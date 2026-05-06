Amboy man charged with disseminating child sex abuse materials

An Amboy man has been charged with two counts of dissemination of images of child sexual abuse, the Illinois State Police announced Tuesday.

ISP Division of Criminal Investigation special agents arrested Cameron J. Riley, 37, after a child sexual abuse investigation that began four months ago, according to a news release.

According to the release, ISP agents began an investigation after receiving a cyber tip in January regarding the dissemination of child sexual abuse materials in Lee County.

ISP special agents located Riley on Tuesday at his residence in the 200 block of North Jones Avenue, interviewed him and took him into custody.

He is being held at the Lee County Jail, according to jail records.