only way to attract new businesses. We will work with the help of our village attorney and the guidelines of the Illinois Municipal League (IML).

What are your plans for enhancing public transportation and infrastructure in the city?

As of now, I do not see a need for Manteno to bring Metra or El trains to our village, It would take away the small town atmosphere and make us a suburb of Chicago. Many people have moved here to get away from city life. We appreciate the small town atmosphere and security of a friendly community.

What role should the city council play in supporting local businesses and economic growth?

The city council should always put local businesses first. When we have town celebrations I feel that local business should be prioritized. Economic growth is good, but not at the expense of our local business owners.

What are your top public safety concerns for our community and how would you propose addressing them?

Manteno’s Comprehensive Plan and zoning ordinances were designed with the safety of the community in mind. Allowing hazardous and toxic chemicals in our city limits is not in the best interest of Manteno residents. The people should be able to address this issue by going to village meetings and voicing their concerns. Under my leadership, residents’ voices will be heard and their questions will be answered. I also think that a strategic plan must be put in place to protect residents in case of any emergency that might arise. This plan would be a cooperative effort between our first responders, village leaders and concerned residents.

What can or should the city to do increase affordable housing?

Candidate did not respond.

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

Inclusion means accepting all people as equals no matter what their ethnicity, race, religion, or gender. All residents have the right to share in community services and opportunities.

Manteno welcomes all law abiding citizens who choose to reside in our town.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

All who run for office must fill out a statement of economic interest. It is a requirement, not an option.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

My contact information is available to community residents, and it will continue to be should I become Manteno’s next mayor. I will respond to all questions and concerns in a timely manner.