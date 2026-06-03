BOO’ze & Spirits Flashlight Tours return to Egyptian Theatre this summer

Egyptian Theatre Marketing and Communications Director Jeanine Holcomb talks Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, about ghost sightings in the balcony of the theater in DeKalb. The balcony is just one of the places in the Egyptian where there have been reports of paranormal activity. (Mark Busch)

The Egyptian Theatre invites brave guests to experience the historic venue after dark during the return of its popular BOO’ze & Spirits Flashlight Tours this summer.

Tours are scheduled for 8 p.m. June 27 and 8 p.m. July 10. Tickets are on sale now.

Guests will explore the theatre by flashlight while hearing eerie stories, haunted legends and fascinating history from one of DeKalb’s most iconic landmarks, according to a news release from the theater.

The immersive experience combines local lore, theatrical atmosphere and spooky fun for a unique summer night out.

Known for selling out quickly, the BOO’ze & Spirits Flashlight Tours have become a favorite among guests looking for a mix of haunted history and entertainment. Visitors also can enjoy themed beverages during the evening, including fan-favorite specialty cocktails inspired by the theater’s ghostly tales.

The Egyptian Theatre, originally opened in 1929, has long been rumored to have a few lingering spirits of its own. During the flashlight tours, guests will venture through the dimly lit theatre while guides share stories of unexplained experiences and mysterious encounters reported over the years, according to the release.

Tickets can be bought at the Egyptian Theatre box office during box office hours (3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday), online at egyptiantheatre.org or by calling the box office at 815-758-1225.

The Egyptian Theatre is located at 135 N. 2nd St. in downtown DeKalb.