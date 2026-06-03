55th annual Northern Illinois Art Show returns June 6-7 in Sycamore

Shaw Local file photo – The Kishwaukee Valley Art League’s annual Northern Illinois Art Show returns in June. (Photo provided by the Kishwaukee Valley Art League )

The Kishwaukee Valley Art League’s annual Northern Illinois Art Show returns in June.

KVAL’s 55th annual Northern Illinois Art Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 6 and 7 on the front lawn of the DeKalb County Courthouse, 133 W. State St., Sycamore.

The show features up to 70 artisans exhibiting various fine arts and crafts. The art show includes an “Art of Giving” Raffle. Participants can win art donated by league members and art show vendors. Raffle tickets cost $2.

The league also will host several programs and events next month at the Gallery on State, 322 W. State St., Sycamore.

The league’s next general meeting is set for 7 p.m. June 4 at the gallery. The meeting includes a duct tape art demo by artist Mallory Maybe.

The Second Saturday Workshop is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 13 at the Gallery on State.

The league’s June featured artist of the month is photographer Gail Moreland. Moreland’s photographs emphasize texture, color, tones, composition and values over reality depictions. Her artwork also is inspired by 17th-century art.

KVAL’s Young Picasso’s kids summer art program will begin in June. Attendees can create original art pieces to win monetary prizes. A winner from three age groups will be selected. An art supplies table also will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays at the gallery. Children ages 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

The league’s latest art rotation is set to unveil June 22. The rotation features various artwork, including paintings, sculptures, photography and mixed-media installations. The art pieces will be available to buy.

KVAL will be accepting submissions for its “In Living Color” juried art show. Artists can submit artwork embracing color, including photography, jewelry, sculpture, painting and 2D and 3D art pieces. For more information, visit the Gallery on State.

Photograph created by photographer Gail Moreland (Photo provided by the Kishwaukee Valley Art League )