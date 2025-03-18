2025 Election Questionnaire: Angie Serafini, Village of Bourbonnais Trustee

Name: Angie Serafini

What office are you seeking? Trustee, Village of Bourbonnais

What is your political party? Bourbonnais Citizens Party

What is your current age? 44

Occupation and employer: Area Manager Essential Utilities - Aqua Illinois

What offices, if any, have you previously held? I have proudly served as a Village of Bourbonnais Trustee for the past eight years.

City: Bourbonnais

Campaign Website:

Education: • Master of Business Administration

• Master of Organizational Leadership

• Bachelor of Criminal Justice

Community Involvement: Kankakee County Chamber Ambassador

Member of Friendship Festival Committee

United Way Committee Member

Bourbonnais Choclate Tour Committee Member

Member of the Board of Directors for the Ray Ollie Memorial Project

and Friendship Festival Veterans Luncheon

Marital status/Immediate family: Mark and I are blessed with three wonderful children: Owen, Mark and Lilly

Questions:

What makes you the most qualified candidate?

As a lifelong resident of Bourbonnais, I have been honored to serve as a Village Trustee for the past eight years, actively participating in projects that have shaped our community. My leadership is guided by a commitment to listening to and collaborating with my neighbors and fellow residents to make Bourbonnais the best it can be.

I take pride in building strong relationships with county, state, and federal officials, as well as business leaders, to foster growth and improvements in Bourbonnais. These partnerships have allowed us to secure resources, attract businesses, and enhance community development.

What would you rank the greatest weakness and strength of the governmental organization you’re running for?

One of Bourbonnais’ greatest strengths is its strong sense of community, commitment to public safety, and steady growth. The village boasts excellent schools and a dedication to economic development, making it a desirable place to live and do business.

However, like any community, there are challenges. A key weakness is the need for continued economic expansion and diversification. While Bourbonnais has seen growth, attracting more businesses and creating additional job opportunities remain essential to long-term stability. Additionally, maintaining infrastructure and balancing development while preserving the village’s small-town charm require careful planning and leadership.

Should local law enforcement cooperate with ICE to identify and deport immigrants who do not have legal status to be in the United States?

In Illinois there are laws and policies (Trust Act) in place that prohibit local law enforcements cooperation with ICE.

I would encourage our officers to abide by the law, however, I support the Federal government’s actions in deporting illegal aliens that commit heinous crimes like murder, rape, etc. because it is our primary job as government leaders to keep our communities safe.

What are your top three priorities for our city, and how do you plan to address them?

• Public Safety & Community Well-Being – I will support our police, fire, and emergency services while investing in mental health and community outreach programs to keep Bourbonnais a secure and welcoming place to live.

• Economic Growth & Infrastructure – I will work to attract new businesses, create job opportunities, and improve roads, utilities, and public spaces to support both residents and businesses, all while maintaining our village’s small-town charm.

• Smart & Responsible Development – I will prioritize balanced growth, ensuring that development aligns with the village’s character and that financial decisions remain fiscally responsible.

How do you intend to balance economic development with environmental sustainability in the community?

Bourbonnais is open for business, and I am committed to working with developers to bring smart, community-focused growth to our village. Local leaders and residents should have significant input in shaping development to ensure that it meets both economic and environmental needs. I will continue advocating for policies that promote responsible growth while maintaining sustainability, allowing Bourbonnais to develop without unnecessary obstacles.

What are your plans for enhancing public transportation and infrastructure in the city?

We will continue investing in safer roads and better transportation options. One key project already underway is the expansion of Career Center Road, which will improve traffic flow and enhance safety for both drivers and pedestrians.

What role should the city council play in supporting local businesses and economic growth?

The Village Board plays a vital role in creating a business-friendly environment while ensuring responsible development. Beyond improving infrastructure, we must actively engage with business owners, developers, and residents to ensure economic growth aligns with the community’s vision.

Additionally, the board should continue to champion local businesses, providing the necessary support to help them grow while preserving the high quality of life that makes Bourbonnais a great place to live and work.

What are your top public safety concerns for our community and how would you propose addressing them?

One of my top public safety concerns is ensuring that as Bourbonnais grows, our police department has the resources needed to keep residents safe. With new development occurring along Bourbonnais Parkway and the northern part of the village, we must be proactive in planning for increased demand on law enforcement.

Recently, we hired two new patrol officers who are currently attending the academy, and we are prepared to hire more as our community expands. I will continue advocating for investments in staffing, training, and equipment to ensure our officers have the necessary resources to serve our village effectively.

What can or should the city to do increase affordable housing?

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

I will continue working to foster a community where everyone feels welcome, heard, and valued. Open communication and community engagement are key to ensuring inclusion. This includes public forums, outreach efforts, and resident surveys to encourage input on important matters.

Additionally, I will continue supporting programs that bring people together, such as community events, partnerships with local schools, and public safety initiatives that build trust. The Village Board must represent the interests of all residents, and I will work to ensure policies reflect the diverse needs of our community.

By focusing on transparency, accessibility, and community-driven decision-making, we can make Bourbonnais a place where everyone feels at home and has opportunities to succeed.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

Yes, I fully support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest to ensure transparency, accountability, and trust in leadership. The residents of Bourbonnais deserve to know that decisions made by elected officials are in the best interests of the community.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

Direct communication is essential to strong leadership. I will remain available to listen to concerns, answer questions, and engage with residents through open meetings, community events, and direct outreach. Transparency and accessibility will continue to be priorities in my service to Bourbonnais.