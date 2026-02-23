‘Are You Ready For It’ Taylor Swift tribute concert at Arcada Theatre March 1

Are You Ready For It? A Taylor Experience will be at the Arcada Theatre in downtown St. Charles March 1, 2026. (Photo provided by Onesti Entertainment. )

Dance and sing along to your favorite Taylor Swift songs at a Taylor Swift tribute concert Sunday, March 1 at the Arcada Theatre in downtown St. Charles.

“Are You Ready For It: A Taylor Swift Experience” will take the stage at 3 p.m. to perform Swift’s biggest hits from all eras, including the latest “The Life of a Showgirl.”

The show stars Swift tribute artist Traci Marie, and recreates Swift’s Eras tour with a live band, sing alongs, custom costumes and more.

This show is family-friendly.

Tickets start at $46. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit arcadalive.com.