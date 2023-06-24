June 23, 2023
Softball: 2023 Sauk Valley Media All-Area Team

By Ty Reynolds
Forreston third baseman Rylee Broshous looks at an Orangeville runner before throwing to first for an out during the 1A Forreston Sectional against Orangeville on Tuesday, May 23.

Forreston senior Rylee Broshous (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

FIRST TEAM

Rylee Broshous, Forreston sr. 3B – She led the area with a .621 batting average, a .653 on-base percentage, a 1.195 slugging percentage, and a 1.878 on-base plus slugging. She had 54 hits (3rd in area) in 87 at-bats, with an area-best 57 runs and 41 RBIs (tied for 5th); she led the area with 22 doubles to go with two triples and eight home runs (2nd). Broshous was the NUIC South MVP, and a first-team ICA All-State selection in Class 1A.

Oregon's Ella Dannhorn gets ready to field a ground ball during May 1 action against Stillman Valley at Oregon Park West.

Oregon sophomore Ella Dannhorn (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Ella Dannhorn, Oregon so. IF – She hit .462 (tied for 13th in the area), with a .563 on-base percentage (9th), a .725 slugging percentage (11th), and a 1.288 on-base plus slugging (9th). She had 42 hits (tied for 12th) in 91 at-bats, with 43 runs (6th) and 25 RBIs; she finished with nine doubles and five home runs (tied for 7th). Dannhorn was a second-team all-Big Northern pick, and a third-team ICA All-State selection in Class 2A.

Newman’s Madison Duhon drives the ball to right for a single against Sterling Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Newman junior Madison Duhon (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Madison Duhon, Newman jr. CF – She hit .391, with a .457 on-base percentage, a .630 slugging percentage, and a 1.087 on-base plus slugging. She had 34 hits in 87 at-bats, with 32 runs (tied for 13th) and 18 RBIs; she finished with five doubles, three triples (tied for 7th) and three home runs, and was a stellar defender. Duhon was a first-team all-TRAC East pick, and a second-team ICA All-State selection in Class 1A.

Morrison’s Bella Duncan fires a pitch against Henry Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

Morrison sophomore Bella Duncan (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Bella Duncan, Morrison so. P/IF – She hit .421, with a .466 on-base percentage, a .716 slugging percentage (13th in area), and a 1.182 on-base plus slugging (15th). She had 40 hits in 95 at-bats (tied for 15th), with 37 runs (tied for 9th) and 15 RBIs; she finished with 10 doubles (tied for 12th), three triples (tied for 7th) and four home runs (tied for 13th). In the circle, she was 10-5 (tied for 6th in wins) with a 2.11 ERA (4th) in 109 1/3 innings (tied for 6th), with 182 strikeouts (3rd) and 39 walks. Duncan was a second-team all-TRAC West pick, and a second-team ICA All-State selection in Class 1A.

Rock Falls’ Brooke Howard sprints to first against Geneseo Wednesday March 29, 2023.

Rock Falls senior Brooke Howard (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Brooke Howard, Rock Falls sr. CF – She hit .488 (9th in area), with a .519 on-base percentage (15th), a .768 slugging percentage (9th), and a 1.287 on-base plus slugging (10th). She led the area with 61 hits and 125 at-bats, with 50 runs (3rd) and 26 RBIs; she finished with 11 doubles (tied for 7th), six triples (tied for 2nd) and four home runs (tied for 13th), and was a speedy baserunner and stellar defender. Howard was a first-team all-Big Northern pick, and a second-team ICA All-State selection in Class 2A.

Sterling’s Lauren Jacobs makes a throw in from centerfield against Marengo Monday, April 10, 2023.

Sterling senior Lauren Jacobs (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Lauren Jacobs, Sterling sr. CF – She hit .400, with a .496 on-base percentage, a .682 slugging percentage (15th in area), and a 1.178 on-base plus slugging. She had 44 hits (tied for 10th) in 110 at-bats (tied for 3rd), with 40 runs (8th) and 29 RBIs (tied for 15th); she finished with seven doubles, six triples (tied for 2nd) and four home runs (tied for 13th), and was a stellar defender. Jacobs was a second-team all-Western Big 6 pick, and a third-team ICA All-State selection in Class 3A.

Rock Falls’ Rylee Johnson heads to the plate after hitting a home run in the second inning against Geneseo Wednesday March 29, 2023.

Rock Falls senior Rylee Johnson (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Rylee Johnson, Rock Falls sr. SS/1B – She hit .445, with a .483 on-base percentage, a .745 slugging percentage (10th in area), and a 1.228 on-base plus slugging (11th). She had 49 hits (tied for 4th) in 110 at-bats (tied for 3rd), with 33 runs (13th) and 40 RBIs (7th); she finished with four doubles, seven triples (led the area) and five home runs (tied for 7th), and was equally adept at every infield position on defense. Johnson was a first-team all-Big Northern pick.

Erie-Prophetstown’s Aylah Jones fires a pitch against Sterling on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

Erie-Prophetstown senior Aylah Jones (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Aylah Jones, Erie-Prophetstown sr. P – She hit .357, with a .418 on-base percentage, a .600 slugging percentage, and a 1.018 on-base plus slugging. She had 25 hits in 70 at-bats, with 14 runs and 14 RBIs; she finished with six doubles, a triple and three home runs. In the circle, she had seven wins (tied for 10th in area) with a 2.19 ERA (6th) in 112 innings (4th), with 167 strikeouts (4th) and 22 walks (tied for 12th fewest). Jones was a unanimous all-TRAC West pick for the third straight season, and a third-team ICA All-State selection in Class 1A.

Milledgeville's Kendra Kingsby pitches against Pearl City during an April 8 tournament hosted by the Wolves.

Milledgeville freshman Kendra Kingsby (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Kendra Kingsby, Milledgeville fr. P – She hit .492 (7th in area), with a .630 on-base percentage (3rd), a 1.051 slugging percentage (2nd), and a 1.680 on-base plus slugging (2nd). She had 29 hits in 59 at-bats, with 31 runs and 28 RBIs; she finished with 10 doubles (tied for 12th), a triple and seven home runs (3rd). In the circle, she had a 7.41 ERA in 56 2/3 innings, with 80 strikeouts (12th) and 41 walks. Kingsby was a first-team all-NUIC South pick, and a second-team ICA All-State selection in Class 1A.

Bureau Valley's Lesleigh Maynard lays down a bunt against St. Bede on Monday, May 1, 2023 at St. Bede Academy.

Bureau Valley sophomore Lesleigh Maynard (Scott Anderson)

Lesleigh Maynard, Bureau Valley so. SS – She hit .576 (2nd in the area), with a .654 on-base percentage (2nd), a .718 slugging percentage (12th), and a 1.371 on-base plus slugging (6th). She had 49 hits (tied for 4th) in 85 at-bats, with 41 runs (7th) and 14 RBIs; she finished with seven doubles, a triple and a home run. Maynard was a first-team all-TRAC East pick.

Bureau Valley's Madison Smith delivers a pitch to St. Bede on Monday, May 1, 2023 at St. Bede Academy.

Bureau Valley sophomore Madison Smith (Scott Anderson)

Madison Smith, Bureau Valley so. P – She hit .484 (11th in area), with a .539 on-base percentage (11th), a .780 slugging percentage (6th), and a 1.319 on-base plus slugging (8th). She had 44 hits (tied for 10th) in 91 at-bats, with 25 runs and 43 RBIs (tied for 2nd); she finished with 14 doubles (3rd), two triples and three home runs. In the circle, she posted six wins (tied for 12th) with a 3.72 ERA (10th) in 111 innings (5th), with 157 strikeouts (6th) and 24 walks (14th fewest). Smith was a first-team all-TRAC East pick.

Sterling’s Sienna Stingley throws a pitch against Boylan Tuesday, May 23, 2023 during a class 3A regional semifinal game in Belvidere.

Sterling junior Sienna Stingley (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Sienna Stingley, Sterling jr. P/1B – She hit .409, with a .465 on-base percentage, a .564 slugging percentage, and a 1.029 on-base plus slugging. She had 45 hits (9th in area) in 110 at-bats (tied for 3rd), with four runs and 41 RBIs (tied for 5th); she finished with 11 doubles (tied for 7th) and two home runs. In the circle, she was 18-11 (2nd in wins) with a 2.49 ERA (7th) in 179 2/3 innings (led area), with 244 strikeouts (led area) and 38 walks; her strikeouts were the second-most in a single season in Sterling history. Stingley was a first-team all-Western Big 6 pick, and a second-team ICA All-State selection in Class 3A.

Oregon shortsop Reilee Suter zeroes in on first base to throw out a Milledgeville player during Monday, March 20 action at Dillehay Park in Mt. Morris, The game was moved from Oregon to Mt. Morris due to wet field conditions at Oregon Park West.

Oregon senior Reilee Suter (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Reilee Suter, Oregon sr. IF/OF/C – She hit .485 (10th in area), with a .544 on-base percentage (10th), a .680 slugging percentage, and a 1.224 on-base plus slugging (13th). She had 47 hits (7th) in 97 at-bats (14th), with 39 runs (9th) and 31 RBIs (tied for 10th); she finished with 11 doubles (tied for 7th), a triple and two home runs. Suter was a first-team all-Big Northern pick, and a second-team ICA All-State selection in Class 2A.

Rock Falls pitcher Katie Thatcher releases a pitch during the Class 2A Stillman Valley Sectional championship game against Marengo on Friday.

Rock Falls senior Katie Thatcher (Chris Johnson for Shaw Media)

Katie Thatcher, Rock Falls sr. P – She hit .553 (3rd in area), with a .625 on-base percentage (4th), 1.000 slugging percentage (3rd), and 1.625 on-base plus slugging (3rd). She had 57 hits (2nd) in 103 at-bats (9th), with 51 runs (2nd) and 42 RBIs (4th); she finished with 13 doubles (4th), three triples and nine home runs (led area). In the circle, she was 19-3 (led area in wins) with a 1.81 ERA (3rd) in 147 innings (2nd), with 214 strikeouts (2nd) and 47 walks. Thatcher was a first-team all-Big Northern pick, and a first-team ICA All-State selection in Class 2A.

Newman’s Ady Waldschmidt fires a pitch against Sterling Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Newman junior Ady Waldschmidt (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Ady Waldschmidt, Newman jr. P/IF – She hit .500 (tied for 5th in area), with a .522 on-base percentage (tied for 13th), a .591 slugging percentage, and a 1.113 on-base plus slugging. She had 49 hits (tied for 4th) in 98 at-bats (tied for 12th), with 25 runs and 24 RBIs; she finished with 11 doubles (tied for 7th). In the circle, she went 15-4 (3rd in wins) with a 1.23 ERA (led the area) in 128 innings (3rd), with 162 strikeouts (5th) and 15 walks (10th fewest). Waldschmidt was a first-team all-TRAC East pick, and a first-team ICA All-State selection in Class1A.

SECOND TEAM

Brooke Boettner, Forreston sr. SS – She hit .489 (8th in area), with a .587 on-base percentage (6th), a .773 slugging percentage (7th), and a 1.360 on-base plus slugging (7th). She had 43 hits (13th) in 88 at-bats, with 46 runs (5th) and 43 RBIs (tied for 2nd); she finished with 12 doubles (tied for 5th), two triples and three home runs. Boettner was a first-team all-NUIC South pick, and a second-team ICA All-State selection in Class 1A.

Brooklyn Brennan, Fulton jr. P/IF – She hit .333, with a .436 on-base percentage, a .621 slugging percentage, and a 1.057 on-base plus slugging. She had 22 hits in 66 at-bats, with 30 runs and 18 RBIs; she finished with four doubles and five home runs (tied for 7th in area). In the circle, she went 4-3 with a 4.46 ERA in 37 2/3 innings, with 30 strikeouts and nine walks (tied for 2nd fewest). Brennan was a first-team all-NUIC West pick, and a second-team ICA All-State selection in Class 1A.

Katie Dittmar, Sterling sr. LF – She hit .278, with a .361 on-base percentage, a .556 slugging percentage, and a .916 on-base plus slugging. She had 30 hits in 108 at-bats (tied for 6th in area), with 25 runs and 20 RBIs; she finished with 10 doubles (tied for 12th), one triple and six home runs (tied for 4th). Dittmar was an honorable mention all-Western Big 6 pick.

Jordan Eads, Morrison jr. IF/P – She hit .442, with a .480 on-base percentage, a .695 slugging percentage (14th in area), and a 1.175 on-base plus slugging. She had 42 hits (tied for 14th) in 95 at-bats (tied for 15th), with 24 runs and 25 RBIs; she finished with nine doubles, three triples (tied for 7th) and three home runs. In the circle, she was 4-4 with a 6.01 ERA in 41 innings, with 35 strikeouts and 10 walks (tied for 4th fewest). Eads was a second-team all-TRAC West pick, and a third-team ICA All-State selection in Class 1A.

Lacey Eissens, West Carroll sr. OF – She hit .506 (4th in area), with a .535 on-base percentage (12th), a .901 slugging percentage (5th), and a 1.436 on-base plus slugging (5th). She had 41 hits in 81 at-bats, with 24 runs and 21 RBIs; she finished with 18 doubles (2nd), four triples (tied for 5th) and two home runs. Eissens was a first-team all-NUIC West pick.

Jocelyn Green, Eastland sr. C/IF – She hit .462 (14th in area), with a .582 on-base percentage (8th), a .942 slugging percentage (4th) and a 1.524 on-base plus slugging (4th). She had 24 hits in 52 at-bats, with 20 runs and 30 RBIs (tied for 13th); she finished with eight doubles and five home runs (tied for 7th). Green was a first-team all-NUIC South pick, and a second-team ICA All-State selection in Class 1A.

Hailey Greenfield, Forreston sr. C – She hit .407, with a .455 on-base percentage, a .462 slugging percentage, and a .917 on-base plus slugging. She had 37 hits in 91 at-bats, with 25 runs and an area-best 45 RBIs; she finished with five doubles. Greenfield was a first-team all-NUIC South pick, and a third-team ICA All-State selection in Class 1A.

Jess Johns, Newman jr. 3B/P – She hit .369, with a .397 on-base percentage, a .538 slugging percentage, and a .935 on-base plus slugging. She had 24 hits in 65 at-bats, with 15 runs and 10 RBIs; she finished with eight doubles and a home run. In the circle, she had a 4.82 ERA in 45 innings, with 48 strikeouts and 22 walks (tied for 12th fewest in area). Johns was a first-team all-TRAC East pick.

Alaina Miller, Forreston sr. P/2B – She hit .500 (tied for 5th in area), with a .586 on-base percentage (7th), a .533 slugging percentage, and a 1.119 on-base plus slugging. She had 46 hits (8th) in 92 at-bats, with 48 runs (4th) and 20 RBIs; she finished with three doubles. In the circle, she went 10-1 (tied for 6th in wins) with a 1.65 ERA (2nd in area) in 46 2/3 innings, with 32 strikeouts and 14 walks (9th fewest). Miller was a first-team all-NUIC South pick, and a third-team ICA All-State selection in Class 1A.

Zoe Morgan, Rock Falls sr. 3B – She hit .407, with a .488 on-base percentage, a .638 slugging percentage, and a 1.127 on-base plus slugging. She had 44 hits (tied for 10th in area) in 108 at-bats (tied for 6th), with 37 runs (tied for 10th) and 31 RBIs (tied for 10th); she finished with five doubles, a triple and six home runs (tied for 4th). Morgan was a second-team all-Big Northern pick, and a third-team ICA All-State selection in Class 2A.

Lucy Oetting, Newman fr. SS – She hit .367, with a .456 on-base percentage, a .608 slugging percentage, and a 1.064 on-base plus slugging. She had 29 hits in 79 at-bats, with 25 runs and 11 RBIs; she finished with nine doubles and five triples (4th in area). Oetting was an honorable mention all-TRAC East pick.

Olivia Osborne, Rock Falls jr. C – She hit .437, with a .475 on-base percentage, a .770 slugging percentage (8th in area) and a 1.245 on-base plus slugging (11th). She had 38 hits in 87 at-bats, with 30 runs and 29 RBIs; she finished with 11 doubles (tied for 7th) and six home runs (tied for 4th). Osborne was a second-team all-Big Northern pick.

Katie Taylor, Sterling sr. SS – She hit .326, with a .390 on-base percentage, a .421 slugging percentage, and an .812 on-base plus slugging. She had 31 hits in 95 at-bats (tied for 15th in area), with 31 runs and 16 RBIs; she finished with six doubles and a home run. Taylor was a first-team all-Western Big 6 pick.

Bailey Tegeler, Dixon so. CF – She hit .309, with a .427 on-base percentage, a .515 slugging percentage, and a .942 on-base plus slugging. She had 21 hits in 68 at-bats, with 23 runs and 12 RBIs; she finished with five doubles, three triples (tied for 7th in area) and a home run, and was a stellar defender. Tegeler was a second-team all-Big Northern pick.

Ava Valk, Dixon jr. C – She hit .348, with a .400 on-base percentage, a .478 slugging percentage, and an .878 on-base plus slugging. She had 24 hits in 69 at-bats, with 17 runs and 16 RBIs; she finished with three doubles and two home runs, and was a steadying presence behind the plate. Valk was a second-team all-Big Northern pick.

HONORABLE MENTION

Amboy – Kiera Karlson, Ellie McLaughlin, Jersey Thomas, Tyrah Vaessen

AFC – Claire Freeman, Alexis Schwarz

Bureau Valley – McKinley Canady, Landry Hitzler, Liana Ledergerber, Carly Reglin

Dixon – Allie Abell, Elly Brown, Delaney Bruce

Eastland – Vanessa Allen, Olivia Klinefelter, Morgan McCullough, Gracie Steidinger, Jenica Stoner

Erie-Prophetstown – Jaylynn Hamilton, Paezleigh Hudgin, Jaiden Oleson, Sydney Schwartz

Forreston – Jenna Greenfield, Nevaeh Houston, Ella Ingram, Aubrey Sanders

Fulton – Resse Germann, Annaka Hackett, Addison Hartman, Emily Kane, Madyson Luskey, Kira Wilson

Milledgeville – Emma Foster, Addison Janssen, Maliah Grenoble, Kendra Hutchison, Marissa Sturrup

Morrison – Allie Anderson, BayLeigh Brewer, Bella Scachette, Kiyah Wolber

Newman – Carlin Brady, Brenleigh Cook, Sophia Ely, Amiya Rodriguez

Oregon – Abree Barker, Ava Hackman, Gracen Pitts, Emma Schlichtmann

Polo – Ali Danekas, Karlea Frey, Lindee Poper, Sydnei Rahn, Cheyenna Wilkins

Rock Falls – Savanna Fritz, Jeslyn Krueger, Maddie Morgan, Patty Teague, Abby Whiles

Sterling – Ellie Leigh, Mya Lira, Olivia Melcher, Marley Sechrest, Carley Sullivan

West Carroll – Kendal Asay, Kyaria Kerkove, Haylee McGinnis, Abbey Skiles

FINAL STATS LEADERBOARD

BATTING AVERAGE

Rylee Broshous, Forreston sr. .621

Lesleigh Maynard, BV so. .576

Katie Thatcher, Rock Falls sr. .553

Lacey Eissens, West Carroll sr. .506

Alaina Miller, Forreston sr. .500

Ady Waldschmidt, Newman jr. .500

Kendra Kingsby, Milledgeville fr. .492

Brooke Boettner, Forreston sr. .489

Brooke Howard, Rock Falls sr. .488

Reilee Suter, Oregon sr. .485

Madison Smith, Bureau Valley so. .484

Nevaeh Houston, Forreston jr. .463

Ella Dannhorn, Oregon so. .462

Jocelyn Green, Eastland sr. .462

Aubrey Sanders, Forreston so. .447

Rylee Johnson, Rock Falls sr. .445

Jordan Eads, Morrison jr. .442

Jenna Greenfield, Forreston jr. .438

Emma Foster, Milledgeville sr. .437

Olivia Osborne, Rock Falls jr. .437

Gracie Steidinger, Eastland jr. .433

Maddie Morgan, Rock Falls so. .424

Bella Duncan, Morrison so. .421

Kiera Karlson, Amboy fr. .411

BayLeigh Brewer, Morrison sr. .410

Sienna Stingley, Sterling jr. .409

Hailey Greenfield, Forreston sr. .407

Zoe Morgan, Rock Falls sr. .407

Lauren Jacobs, Sterling sr. .400

Abby Whiles, Rock Falls sr. .400

Sydney Schwartz, Erie-P’town jr. .397

Carley Sullivan, Sterling so. .396

Gracen Pitts, Oregon jr. .395

Cheyenna Wilkins, Polo so. .392

Madison Duhon, Newman jr. .391

Emily Kane, Fulton jr. .390

Tyrah Vaessen, Amboy so. .390

Madyson Luskey, Fulton jr. .386

Jersey Thomas, Amboy sr. .386

Kiyah Wolber, Morrison so. .385

Kendal Asay, West Carroll sr. .384

Patty Teague, Rock Falls sr. .383

Sophia Ely, Newman jr. .372

Resse Germann, Fulton so. .370

Landry Hitzler, Bureau Valley so. .370

Morgan McCullough, Eastland fr. .370

Jess Johns, Newman jr. .369

Belle Curley, Fulton fr. .368

Vanessa Allen, Eastland fr. .367

Lucy Oetting, Newman fr. .367

Maliah Grenoble, Milledgeville jr. .366

Ava Hackman, Oregon sr. .366

Kyaria Kerkove, West Carroll so. .366

Abbey Skiles, West Carroll sr. .364

Allie Anderson, Morrison fr. .357

Aylah Jones, Erie-P’town sr. .357

Kira Wilson, Fulton so. .355

Liana Ledergerber, BV sr. .352

Addison Janssen, Milledgeville fr. .351

Izabella Witkowski, Polo fr. .351

Jeslyn Krueger, Rock Falls so. .348

Ava Valk, Dixon jr. .348

Karlea Frey, Polo jr. .347

Olivia Klinefelter, Eastland so. .347

Paezleigh Hudgin, Erie-P’town so. .345

Marissa Sturrup, Milledgeville sr. .343

Sydnei Rahn, Polo jr. .338

Brooklyn Brennan, Fulton jr. .333

Annaka Hackett, Fulton jr. .333

Kendra Hutchison, M’ville so. .333

Olivia Melcher, Sterling jr. .333

Haley Smither, Fulton fr. .333

Ellie McLaughlin, Amboy fr. .327

Katie Taylor, Sterling so. .326

Savanna Fritz, Rock Falls sr. .325

Brenleigh Cook, Newman fr. .323

Haylee McGinnis, West Carroll sr. .319

Loren Meiners, Milledgeville fr. .319

Jaylynn Hamilton, Erie-P’town so. .314

Bailey Tegeler, Dixon so. .309

Parker Sanderson, Fulton so. .306

Mya Lira, Sterling fr. .305

Elly Brown, Dixon jr. .304

Ella Ingram, Forreston jr. .301

McKinley Canady, BV so. .300

Delaney Bruce, Dixon so. .299

Lily Smith, Milledgeville sr. .297

Marley Sechrest, Sterling so. .296

Haleigh Stenzel, Amboy so. .294

Emma Stabler, Bureau Valley jr. .292

Emily Wright, Bureau Valley fr. .288

Brinley Hackbarth, Milledgeville fr. .286

Jaiden Oleson, Erie-P’town sr. .284

Lindee Poper, Polo sr. .284

Lilly Cantu, Sterling fr. .283

Katie Dittmar, Sterling sr. .278

Bella Scachette, Morrison fr. .271

Ellie Leigh, Sterling sr. .267

Peyton Payne, Amboy fr. .261

Hannah Ryan, Erie-P’town so. .255

Carly Reglin, Bureau Valley so. .250

Carlin Brady, Newman sr. .243

Makayla Meier, Milledgeville fr. .243

Addison Hartman, Fulton so. .242

Addison Shaw, Amboy jr. .239

Mira Reneau, Erie-P’town sr. .227

Mekenzie Loechel, Erie-P’town sr. .220

Amiya Rodriguez, Newman so. .217

Bri Cramer, Fulton jr. .216

Hannah Kirkpatrick, E-P sr. .211

Kaylee Pruis, Morrison so. .208

Lilly Swatos, Erie-P’town fr. .208

Cydney Davis, Erie-P’town sr. .206

Allie Abell, Dixon so. .194

Emma Skinner, Rock Falls jr. .190

Carlynn Hackbarth, M’ville sr. .188

Kennedy Haenitsch, Dixon so. .175

Olivia Eckberg, Bureau Valley jr. .170

Callie Schoff, Bureau Valley sr. .160

Brittlyn Whitman, Amboy fr. .160

Emery Brewer, Morrison jr. .159

Marissa Folkers, Morrison sr. .155

Kaysi Schaffer, Amboy so. .125

Alyvia Whelchel, Amboy fr. .111

Aly Moore, Dixon jr. .107

Morgyn Bailey, Dixon jr. .105

Josie Edlefson, BV jr. .100

Ariana Nielsen, Fulton sr. .074

Kiley Gaither, Dixon fr. .067

ON-BASE PERCENTAGE

Rylee Broshous, Forreston sr. .683

Lesleigh Maynard, BV so. .654

Kendra Kingsby, Milledgeville fr. .630

Katie Thatcher, Rock Falls sr. .625

Sydney Schwartz, Erie-P’town jr. .598

Brooke Boettner, Forreston sr. .587

Alaina Miller, Forreston sr. .586

Jocelyn Green, Eastland sr. .582

Ella Dannhorn, Oregon so. .563

Reilee Suter, Oregon sr. .544

Madison Smith, Bureau Valley so. .539

Lacey Eissens, West Carroll sr. .535

Carley Sullivan, Sterling so. .522

Ady Waldschmidt, Newman jr. .522

Brooke Howard, Rock Falls sr. .519

Jenna Greenfield, Forreston jr. .516

Kiera Karlson, Amboy fr. .507

Gracie Steidinger, Eastland jr. .507

Nevaeh Houston, Forreston jr. .506

BayLeigh Brewer, Morrison sr. .505

Aubrey Sanders, Forreston so. .500

Lauren Jacobs, Sterling sr. .496

Morgan McCullough, Eastland fr. .493

Gracen Pitts, Oregon jr. .490

Zoe Morgan, Rock Falls sr. .488

Rylee Johnson, Rock Falls sr. .483

Jordan Eads, Morrison jr. .480

Brinley Hackbarth, Milledgeville fr. .475

Olivia Osborne, Rock Falls jr. .475

Emma Foster, Milledgeville sr. .474

Cheyenna Wilkins, Polo so. .473

Makayla Meier, Milledgeville fr. .472

Bella Duncan, Morrison so. .466

Sienna Stingley, Sterling jr. .465

Kendra Hutchison, M’ville so. .462

Madison Duhon, Newman jr. .457

Maddie Morgan, Rock Falls so. .457

Lucy Oetting, Newman fr. .456

Hailey Greenfield, Forreston sr. .455

Patty Teague, Rock Falls sr. .454

Maliah Grenoble, Milledgeville jr. .451

Ava Hackman, Oregon sr. .449

Sydnei Rahn, Polo jr. .449

Ellie McLaughlin, Amboy fr. .448

Ella Ingram, Forreston jr. .446

Jersey Thomas, Amboy sr. .444

Madyson Luskey, Fulton jr. .442

Karlea Frey, Polo jr. .440

Tyrah Vaessen, Amboy so. .438

Kira Wilson, Fulton so. .437

Brooklyn Brennan, Fulton jr. .436

Kiyah Wolber, Morrison so. .434

Abby Whiles, Rock Falls sr. .433

Olivia Melcher, Sterling jr. .432

Emma Stabler, Bureau Valley jr. .432

Belle Curley, Fulton fr. .429

Jaylynn Hamilton, Erie-P’town so. .429

Landry Hitzler, Bureau Valley so. .429

Olivia Klinefelter, Eastland so. .429

Bailey Tegeler, Dixon so. .427

Vanessa Allen, Eastland fr. .426

Brenleigh Cook, Newman fr. .425

Jeslyn Krueger, Rock Falls so. .423

Resse Germann, Fulton so. .420

Emily Kane, Fulton jr. .420

Aylah Jones, Erie-P’town sr. .418

Emily Wright, Bureau Valley fr. .406

Annaka Hackett, Fulton jr. .405

Marissa Sturrup, Milledgeville sr. .405

Paezleigh Hudgin, Erie-P’town so. .400

Ava Valk, Dixon jr. .400

Allie Anderson, Morrison fr. .398

Jess Johns, Newman jr. .397

Loren Meiners, Milledgeville fr. .396

Addison Janssen, Milledgeville fr. .393

Liana Ledergerber, BV sr. .392

Mya Lira, Sterling fr. .390

Haleigh Stenzel, Amboy so. .390

Katie Taylor, Sterling so. .390

Marley Sechrest, Sterling so. .389

Sophia Ely, Newman jr. .380

Haley Smither, Fulton fr. .375

McKinley Canady, BV so. .372

Olivia Eckberg, Bureau Valley jr. .371

Savanna Fritz, Rock Falls sr. .368

Izabella Witkowski, Polo fr. .368

Delaney Bruce, Dixon so. .365

Lilly Cantu, Sterling fr. .365

Annalise Stamm, Polo sr. .362

Katie Dittmar, Sterling sr. .361

Amiya Rodriguez, Newman so. .351

Carlin Brady, Newman sr. .350

Ali Danekas, Polo jr. .348

Carly Reglin, Bureau Valley so. .348

Lily Smith, Milledgeville sr. .348

Emma Skinner, Rock Falls jr. .346

Ellie Leigh, Sterling sr. .345

Elly Brown, Dixon jr. .333

Addison Hartman, Fulton so. .333

Mekenzie Loechel, Erie-P’town sr. .333

Parker Sanderson, Fulton so. .324

Hannah Kirkpatrick, E-P sr. .318

Addison Shaw, Amboy jr. .314

Jaiden Oleson, Erie-P’town sr. .312

Lindee Poper, Polo sr. .312

Cydney Davis, Erie-P’town sr. .308

Bella Schachette, Morrison fr. .308

Peyton Payne, Amboy fr. .306

Marissa Folkers, Morrison sr. .298

Callie Schoff, Bureau Valley sr. .288

Ariana Nielsen, Fulton sr. .286

Hannah Ryan, Erie-P’town so. .283

Carlynn Hackbarth, M’ville sr. .278

Mira Reneau, Erie-P’town sr. .277

Bri Cramer, Fulton jr. .273

Lilly Swatos, Erie-P’town fr. .269

Brittlyn Whitman, Amboy fr. .250

Aly Moore, Dixon jr. .242

Kaylee Pruis, Morrison so. .238

Kaysi Schaffer, Amboy so. .236

Allie Abell, Dixon so. .229

Emery Brewer, Morrison jr. .215

Kennedy Haenitsch, Dixon so. .188

Josie Edlefson, BV jr. .182

Alyvia Whelchel, Amboy fr. .158

Kiley Gaither, Dixon fr. .143

Morgyn Bailey, Dixon jr. .136

SLUGGING PERCENTAGE

Rylee Broshous, Forreston sr. 1.195

Kendra Kingsby, Milledgeville fr. 1.051

Katie Thatcher, Rock Falls sr. 1.000

Jocelyn Green, Eastland sr. .942

Lacey Eissens, West Carroll sr. .901

Madison Smith, Bureau Valley so. .780

Brooke Boettner, Forreston sr. .773

Olivia Osborne, Rock Falls jr. .770

Brooke Howard, Rock Falls sr. .768

Rylee Johnson, Rock Falls sr. .745

Ella Dannhorn, Oregon so. .725

Lesleigh Maynard, BV so. .718

Bella Duncan, Morrison so. .716

Jordan Eads, Morrison jr. .695

Lauren Jacobs, Sterling sr. .682

Reilee Suter, Oregon sr. .680

Kiera Karlson, Amboy fr. .679

Annaka Hackett, Fulton jr. .667

Olivia Klinefelter, Eastland so. .653

Gracen Pitts, Oregon jr. .651

Resse Germann, Fulton so. .644

Jenna Greenfield, Forreston jr. .638

Zoe Morgan, Rock Falls sr. .638

Paezleigh Hudgin, Erie-P’town so. .636

Ava Hackman, Oregon sr. .634

Madison Duhon, Newman jr. .630

Brooklyn Brennan, Fulton jr. .621

Patty Teague, Rock Falls sr. .617

Lucy Oetting, Newman fr. .608

Aubrey Sanders, Forreston so. .605

Aylah Jones, Erie-P’town sr. .600

Gracie Steidinger, Eastland jr. .600

Tyrah Vaessen, Amboy so. .593

Ady Waldschmidt, Newman jr. .591

Nevaeh Houston, Forreston jr. .588

Kendra Hutchison, M’ville so. .571

Cheyenna Wilkins, Polo so. .570

Olivia Melcher, Sterling jr. .568

Carley Sullivan, Sterling so. .566

Sienna Stingley, Sterling jr. .564

Katie Dittmar, Sterling sr. .556

Emma Foster, Milledgeville sr. .549

Ellie McLaughlin, Amboy fr. .545

Jess Johns, Newman jr. .538

Mya Lira, Sterling fr. .533

Alaina Miller, Forreston sr. .533

Abby Whiles, Rock Falls sr. .533

Ali Danekas, Polo jr. .532

Madyson Luskey, Fulton jr. .529

Sydnei Rahn, Polo jr. .527

Kiyah Wolber, Morrison so. .527

Sophia Ely, Newman jr. .526

Addison Janssen, Milledgeville fr. .526

Jersey Thomas, Amboy sr. .526

Maddie Morgan, Rock Falls so. .525

Ella Ingram, Forreston jr. .521

Bailey Tegeler, Dixon so. .515

BayLeigh Brewer, Morrison sr. .513

Vanessa Allen, Eastland fr. .510

Kyaria Kerkove, West Carroll so. .507

Jeslyn Krueger, Rock Falls so. .500

Lindee Poper, Polo sr. .500

Sydney Schwartz, Erie-P’town jr. .500

Emily Kane, Fulton jr. .494

Brenleigh Cook, Newman fr. .484

Ava Valk, Dixon jr. .478

Kendal Asay, West Carroll sr. .466

Ellie Leigh, Sterling sr. .465

Allie Anderson, Morrison fr. .464

Morgan McCullough, Eastland fr. .463

Hailey Greenfield, Forreston sr. .462

Landry Hitzler, Bureau Valley so. .457

Marley Sechrest, Sterling so. .449

Kira Wilson, Fulton so. .447

Karlea Frey, Polo jr. .444

Maliah Grenoble, Milledgeville jr. .437

Liana Ledergerber, BV sr. .432

Belle Curley, Fulton fr. .421

Katie Taylor, Sterling so. .421

Loren Meiners, Milledgeville fr. .404

Emma Stabler, Bureau Valley jr. .400

Marissa Sturrup, Milledgeville sr. .400

Lilly Cantu, Sterling fr. .391

Abbey Skiles, West Carroll sr. .390

Amiya Rodriguez, Newman so. .383

Cydney Davis, Erie-P’town sr. .382

Addison Hartman, Fulton so. .379

Savanna Fritz, Rock Falls sr. .376

Lily Smith, Milledgeville sr. .375

Haleigh Stenzel, Amboy so. .373

Hannah Ryan, Erie-P’town so. .372

Carlin Brady, Newman sr. .365

Emily Wright, Bureau Valley fr. .365

Jaiden Oleson, Erie-P’town sr. .364

Haylee McGinnis, West Carroll sr. .362

Carly Reglin, Bureau Valley so. .362

Jaylynn Hamilton, Erie-P’town so. .357

Makayla Meier, Milledgeville fr. .351

Addison Shaw, Amboy jr. .348

McKinley Canady, BV so. .343

Mekenzie Loechel, Erie-P’town sr. .340

Haley Smither, Fulton fr. .333

Bella Schachette, Morrison fr. .329

Delaney Bruce, Dixon so. .328

Peyton Payne, Amboy fr. .326

Brinley Hackbarth, Milledgeville fr. .321

Elly Brown, Dixon jr. .319

Hannah Kirkpatrick, E-P sr. .315

Parker Sanderson, Fulton so. .306

Marissa Folkers, Morrison sr. .268

Kaylee Pruis, Morrison so. .264

Olivia Eckberg, Bureau Valley jr. .255

Mira Reneau, Erie-P’town sr. .250

Lilly Swatos, Erie-P’town fr. .250

Emma Skinner, Rock Falls jr. .238

Bri Cramer, Fulton jr. .235

Kennedy Haenitsch, Dixon so. .206

Callie Schoff, Bureau Valley sr. .200

Allie Abell, Dixon so. .194

Alyvia Whelchel, Amboy fr. .194

Carlynn Hackbarth, M’ville sr. .188

Brittlyn Whitman, Amboy fr. .160

Emery Brewer, Morrison jr. .159

Kaysi Schaffer, Amboy so. .146

Aly Moore, Dixon jr. .143

Morgyn Bailey, Dixon jr. .140

Josie Edlefson, BV jr. .100

Ariana Nielsen, Fulton sr. .074

Kiley Gaither, Dixon fr. .067

ON-BASE + SLUGGLING

Rylee Broshous, Forreston sr. 1.878

Kendra Kingsby, Milledgeville fr. 1.680

Katie Thatcher, Rock Falls sr. 1.625

Jocelyn Green, Eastland sr. 1.524

Lacey Eissens, West Carroll sr. 1.436

Lesleigh Maynard, BV so. 1.371

Brooke Boettner, Forreston sr. 1.360

Madison Smith, Bureau Valley so. 1.319

Ella Dannhorn, Oregon so. 1.288

Brooke Howard, Rock Falls sr. 1.287

Olivia Osborne, Rock Falls jr. 1.245

Rylee Johnson, Rock Falls sr. 1.228

Reilee Suter, Oregon sr. 1.224

Kiera Karlson, Amboy fr. 1.186

Bella Duncan, Morrison so. 1.182

Lauren Jacobs, Sterling sr. 1.178

Jordan Eads, Morrison jr. 1.175

Jenna Greenfield, Forreston jr. 1.154

Gracen Pitts, Oregon jr. 1.142

Zoe Morgan, Rock Falls sr. 1.127

Alaina Miller, Forreston sr. 1.119

Ady Waldschmidt, Newman jr. 1.113

Gracie Steidinger, Eastland jr. 1.107

Aubrey Sanders, Forreston so. 1.105

Sydney Schwartz, Erie-P’town jr. 1.098

Nevaeh Houston, Forreston jr. 1.094

Carley Sullivan, Sterling so. 1.088

Madison Duhon, Newman jr. 1.087

Ava Hackman, Oregon sr. 1.083

Olivia Klinefelter, Eastland so. 1.082

Annaka Hackett, Fulton jr. 1.071

Patty Teague, Rock Falls sr. 1.071

Resse Germann, Fulton so. 1.064

Lucy Oetting, Newman fr. 1.064

Brooklyn Brennan, Fulton jr. 1.057

Cheyenna Wilkins, Polo so. 1.043

Paezleigh Hudgin, Erie-P’town so. 1.036

Kendra Hutchison, M’ville so. 1.033

Tyrah Vaessen, Amboy so. 1.031

Sienna Stingley, Sterling jr. 1.029

Emma Foster, Milledgeville sr. 1.024

BayLeigh Brewer, Morrison sr. 1.018

Aylah Jones, Erie-P’town sr. 1.018

Olivia Melcher, Sterling jr. .999

Ellie McLaughlin, Amboy fr. .993

Maddie Morgan, Rock Falls so. .982

Sydnei Rahn, Polo jr. .976

Jersey Thomas, Amboy sr. .971

Madyson Luskey, Fulton jr. .970

Ella Ingram, Forreston jr. .967

Abby Whiles, Rock Falls sr. .966

Kiyah Wolber, Morrison so. .961

Morgan McCullough, Eastland fr. .956

Bailey Tegeler, Dixon so. .942

Vanessa Allen, Eastland fr. .936

Jess Johns, Newman jr. .935

Mya Lira, Sterling fr. .924

Jeslyn Krueger, Rock Falls so. .923

Addison Janssen, Milledgeville fr. .920

Hailey Greenfield, Forreston sr. .917

Katie Dittmar, Sterling sr. .916

Emily Kane, Fulton jr. .913

Brenleigh Cook, Newman fr. .909

Sophia Ely, Newman jr. .906

Maliah Grenoble, Milledgeville jr. .888

Karlea Frey, Polo jr. .885

Landry Hitzler, Bureau Valley so. .885

Kira Wilson, Fulton so. .884

Ali Danekas, Polo jr. .880

Ava Valk, Dixon jr. .878

Allie Anderson, Morrison fr. .862

Belle Curley, Fulton fr. .850

Marley Sechrest, Sterling so. .838

Emma Stabler, Bureau Valley jr. .832

Liana Ledergerber, BV sr. .824

Makayla Meier, Milledgeville fr. .823

Lindee Poper, Polo sr. .812

Katie Taylor, Sterling so. .812

Ellie Leigh, Sterling sr. .810

Marissa Sturrup, Milledgeville sr. .805

Loren Meiners, Milledgeville fr. .800

Brinley Hackbarth, Milledgeville fr. .796

Jaylynn Hamilton, Erie-P’town so. .786

Emily Wright, Bureau Valley fr. .772

Haleigh Stenzel, Amboy so. .762

Lilly Cantu, Sterling fr. .757

Savanna Fritz, Rock Falls sr. .744

Amiya Rodriguez, Newman so. .734

Lily Smith, Milledgeville sr. .723

Carlin Brady, Newman sr. .715

McKinley Canady, BV so. .715

Addison Hartman, Fulton so. .712

Carly Reglin, Bureau Valley so. .710

Haley Smither, Fulton fr. .708

Delaney Bruce, Dixon so. .693

Cydney Davis, Erie-P’town sr. .690

Jaiden Oleson, Erie-P’town sr. .676

Mekenzie Loechel, Erie-P’town sr. .673

Addison Shaw, Amboy jr. .662

Hannah Ryan, Erie-P’town so. .655

Elly Brown, Dixon jr. .652

Bella Schachette, Morrison fr. .637

Hannah Kirkpatrick, E-P sr. .633

Peyton Payne, Amboy fr. .632

Parker Sanderson, Fulton so. .630

Olivia Eckberg, Bureau Valley jr. .626

Emma Skinner, Rock Falls jr. .584

Marissa Folkers, Morrison sr. .566

Mira Reneau, Erie-P’town sr. .527

Lilly Swatos, Erie-P’town fr. .519

Bri Cramer, Fulton jr. .508

Kaylee Pruis, Morrison so. .502

Callie Schoff, Bureau Valley sr. .488

Carlynn Hackbarth, M’ville sr. .465

Allie Abell, Dixon so. .423

Brittlyn Whitman, Amboy fr. .410

Kennedy Haenitsch, Dixon so. .394

Aly Moore, Dixon jr. .385

Kaysi Schaffer, Amboy so. .382

Emery Brewer, Morrison jr. .374

Ariana Nielsen, Fulton sr. .360

Alyvia Whelchel, Amboy fr. .352

Josie Edlefson, BV jr. .282

Morgyn Bailey, Dixon jr. .276

Kiley Gaither, Dixon fr. .210

AT-BATS

Brooke Howard, Rock Falls sr. 125

Savanna Fritz, Rock Falls sr. 117

Lauren Jacobs, Sterling sr. 110

Rylee Johnson, Rock Falls sr. 110

Sienna Stingley, Sterling jr. 110

Katie Dittmar, Sterling sr. 108

Zoe Morgan, Rock Falls sr. 108

Mya Lira, Sterling fr. 105

Katie Thatcher, Rock Falls sr. 103

Ellie Leigh, Sterling sr. 101

Maddie Morgan, Rock Falls so. 99

Marley Sechrest, Sterling so. 98

Ady Waldschmidt, Newman jr. 98

Reilee Suter, Oregon sr. 97

Bella Duncan, Morrison so. 95

Jordan Eads, Morrison jr. 95

Katie Taylor, Sterling so. 95

Patty Teague, Rock Falls sr. 94

Ava Hackman, Oregon sr. 93

Alaina Miller, Forreston sr. 92

Ella Dannhorn, Oregon so. 91

Hailey Greenfield, Forreston sr. 91

Madison Smith, Bureau Valley so. 91

Kiyah Wolber, Morrison so. 91

Abby Whiles, Rock Falls sr. 90

Brooke Boettner, Forreston sr. 88

Liana Ledergerber, BV sr. 88

Rylee Broshous, Forreston sr. 87

Madison Duhon, Newman jr. 87

Olivia Osborne, Rock Falls jr. 87

Gracen Pitts, Oregon jr. 86

Lesleigh Maynard, BV so. 85

Bella Scachette, Morrison fr. 85

Allie Anderson, Morrison fr. 84

Lacey Eissens, West Carroll sr. 81

Landry Hitzler, Bureau Valley so. 81

Olivia Melcher, Sterling jr. 81

Jenna Greenfield, Forreston jr. 80

Nevaeh Houston, Forreston jr. 80

Carly Reglin, Bureau Valley so. 80

Lucy Oetting, Newman fr. 79

Cheyenna Wilkins, Polo so. 79

BayLeigh Brewer, Morrison sr. 78

Sophia Ely, Newman jr. 78

Emily Kane, Fulton jr. 77

Abbey Skiles, West Carroll sr. 77

Aubrey Sanders, Forreston so. 76

Kira Wilson, Fulton so. 76

Carlin Brady, Newman sr. 74

Jaiden Oleson, Erie-P’town sr. 74

Lindee Poper, Polo sr. 74

Sydnei Rahn, Polo jr. 74

Kendal Asay, West Carroll sr. 73

Resse Germann, Fulton so. 73

Ella Ingram, Forreston jr. 73

Karlea Frey, Polo jr. 72

Kaylee Pruis, Morrison so. 72

Marissa Folkers, Morrison sr. 71

Emma Foster, Milledgeville sr. 71

Maliah Grenoble, Milledgeville jr. 71

Kyaria Kerkove, West Carroll so. 71

McKinley Canady, BV so. 70

Jaylynn Hamilton, Erie-P’town so. 70

Aylah Jones, Erie-P’town sr. 70

Madyson Luskey, Fulton jr. 70

Marissa Sturrup, Milledgeville sr. 70

Emery Brewer, Morrison jr. 69

Elly Brown, Dixon jr. 69

Ava Valk, Dixon jr. 69

Bailey Tegeler, Dixon so. 68

Allie Abell, Dixon so. 67

Delaney Bruce, Dixon so. 67

Brooklyn Brennan, Fulton jr. 66

Addison Hartman, Fulton so. 66

Jess Johns, Newman jr. 65

Emma Stabler, Bureau Valley jr. 65

Lily Smith, Milledgeville sr. 64

Kennedy Haenitsch, Dixon so. 63

Kendra Hutchison, M’ville so. 63

Brenleigh Cook, Newman fr. 62

Amiya Rodriguez, Newman so. 60

Gracie Steidinger, Eastland jr. 60

Kendra Kingsby, Milledgeville fr. 59

Tyrah Vaessen, Amboy so. 59

Sydney Schwartz, Erie-P’town jr. 58

Morgyn Bailey, Dixon jr. 57

Addison Janssen, Milledgeville fr. 57

Jersey Thomas, Amboy sr. 57

Kiera Karlson, Amboy fr. 56

Paezleigh Hudgin, Erie-P’town so. 55

Ellie McLaughlin, Amboy fr. 55

Morgan McCullough, Eastland fr. 54

Carley Sullivan, Sterling so. 53

Jocelyn Green, Eastland sr. 52

Emily Wright, Bureau Valley fr. 52

Bri Cramer, Fulton jr. 51

Hannah Ryan, Erie-P’town so. 51

Haleigh Stenzel, Amboy so. 51

Mekenzie Loechel, Erie-P’town sr. 50

Callie Schoff, Bureau Valley sr. 50

Kaysi Schaffer, Amboy so. 48

Olivia Eckberg, Bureau Valley jr. 47

Haylee McGinnis, West Carroll sr. 47

Loren Meiners, Milledgeville fr. 47

Lilly Cantu, Sterling fr. 46

Jeslyn Krueger, Rock Falls so. 46

Peyton Payne, Amboy fr. 46

Addison Shaw, Amboy jr. 46

Kiley Gaither, Dixon fr. 45

Mira Reneau, Erie-P’town sr. 44

Makayla Meier, Milledgeville fr. 37

Annaka Hackett, Fulton jr. 36

Parker Sanderson, Fulton so. 36

Alyvia Whelchel, Amboy fr. 36

Cydney Davis, Erie-P’town sr. 34

Brinley Hackbarth, Milledgeville fr. 28

Aly Moore, Dixon jr. 28

Ariana Nielsen, Fulton sr. 27

Brittlyn Whitman, Amboy fr. 25

Lilly Swatos, Erie-P’town fr. 24

Emma Skinner, Rock Falls jr. 21

Josie Edlefson, BV jr. 20

Belle Curley, Fulton fr. 19

Hannah Kirkpatrick, E-P sr. 19

Carlynn Hackbarth, M’ville sr. 16

Haley Smither, Fulton fr. 15

HITS

Brooke Howard, Rock Falls sr. 61

Katie Thatcher, Rock Falls sr. 57

Rylee Broshous, Forreston sr. 54

Rylee Johnson, Rock Falls sr. 49

Lesleigh Maynard, BV so. 49

Ady Waldschmidt, Newman jr. 49

Reilee Suter, Oregon sr. 47

Alaina Miller, Forreston sr. 46

Sienna Stingley, Sterling jr. 45

Lauren Jacobs, Sterling sr. 44

Zoe Morgan, Rock Falls sr. 44

Madison Smith, Bureau Valley so. 44

Brooke Boettner, Forreston sr. 43

Ella Dannhorn, Oregon so. 42

Jordan Eads, Morrison jr. 42

Maddie Morgan, Rock Falls so. 42

Lacey Eissens, West Carroll sr. 41

Bella Duncan, Morrison so. 40

Savanna Fritz, Rock Falls sr. 38

Olivia Osborne, Rock Falls jr. 38

Hailey Greenfield, Forreston sr. 37

Nevaeh Houston, Forreston jr. 37

Patty Teague, Rock Falls sr. 36

Abby Whiles, Rock Falls sr. 36

Jenna Greenfield, Forreston jr. 35

Kiyah Wolber, Morrison so. 35

Madison Duhon, Newman jr. 34

Ava Hackman, Oregon sr. 34

Gracen Pitts, Oregon jr. 34

Aubrey Sanders, Forreston so. 34

BayLeigh Brewer, Morrison sr. 32

Mya Lira, Sterling fr. 32

Emma Foster, Milledgeville sr. 31

Liana Ledergerber, BV sr. 31

Katie Taylor, Sterling so. 31

Cheyenna Wilkins, Polo so. 31

Allie Anderson, Morrison fr. 30

Katie Dittmar, Sterling sr. 30

Landry Hitzler, Bureau Valley so. 30

Emily Kane, Fulton jr. 30

Sophia Ely, Newman jr. 29

Kendra Kingsby, Milledgeville fr. 29

Lucy Oetting, Newman fr. 29

Marley Sechrest, Sterling so. 29

Kendal Asay, West Carroll sr. 28

Abbey Skiles, West Carroll sr. 28

Resse Germann, Fulton so. 27

Ellie Leigh, Sterling sr. 27

Madyson Luskey, Fulton jr. 27

Olivia Melcher, Sterling jr. 27

Kira Wilson, Fulton so. 27

Maliah Grenoble, Milledgeville jr. 26

Kyaria Kerkove, West Carroll so. 26

Gracie Steidinger, Eastland jr. 26

Karlea Frey, Polo jr. 25

Aylah Jones, Erie-P’town sr. 25

Sydnei Rahn, Polo jr. 25

Jocelyn Green, Eastland sr. 24

Jess Johns, Newman jr. 24

Marissa Sturrup, Milledgeville sr. 24

Ava Valk, Dixon jr. 24

Kiera Karlson, Amboy fr. 23

Bella Scachette, Morrison fr. 23

Sydney Schwartz, Erie-P’town jr. 23

Tyrah Vaessen, Amboy so. 23

Brooklyn Brennan, Fulton jr. 22

Jaylynn Hamilton, Erie-P’town so. 22

Ella Ingram, Forreston jr. 22

Jersey Thomas, Amboy sr. 22

Elly Brown, Dixon jr. 21

McKinley Canady, BV so. 21

Kendra Hutchison, M’ville so. 21

Jaiden Oleson, Erie-P’town sr. 21

Lindee Poper, Polo sr. 21

Carley Sullivan, Sterling so. 21

Bailey Tegeler, Dixon so. 21

Delaney Bruce, Dixon so. 20

Brenleigh Cook, Newman fr. 20

Addison Janssen, Milledgeville fr. 20

Morgan McCullough, Eastland fr. 20

Carly Reglin, Bureau Valley so. 20

Paezleigh Hudgin, Erie-P’town so. 19

Lily Smith, Milledgeville sr. 19

Emma Stabler, Bureau Valley jr. 19

Carlin Brady, Newman sr. 18

Ellie McLaughlin, Amboy fr. 18

Ali Danekas, Polo jr. 17

Addison Hartman, Fulton so. 16

Jeslyn Krueger, Rock Falls so. 16

Haylee McGinnis, West Carroll sr. 15

Loren Meiners, Milledgeville fr. 15

Kaylee Pruis, Morrison so. 15

Haleigh Stenzel, Amboy so. 15

Emily Wright, Bureau Valley fr. 15

Allie Abell, Dixon so. 13

Lilly Cantu, Sterling fr. 13

Amiya Rodriguez, Newman so. 13

Hannah Ryan, Erie-P’town so. 13

Annaka Hackett, Fulton jr. 12

Peyton Payne, Amboy fr. 12

Emery Brewer, Morrison jr. 11

Bri Cramer, Fulton jr. 11

Marissa Folkers, Morrison sr. 11

Kennedy Haenitsch, Dixon so. 11

Mekenzie Loechel, Erie-P’town sr. 11

Parker Sanderson, Fulton so. 11

Addison Shaw, Amboy jr. 11

Mira Reneau, Erie-P’town sr. 10

Makayla Meier, Milledgeville fr. 9

Olivia Eckberg, Bureau Valley jr. 8

Brinley Hackbarth, Milledgeville fr. 8

Callie Schoff, Bureau Valley sr. 8

Belle Curley, Fulton fr. 7

Cydney Davis, Erie-P’town sr. 7

Morgyn Bailey, Dixon jr. 6

Kaysi Schaffer, Amboy so. 6

Haley Smither, Fulton fr. 5

Lilly Swatos, Erie-P’town fr. 5

Hannah Kirkpatrick, E-P sr. 4

Emma Skinner, Rock Falls jr. 4

Alyvia Whelchel, Amboy fr. 4

Brittlyn Whitman, Amboy fr. 4

Kiley Gaither, Dixon fr. 3

Carlynn Hackbarth, M’ville sr. 3

Aly Moore, Dixon jr. 3

Josie Edlefson, BV jr. 2

Ariana Nielsen, Fulton sr. 2

RUNS

Rylee Broshous, Forreston sr. 57

Katie Thatcher, Rock Falls sr. 51

Brooke Howard, Rock Falls sr. 50

Alaina Miller, Forreston sr. 48

Brooke Boettner, Forreston sr. 46

Ella Dannhorn, Oregon so. 43

Lesleigh Maynard, BV so. 41

Lauren Jacobs, Sterling sr. 40

Reilee Suter, Oregon sr. 39

Bella Duncan, Morrison so. 37

Zoe Morgan, Rock Falls sr. 37

Aubrey Sanders, Forreston so. 35

Rylee Johnson, Rock Falls sr. 33

Madison Duhon, Newman jr. 32

Mya Lira, Sterling fr. 32

Jenna Greenfield, Forreston jr. 31

Kendra Kingsby, Milledgeville fr. 31

Maddie Morgan, Rock Falls so. 31

Katie Taylor, Sterling so. 31

Brooklyn Brennan, Fulton jr. 30

Olivia Osborne, Rock Falls jr. 30

Gracen Pitts, Oregon jr. 28

Patty Teague, Rock Falls sr. 28

Kira Wilson, Fulton so. 27

Emma Foster, Milledgeville sr. 26

Maliah Grenoble, Milledgeville jr. 26

Katie Dittmar, Sterling sr. 25

Hailey Greenfield, Forreston sr. 25

Madison Smith, Bureau Valley so. 25

Lucy Oetting, Newman fr. 25

Ady Waldschmidt, Newman jr. 25

Jordan Eads, Morrison jr. 24

Lacey Eissens, West Carroll sr. 24

Resse Germann, Fulton so. 24

Ava Hackman, Oregon sr. 24

Abby Whiles, Rock Falls sr. 24

Savanna Fritz, Rock Falls sr. 23

Landry Hitzler, Bureau Valley so. 23

Ella Ingram, Forreston jr. 23

Morgan McCullough, Eastland fr. 23

Sydnei Rahn, Polo jr. 23

Gracie Steidinger, Eastland jr. 23

Marissa Sturrup, Milledgeville sr. 23

Bailey Tegeler, Dixon so. 23

Nevaeh Houston, Forreston jr. 22

Aubri Menchaca, Sterling sr. 22

Tyrah Vaessen, Amboy so. 22

BayLeigh Brewer, Morrison sr. 21

Lilly Cantu, Sterling fr. 21

Emma Stabler, Bureau Valley jr. 21

Cheyenna Wilkins, Polo so. 21

Jocelyn Green, Eastland sr. 20

Loren Meiners, Milledgeville fr. 20

Brenleigh Cook, Newman fr. 19

Kiera Karlson, Amboy fr. 19

Olivia Melcher, Sterling jr. 19

Sydney Schwartz, Erie-P’town jr. 18

Ellie Leigh, Sterling sr. 17

Lily Smith, Milledgeville sr. 17

Carley Sullivan, Sterling so. 17

Ava Valk, Dixon jr. 17

Sophia Ely, Newman jr. 16

Kendra Hutchison, M’ville so. 16

Abbey Skiles, West Carroll sr. 16

Kiyah Wolber, Morrison so. 16

Carlin Brady, Newman sr. 15

Olivia Eckberg, Bureau Valley jr. 15

Jaylynn Hamilton, Erie-P’town so. 15

Jess Johns, Newman jr. 15

Ellie McLaughlin, Amboy fr. 15

Amiya Rodriguez, Newman so. 15

McKinley Canady, BV so. 14

Aylah Jones, Erie-P’town sr. 14

Jeslyn Krueger, Rock Falls so. 14

Belle Curley, Fulton fr. 13

Ali Danekas, Polo jr. 13

Marissa Folkers, Morrison sr. 13

Karlea Frey, Polo jr. 13

Lindee Poper, Polo sr. 13

Kaylee Pruis, Morrison so. 13

Carly Reglin, Bureau Valley so. 13

Allie Anderson, Morrison fr. 12

Paezleigh Hudgin, Erie-P’town so. 12

Addison Janssen, Milledgeville fr. 12

Annaka Hackett, Fulton jr. 11

Liana Ledergerber, BV sr. 11

Madyson Luskey, Fulton jr. 11

Callie Schoff, Bureau Valley sr. 11

Jersey Thomas, Amboy sr. 11

Cydney Davis, Erie-P’town sr. 10

Kyaria Kerkove, West Carroll so. 10

Haley Smither, Fulton fr. 10

Haleigh Stenzel, Amboy so. 10

Allie Abell, Dixon so. 9

Emery Brewer, Morrison jr. 9

Elly Brown, Dixon jr. 9

Parker Sanderson, Fulton so. 9

Bri Cramer, Fulton jr. 8

Mekenzie Loechel, Erie-P’town sr. 8

Ariana Nielsen, Fulton sr. 8

Bella Scachette, Morrison fr. 8

Addison Shaw, Amboy jr. 8

Emily Wright, Bureau Valley fr. 8

Morgyn Bailey, Dixon jr. 7

Delaney Bruce, Dixon so. 7

Brinley Hackbarth, Milledgeville fr. 7

Jaiden Oleson, Erie-P’town sr. 7

Kaysi Schaffer, Amboy so. 7

Hannah Foster, Milledgeville so. 6

Kennedy Haenitsch, Dixon so. 6

Addison Hartman, Fulton so. 6

Makayla Meier, Milledgeville fr. 6

Addison Wiersema, E-P jr. 6

Kiley Gaither, Dixon fr. 5

Aly Moore, Dixon jr. 5

Peyton Payne, Amboy fr. 5

Taylor Sarber, Milledgeville so. 5

Marley Sechrest, Sterling so. 5

Kendal Asay, West Carroll sr. 4

Josie Edlefson, BV jr. 4

Mira Reneau, Erie-P’town sr. 4

Emma Skinner, Rock Falls jr. 4

Sienna Stingley, Sterling jr. 4

Hannah Kirkpatrick, E-P sr. 3

Haylee McGinnis, West Carroll sr. 3

Hannah Ryan, Erie-P’town so. 2

Lilly Swatos, Erie-P’town fr. 2

Brittlyn Whitman, Amboy fr. 2

Carlynn Hackbarth, M’ville sr. 1

Emily Kane, Fulton jr. 1

Alyvia Whelchel, Amboy fr. 1

RBIs

Hailey Greenfield, Forreston sr. 45

Brooke Boettner, Forreston sr. 43

Madison Smith, Bureau Valley so. 43

Katie Thatcher, Rock Falls sr. 42

Rylee Broshous, Forreston sr. 41

Sienna Stingley, Sterling jr. 41

Rylee Johnson, Rock Falls sr. 40

Ava Hackman, Oregon sr. 34

Jenna Greenfield, Forreston jr. 32

Zoe Morgan, Rock Falls sr. 31

Reilee Suter, Oregon sr. 31

Patty Teague, Rock Falls sr. 31

Jocelyn Green, Eastland sr. 30

Nevaeh Houston, Forreston jr. 30

Lauren Jacobs, Sterling sr. 29

Olivia Osborne, Rock Falls jr. 29

Gracen Pitts, Oregon jr. 29

Kendra Kingsby, Milledgeville fr. 28

Savanna Fritz, Rock Falls sr. 27

Ella Ingram, Forreston jr. 27

Abby Whiles, Rock Falls sr. 27

Brooke Howard, Rock Falls sr. 26

Mya Lira, Sterling fr. 26

Ella Dannhorn, Oregon so. 25

Jordan Eads, Morrison jr. 25

Lindee Poper, Polo sr. 25

Maddie Morgan, Rock Falls so. 24

Ady Waldschmidt, Newman jr. 24

Marley Sechrest, Sterling so. 23

Resse Germann, Fulton so. 22

Madyson Luskey, Fulton jr. 22

Lacey Eissens, West Carroll sr. 21

Kendra Hutchison, M’ville so. 21

Carly Reglin, Bureau Valley so. 21

BayLeigh Brewer, Morrison sr. 20

Katie Dittmar, Sterling sr. 20

Ellie Leigh, Sterling sr. 20

Olivia Melcher, Sterling jr. 20

Alaina Miller, Forreston sr. 20

Aubrey Sanders, Forreston so. 19

Lily Smith, Milledgeville sr. 19

Kiyah Wolber, Morrison so. 19

Kendal Asay, West Carroll sr. 18

Carlin Brady, Newman sr. 18

Brooklyn Brennan, Fulton jr. 18

Madison Duhon, Newman jr. 18

Sophia Ely, Newman jr. 18

Emma Foster, Milledgeville sr. 18

Addison Janssen, Milledgeville fr. 18

Olivia Klinefelter, Eastland so. 18

Liana Ledergerber, BV sr. 18

Allie Anderson, Morrison fr. 17

Marissa Sturrup, Milledgeville sr. 17

Landry Hitzler, Bureau Valley so. 16

Ellie McLaughlin, Amboy fr. 16

Katie Taylor, Sterling so. 16

Ava Valk, Dixon jr. 16

Cheyenna Wilkins, Polo so. 16

Ali Danekas, Polo jr. 15

Bella Duncan, Morrison so. 15

Paezleigh Hudgin, Erie-P’town so. 15

Kira Wilson, Fulton so. 15

Brenleigh Cook, Newman fr. 14

Karlea Frey, Polo jr. 14

Addison Hartman, Fulton so. 14

Aylah Jones, Erie-P’town sr. 14

Lesleigh Maynard, BV so. 14

Jersey Thomas, Amboy sr. 14

Emily Kane, Fulton jr. 13

Jaiden Oleson, Erie-P’town sr. 13

Brinley Hackbarth, Milledgeville fr. 12

Annaka Hackett, Fulton jr. 12

Jeslyn Krueger, Rock Falls so. 12

Bailey Tegeler, Dixon so. 12

McKinley Canady, BV so. 11

Maliah Grenoble, Milledgeville jr. 11

Kiera Karlson, Amboy fr. 11

Lucy Oetting, Newman fr. 11

Sydnei Rahn, Polo jr. 11

Amiya Rodriguez, Newman so. 11

Carley Sullivan, Sterling so. 11

Allie Abell, Dixon so. 10

Elly Brown, Dixon jr. 10

Delaney Bruce, Dixon so. 10

Jess Johns, Newman jr. 10

Makayla Meier, Milledgeville fr. 10

Bella Scachette, Morrison fr. 10

Sydney Schwartz, Erie-P’town jr. 10

Haylee McGinnis, West Carroll sr. 9

Hannah Ryan, Erie-P’town so. 9

Emma Stabler, Bureau Valley jr. 9

Haleigh Stenzel, Amboy so. 9

Emily Wright, Bureau Valley fr. 9

Marissa Folkers, Morrison sr. 8

Jaylynn Hamilton, Erie-P’town so. 8

Kyaria Kerkove, West Carroll so. 8

Kaylee Pruis, Morrison so. 8

Tyrah Vaessen, Amboy so. 8

Lilly Cantu, Sterling fr. 7

Mekenzie Loechel, Erie-P’town sr. 7

Aly Moore, Dixon jr. 7

Kaysi Schaffer, Amboy so. 7

Callie Schoff, Bureau Valley sr. 7

Bri Cramer, Fulton jr. 6

Cydney Davis, Erie-P’town sr. 6

Addison Shaw, Amboy jr. 6

Abbey Skiles, West Carroll sr. 6

Morgyn Bailey, Dixon jr. 5

Loren Meiners, Milledgeville fr. 5

Peyton Payne, Amboy fr. 5

Emery Brewer, Morrison jr. 4

Olivia Eckberg, Bureau Valley jr. 4

Parker Sanderson, Fulton so. 4

Haley Smither, Fulton fr. 4

Lilly Swatos, Erie-P’town fr. 4

Belle Curley, Fulton fr. 3

Kennedy Haenitsch, Dixon so. 3

Emma Skinner, Rock Falls jr. 3

Carlynn Hackbarth, M’ville sr. 2

Hannah Kirkpatrick, E-P sr. 2

Mira Reneau, Erie-P’town sr. 2

Kiley Gaither, Dixon fr. 1

Ariana Nielsen, Fulton sr. 1

Alyvia Whelchel, Amboy fr. 1

Brittlyn Whitman, Amboy fr. 1

DOUBLES

Rylee Broshous, Forreston sr. 22

Lacey Eissens, West Carroll sr. 18

Madison Smith, Bureau Valley so. 14

Katie Thatcher, Rock Falls sr. 13

Brooke Boettner, Forreston sr. 12

Marley Sechrest, Sterling so. 12

Brooke Howard, Rock Falls sr. 11

Olivia Osborne, Rock Falls jr. 11

Sienna Stingley, Sterling jr. 11

Reilee Suter, Oregon sr. 11

Ady Waldschmidt, Newman jr. 11

Katie Dittmar, Sterling sr. 10

Bella Duncan, Morrison so. 10

Kendra Kingsby, Milledgeville fr. 10

Lindee Poper, Polo sr. 10

Sydnei Rahn, Polo jr. 10

Aubrey Sanders, Forreston so. 10

Ella Dannhorn, Oregon so. 9

Jordan Eads, Morrison jr. 9

Ava Hackman, Oregon sr. 9

Lucy Oetting, Newman fr. 9

Gracen Pitts, Oregon jr. 9

Jocelyn Green, Eastland sr. 8

Jess Johns, Newman jr. 8

Cheyenna Wilkins, Polo so. 8

Karlea Frey, Polo jr. 7

Jenna Greenfield, Forreston jr. 7

Lauren Jacobs, Sterling sr. 7

Lesleigh Maynard, BV so. 7

Patty Teague, Rock Falls sr. 7

Allie Anderson, Morrison fr. 6

Nevaeh Houston, Forreston jr. 6

Paezleigh Hudgin, Erie-P’town so. 6

Aylah Jones, Erie-P’town sr. 6

Ellie Leigh, Sterling sr. 6

Mya Lira, Sterling fr. 6

Maddie Morgan, Rock Falls so. 6

Jaiden Oleson, Erie-P’town sr. 6

Sydney Schwartz, Erie-P’town jr. 6

Katie Taylor, Sterling so. 6

Jersey Thomas, Amboy sr. 6

Abby Whiles, Rock Falls sr. 6

Kiyah Wolber, Morrison so. 6

Lilly Cantu, Sterling fr. 5

Brenleigh Cook, Newman fr. 5

Madison Duhon, Newman jr. 5

Sophia Ely, Newman jr. 5

Resse Germann, Fulton so. 5

Hailey Greenfield, Forreston sr. 5

Maliah Grenoble, Milledgeville jr. 5

Landry Hitzler, Bureau Valley so. 5

Kendra Hutchison, M’ville so. 5

Ella Ingram, Forreston jr. 5

Addison Janssen, Milledgeville fr. 5

Emily Kane, Fulton jr. 5

Liana Ledergerber, BV sr. 5

Ellie McLaughlin, Amboy fr. 5

Olivia Melcher, Sterling jr. 5

Zoe Morgan, Rock Falls sr. 5

Amiya Rodriguez, Newman so. 5

Gracie Steidinger, Eastland jr. 5

Bailey Tegeler, Dixon so. 5

Kira Wilson, Fulton so. 5

Vanessa Allen, Eastland fr. 4

Kendal Asay, West Carroll sr. 4

Carlin Brady, Newman sr. 4

Brooklyn Brennan, Fulton jr. 4

Cydney Davis, Erie-P’town sr. 4

Rylee Johnson, Rock Falls sr. 4

Kyaria Kerkove, West Carroll so. 4

Olivia Klinefelter, Eastland so. 4

Madyson Luskey, Fulton jr. 4

Makayla Meier, Milledgeville fr. 4

Mallory Misiewicz, Eastland sr. 4

Haleigh Stenzel, Amboy so. 4

Tyrah Vaessen, Amboy so. 4

Emily Wright, Bureau Valley fr. 4

McKinley Canady, BV so. 3

Jaylynn Hamilton, Erie-P’town so. 3

Kiera Karlson, Amboy fr. 3

Mekenzie Loechel, Erie-P’town sr. 3

Alaina Miller, Forreston sr. 3

Peyton Payne, Amboy fr. 3

Hannah Ryan, Erie-P’town so. 3

Bella Scachette, Morrison fr. 3

Addison Shaw, Amboy jr. 3

Lily Smith, Milledgeville sr. 3

Emma Stabler, Bureau Valley jr. 3

Annalise Stamm, Polo sr. 3

Ava Valk, Dixon jr. 3

Morgyn Bailey, Dixon jr. 2

BayLeigh Brewer, Morrison sr. 2

Delaney Bruce, Dixon so. 2

Olivia Eckberg, Bureau Valley jr. 2

Emma Foster, Milledgeville sr. 2

Savanna Fritz, Rock Falls sr. 2

Annaka Hackett, Fulton jr. 2

Kennedy Haenitsch, Dixon so. 2

Addison Hartman, Fulton so. 2

Hannah Kirkpatrick, E-P sr. 2

Haylee McGinnis, West Carroll sr. 2

Loren Meiners, Milledgeville fr. 2

Carly Reglin, Bureau Valley so. 2

Callie Schoff, Bureau Valley sr. 2

Marissa Sturrup, Milledgeville sr. 2

Emery Brewer, Morrison jr. 1

Elly Brown, Dixon jr. 1

Bri Cramer, Fulton jr. 1

Belle Curley, Fulton fr. 1

Marissa Folkers, Morrison sr. 1

Brinley Hackbarth, Milledgeville fr. 1

Jeslyn Krueger, Rock Falls so. 1

Aly Moore, Dixon jr. 1

Mira Reneau, Erie-P’town sr. 1

Kaysi Schaffer, Amboy so. 1

Emma Skinner, Rock Falls jr. 1

Carley Sullivan, Sterling so. 1

Lilly Swatos, Erie-P’town fr. 1

TRIPLES

Rylee Johnson, Rock Falls sr. 7

Brooke Howard, Rock Falls sr. 6

Lauren Jacobs, Sterling sr. 6

Lucy Oetting, Newman fr. 5

Lacey Eissens, West Carroll sr. 4

Tyrah Vaessen, Amboy so. 4

BayLeigh Brewer, Morrison sr. 3

Ali Danekas, Polo jr. 3

Madison Duhon, Newman jr. 3

Bella Duncan, Morrison so. 3

Jordan Eads, Morrison jr. 3

Emma Foster, Milledgeville sr. 3

Jenna Greenfield, Forreston jr. 3

Kiera Karlson, Amboy fr. 3

Kyaria Kerkove, West Carroll so. 3

Mya Lira, Sterling fr. 3

Bailey Tegeler, Dixon so. 3

Katie Thatcher, Rock Falls sr. 3

Brooke Boettner, Forreston sr. 2

Rylee Broshous, Forreston sr. 2

Sophia Ely, Newman jr. 2

Marissa Folkers, Morrison sr. 2

Savanna Fritz, Rock Falls sr. 2

Annaka Hackett, Fulton jr. 2

Ava Hackman, Oregon sr. 2

Addison Hartman, Fulton so. 2

Nevaeh Houston, Forreston jr. 2

Paezleigh Hudgin, Erie-P’town so. 2

Kendra Hutchison, M’ville so. 2

Ellie McLaughlin, Amboy fr. 2

Maddie Morgan, Rock Falls so. 2

Gracen Pitts, Oregon jr. 2

Kaylee Pruis, Morrison so. 2

Sydnei Rahn, Polo jr. 2

Carly Reglin, Bureau Valley so. 2

Amiya Rodriguez, Newman so. 2

Madison Smith, Bureau Valley so. 2

Emma Stabler, Bureau Valley jr. 2

Kiyah Wolber, Morrison so. 2

Kendal Asay, West Carroll sr. 1

Carlin Brady, Newman sr. 1

Brenleigh Cook, Newman fr. 1

Cydney Davis, Erie-P’town sr. 1

Katie Dittmar, Sterling sr. 1

Olivia Eckberg, Bureau Valley jr. 1

Landry Hitzler, Bureau Valley so. 1

Ella Ingram, Forreston jr. 1

Addison Janssen, Milledgeville fr. 1

Aylah Jones, Erie-P’town sr. 1

Kendra Kingsby, Milledgeville fr. 1

Liana Ledergerber, BV sr. 1

Ellie Leigh, Sterling sr. 1

Lesleigh Maynard, BV so. 1

Loren Meiners, Milledgeville fr. 1

Olivia Melcher, Sterling jr. 1

Zoe Morgan, Rock Falls sr. 1

Aubrey Sanders, Forreston so. 1

Bella Scachette, Morrison fr. 1

Addison Shaw, Amboy jr. 1

Abbey Skiles, West Carroll sr. 1

Lily Smith, Milledgeville sr. 1

Marissa Sturrup, Milledgeville sr. 1

Carley Sullivan, Sterling so. 1

Reilee Suter, Oregon sr. 1

Jersey Thomas, Amboy sr. 1

Kira Wilson, Fulton so. 1

Izabella Witkowski, Polo fr. 1

HOME RUNS

Katie Thatcher, Rock Falls sr. 9

Rylee Broshous, Forreston sr. 8

Kendra Kingsby, Milledgeville fr. 7

Katie Dittmar, Sterling sr. 6

Zoe Morgan, Rock Falls sr. 6

Olivia Osborne, Rock Falls jr. 6

Brooklyn Brennan, Fulton jr. 5

Ella Dannhorn, Oregon so. 5

Resse Germann, Fulton so. 5

Jocelyn Green, Eastland sr. 5

Rylee Johnson, Rock Falls sr. 5

Patty Teague, Rock Falls sr. 5

Bella Duncan, Morrison so. 4

Ava Hackman, Oregon sr. 4

Brooke Howard, Rock Falls sr. 4

Lauren Jacobs, Sterling sr. 4

Ellie Leigh, Sterling sr. 4

Mya Lira, Sterling fr. 4

Olivia Melcher, Sterling jr. 4

Brooke Boettner, Forreston sr. 3

Ali Danekas, Polo jr. 3

Madison Duhon, Newman jr. 3

Jordan Eads, Morrison jr. 3

Ella Ingram, Forreston jr. 3

Aylah Jones, Erie-P’town sr. 3

Olivia Klinefelter, Eastland so. 3

Gracen Pitts, Oregon jr. 3

Madison Smith, Bureau Valley so. 3

Lacey Eissens, West Carroll sr. 2

Annaka Hackett, Fulton jr. 2

Paezleigh Hudgin, Erie-P’town so. 2

Kendra Hutchison, M’ville so. 2

Kiera Karlson, Amboy fr. 2

Jeslyn Krueger, Rock Falls so. 2

Madyson Luskey, Fulton jr. 2

Lindee Poper, Polo sr. 2

Sienna Stingley, Sterling jr. 2

Carley Sullivan, Sterling so. 2

Reilee Suter, Oregon sr. 2

Ava Valk, Dixon jr. 2

Abby Whiles, Rock Falls sr. 2

Cheyenna Wilkins, Polo so. 2

Allie Anderson, Morrison fr. 1

Carlin Brady, Newman sr. 1

Brenleigh Cook, Newman fr. 1

Sophia Ely, Newman jr. 1

Marissa Folkers, Morrison sr. 1

Jenna Greenfield, Forreston jr. 1

Addison Hartman, Fulton so. 1

Addison Janssen, Milledgeville fr. 1

Jess Johns, Newman jr. 1

Emily Kane, Fulton jr. 1

Mekenzie Loechel, Erie-P’town sr. 1

Lesleigh Maynard, BV so. 1

Ellie McLaughlin, Amboy fr. 1

Carly Reglin, Bureau Valley so. 1

Hannah Ryan, Erie-P’town so. 1

Marley Sechrest, Sterling so. 1

Katie Taylor, Sterling so. 1

Bailey Tegeler, Dixon so. 1

Alyvia Whelchel, Amboy fr. 1

Kiyah Wolber, Morrison so. 1

PITCHING WINS

Katie Thatcher, Rock Falls sr. 19-3

Sienna Stingley, Sterling jr. 18-11

Ady Waldschmidt, Newman jr. 15-4

Aubrey Sanders, Forreston so. 11-5

Emma Schlichtmann, Oregon so. 11

Alaina Miller, Forreston sr. 10-1

Addison Hartman, Fulton so. 10-4

Bella Duncan, Morrison so. 10-5

Carly Reglin, Bureau Valley so. 8-3

Abby Whiles, Rock Falls sr. 7-2

Aylah Jones, Erie-P’town sr. 7-10

Ellie Leigh, Sterling sr. 6-1

Ava Hackman, Oregon sr. 6

Madison Smith, Bureau Valley so. 6-11

Addison Janssen, Milledgeville fr. 4-2

Marissa Sturrup, Milledgeville sr. 4-2

Brooklyn Brennan, Fulton jr. 4-3

Jordan Eads, Morrison jr. 4-4

Alyvia Whelchel, Amboy fr. 4-8

Marissa Folkers, Morrison sr. 3-1

Jenica Stoner, Eastland jr. 3

Kendra Kingsby, Milledgeville fr. 2-8

Jocelyn Green, Eastland sr. 2

Ellie McLaughlin, Amboy fr. 1-4

Jess Johns, Newman jr. 1-6

Jaylynn Hamilton, Erie-P’town so. 0-2

ERA

Ady Waldschmidt, Newman jr. 1.23

Alaina Miller, Forreston sr. 1.65

Katie Thatcher, Rock Falls sr. 1.81

Bella Duncan, Morrison so. 2.11

Ellie Leigh, Sterling sr. 2.13

Aylah Jones, Erie-P’town sr. 2.19

Sienna Stingley, Sterling jr. 2.49

Addison Hartman, Fulton so. 3.14

Allie Abell, Dixon so. 3.65

Madison Smith, Bureau Valley so. 3.72

Abby Whiles, Rock Falls sr. 3.74

Aubrey Sanders, Forreston so. 3.83

Jenica Stoner, Eastland jr. 3.97

Karlea Frey, Polo jr. 4.02

Marissa Sturrup, Milledgeville sr. 4.10

Brooklyn Brennan, Fulton jr. 4.46

Carly Reglin, Bureau Valley so. 4.77

Jess Johns, Newman jr. 4.82

Cheyenna Wilkins, Polo so. 4.86

Addison Janssen, Milledgeville fr. 5.10

Jordan Eads, Morrison jr. 5.12

Alyvia Whelchel, Amboy fr. 6.01

Morgyn Bailey, Dixon jr. 6.55

Kendra Kingsby, Milledgeville fr. 7.41

Ellie McLaughlin, Amboy fr. 8.06

Marissa Folkers, Morrison sr. 9.50

Jaylynn Hamilton, Erie-P’town so. 10.90

INNINGS PITCHED

Sienna Stingley, Sterling jr. 179 2/3

Katie Thatcher, Rock Falls sr. 147

Ady Waldschmidt, Newman jr. 128

Aylah Jones, Erie-P’town sr. 112

Madison Smith, Bureau Valley so. 111

Bella Duncan, Morrison so. 109 1/3

Addison Hartman, Fulton so. 109 1/3

Aubrey Sanders, Forreston so. 100 1/3

Allie Abell, Dixon so. 92

Alyvia Whelchel, Amboy fr. 80 1/3

Karlea Frey, Polo jr. 62 2/3

Carly Reglin, Bureau Valley so. 61 2/3

Cheyenna Wilkins, Polo so. 59

Abby Whiles, Rock Falls sr. 58

Kendra Kingsby, Milledgeville fr. 56 2/3

Ellie Leigh, Sterling sr. 49 1/3

Alaina Miller, Forreston sr. 46 2/3

Jess Johns, Newman jr. 45

Jenica Stoner, Eastland jr. 42 2/3

Jocelyn Green, Eastland sr. 42 1/3

Jordan Eads, Morrison jr. 41

Brooklyn Brennan, Fulton jr. 37 2/3

Morgyn Bailey, Dixon jr. 36 1/3

Addison Janssen, Milledgeville fr. 35 2/3

Marissa Sturrup, Milledgeville sr. 29

Ellie McLaughlin, Amboy fr. 28 2/3

Marissa Folkers, Morrison sr. 28

Jaylynn Hamilton, Erie-P’town so. 17 1/3

STRIKEOUTS

Sienna Stingley, Sterling jr. 244

Katie Thatcher, Rock Falls sr. 214

Bella Duncan, Morrison so. 182

Aylah Jones, Erie-P’town sr. 167

Ady Waldschmidt, Newman jr. 162

Madison Smith, Bureau Valley so. 157

Addison Hartman, Fulton so. 151

Aubrey Sanders, Forreston so. 130

Ava Hackman, Oregon sr. 106

Allie Abell, Dixon so. 87

Emma Schlichtmann, Oregon so. 82

Kendra Kingsby, Milledgeville fr. 80

Carly Reglin, Bureau Valley so. 78

Karlea Frey, Polo jr. 77

Alyvia Whelchel, Amboy fr. 76

Cheyenna Wilkins, Polo so. 75

Ellie Leigh, Sterling sr. 67

Jess Johns, Newman jr. 48

Abby Whiles, Rock Falls sr. 44

Marissa Sturrup, Milledgeville sr. 37

Addison Janssen, Milledgeville fr. 36

Jordan Eads, Morrison jr. 35

Ellie McLaughlin, Amboy fr. 35

Jocelyn Green, Eastland sr. 34

Alaina Miller, Forreston sr. 32

Brooklyn Brennan, Fulton jr. 30

Marissa Folkers, Morrison sr. 26

Morgyn Bailey, Dixon jr. 22

Jenica Stoner, Eastland jr. 18

Jaylynn Hamilton, Erie-P’town so. 2

WALKS

Morgyn Bailey, Dixon jr. 8

Brooklyn Brennan, Fulton jr. 9

Abby Whiles, Rock Falls sr. 9

Jordan Eads, Morrison jr. 10

Jenica Stoner, Eastland jr. 10

Jaylynn Hamilton, Erie-P’town so. 11

Carly Reglin, Bureau Valley so. 12

Addison Janssen, Milledgeville fr. 13

Alaina Miller, Forreston sr. 14

Ady Waldschmidt, Newman jr. 15

Marissa Folkers, Morrison sr. 19

Jess Johns, Newman jr. 22

Aylah Jones, Erie-P’town sr. 22

Madison Smith, Bureau Valley so. 24

Cheyenna Wilkins, Polo so. 27

Karlea Frey, Polo jr. 28

Ellie Leigh, Sterling sr. 28

Ellie McLaughlin, Amboy fr. 30

Jocelyn Green, Eastland sr. 37

Sienna Stingley, Sterling jr. 38

Bella Duncan, Morrison so. 39

Allie Abell, Dixon so. 40

Marissa Sturrup, Milledgeville sr. 40

Kendra Kingsby, Milledgeville fr. 41

Katie Thatcher, Rock Falls sr. 47

Alyvia Whelchel, Amboy fr. 47

Aubrey Sanders, Forreston so. 63

Addison Hartman, Fulton so. 69

Ty is the Sports Editor at Sauk Valley Media, and has covered sports in the Sauk Valley for more than two decades.