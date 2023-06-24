Softball: 2023 Sauk Valley Media All-Area Team

FIRST TEAM
Rylee Broshous, Forreston sr. 3B – She led the area with a .621 batting average, a .653 on-base percentage, a 1.195 slugging percentage, and a 1.878 on-base plus slugging. She had 54 hits (3rd in area) in 87 at-bats, with an area-best 57 runs and 41 RBIs (tied for 5th); she led the area with 22 doubles to go with two triples and eight home runs (2nd). Broshous was the NUIC South MVP, and a first-team ICA All-State selection in Class 1A.
Ella Dannhorn, Oregon so. IF – She hit .462 (tied for 13th in the area), with a .563 on-base percentage (9th), a .725 slugging percentage (11th), and a 1.288 on-base plus slugging (9th). She had 42 hits (tied for 12th) in 91 at-bats, with 43 runs (6th) and 25 RBIs; she finished with nine doubles and five home runs (tied for 7th). Dannhorn was a second-team all-Big Northern pick, and a third-team ICA All-State selection in Class 2A.
Madison Duhon, Newman jr. CF – She hit .391, with a .457 on-base percentage, a .630 slugging percentage, and a 1.087 on-base plus slugging. She had 34 hits in 87 at-bats, with 32 runs (tied for 13th) and 18 RBIs; she finished with five doubles, three triples (tied for 7th) and three home runs, and was a stellar defender. Duhon was a first-team all-TRAC East pick, and a second-team ICA All-State selection in Class 1A.
Bella Duncan, Morrison so. P/IF – She hit .421, with a .466 on-base percentage, a .716 slugging percentage (13th in area), and a 1.182 on-base plus slugging (15th). She had 40 hits in 95 at-bats (tied for 15th), with 37 runs (tied for 9th) and 15 RBIs; she finished with 10 doubles (tied for 12th), three triples (tied for 7th) and four home runs (tied for 13th). In the circle, she was 10-5 (tied for 6th in wins) with a 2.11 ERA (4th) in 109 1/3 innings (tied for 6th), with 182 strikeouts (3rd) and 39 walks. Duncan was a second-team all-TRAC West pick, and a second-team ICA All-State selection in Class 1A.
Brooke Howard, Rock Falls sr. CF – She hit .488 (9th in area), with a .519 on-base percentage (15th), a .768 slugging percentage (9th), and a 1.287 on-base plus slugging (10th). She led the area with 61 hits and 125 at-bats, with 50 runs (3rd) and 26 RBIs; she finished with 11 doubles (tied for 7th), six triples (tied for 2nd) and four home runs (tied for 13th), and was a speedy baserunner and stellar defender. Howard was a first-team all-Big Northern pick, and a second-team ICA All-State selection in Class 2A.
Lauren Jacobs, Sterling sr. CF – She hit .400, with a .496 on-base percentage, a .682 slugging percentage (15th in area), and a 1.178 on-base plus slugging. She had 44 hits (tied for 10th) in 110 at-bats (tied for 3rd), with 40 runs (8th) and 29 RBIs (tied for 15th); she finished with seven doubles, six triples (tied for 2nd) and four home runs (tied for 13th), and was a stellar defender. Jacobs was a second-team all-Western Big 6 pick, and a third-team ICA All-State selection in Class 3A.
Rylee Johnson, Rock Falls sr. SS/1B – She hit .445, with a .483 on-base percentage, a .745 slugging percentage (10th in area), and a 1.228 on-base plus slugging (11th). She had 49 hits (tied for 4th) in 110 at-bats (tied for 3rd), with 33 runs (13th) and 40 RBIs (7th); she finished with four doubles, seven triples (led the area) and five home runs (tied for 7th), and was equally adept at every infield position on defense. Johnson was a first-team all-Big Northern pick.
Aylah Jones, Erie-Prophetstown sr. P – She hit .357, with a .418 on-base percentage, a .600 slugging percentage, and a 1.018 on-base plus slugging. She had 25 hits in 70 at-bats, with 14 runs and 14 RBIs; she finished with six doubles, a triple and three home runs. In the circle, she had seven wins (tied for 10th in area) with a 2.19 ERA (6th) in 112 innings (4th), with 167 strikeouts (4th) and 22 walks (tied for 12th fewest). Jones was a unanimous all-TRAC West pick for the third straight season, and a third-team ICA All-State selection in Class 1A.
Kendra Kingsby, Milledgeville fr. P – She hit .492 (7th in area), with a .630 on-base percentage (3rd), a 1.051 slugging percentage (2nd), and a 1.680 on-base plus slugging (2nd). She had 29 hits in 59 at-bats, with 31 runs and 28 RBIs; she finished with 10 doubles (tied for 12th), a triple and seven home runs (3rd). In the circle, she had a 7.41 ERA in 56 2/3 innings, with 80 strikeouts (12th) and 41 walks. Kingsby was a first-team all-NUIC South pick, and a second-team ICA All-State selection in Class 1A.
Lesleigh Maynard, Bureau Valley so. SS – She hit .576 (2nd in the area), with a .654 on-base percentage (2nd), a .718 slugging percentage (12th), and a 1.371 on-base plus slugging (6th). She had 49 hits (tied for 4th) in 85 at-bats, with 41 runs (7th) and 14 RBIs; she finished with seven doubles, a triple and a home run. Maynard was a first-team all-TRAC East pick.
Madison Smith, Bureau Valley so. P – She hit .484 (11th in area), with a .539 on-base percentage (11th), a .780 slugging percentage (6th), and a 1.319 on-base plus slugging (8th). She had 44 hits (tied for 10th) in 91 at-bats, with 25 runs and 43 RBIs (tied for 2nd); she finished with 14 doubles (3rd), two triples and three home runs. In the circle, she posted six wins (tied for 12th) with a 3.72 ERA (10th) in 111 innings (5th), with 157 strikeouts (6th) and 24 walks (14th fewest). Smith was a first-team all-TRAC East pick.
Sienna Stingley, Sterling jr. P/1B – She hit .409, with a .465 on-base percentage, a .564 slugging percentage, and a 1.029 on-base plus slugging. She had 45 hits (9th in area) in 110 at-bats (tied for 3rd), with four runs and 41 RBIs (tied for 5th); she finished with 11 doubles (tied for 7th) and two home runs. In the circle, she was 18-11 (2nd in wins) with a 2.49 ERA (7th) in 179 2/3 innings (led area), with 244 strikeouts (led area) and 38 walks; her strikeouts were the second-most in a single season in Sterling history. Stingley was a first-team all-Western Big 6 pick, and a second-team ICA All-State selection in Class 3A.
Reilee Suter, Oregon sr. IF/OF/C – She hit .485 (10th in area), with a .544 on-base percentage (10th), a .680 slugging percentage, and a 1.224 on-base plus slugging (13th). She had 47 hits (7th) in 97 at-bats (14th), with 39 runs (9th) and 31 RBIs (tied for 10th); she finished with 11 doubles (tied for 7th), a triple and two home runs. Suter was a first-team all-Big Northern pick, and a second-team ICA All-State selection in Class 2A.
Katie Thatcher, Rock Falls sr. P – She hit .553 (3rd in area), with a .625 on-base percentage (4th), 1.000 slugging percentage (3rd), and 1.625 on-base plus slugging (3rd). She had 57 hits (2nd) in 103 at-bats (9th), with 51 runs (2nd) and 42 RBIs (4th); she finished with 13 doubles (4th), three triples and nine home runs (led area). In the circle, she was 19-3 (led area in wins) with a 1.81 ERA (3rd) in 147 innings (2nd), with 214 strikeouts (2nd) and 47 walks. Thatcher was a first-team all-Big Northern pick, and a first-team ICA All-State selection in Class 2A.
Ady Waldschmidt, Newman jr. P/IF – She hit .500 (tied for 5th in area), with a .522 on-base percentage (tied for 13th), a .591 slugging percentage, and a 1.113 on-base plus slugging. She had 49 hits (tied for 4th) in 98 at-bats (tied for 12th), with 25 runs and 24 RBIs; she finished with 11 doubles (tied for 7th). In the circle, she went 15-4 (3rd in wins) with a 1.23 ERA (led the area) in 128 innings (3rd), with 162 strikeouts (5th) and 15 walks (10th fewest). Waldschmidt was a first-team all-TRAC East pick, and a first-team ICA All-State selection in Class1A.
SECOND TEAM
Brooke Boettner, Forreston sr. SS – She hit .489 (8th in area), with a .587 on-base percentage (6th), a .773 slugging percentage (7th), and a 1.360 on-base plus slugging (7th). She had 43 hits (13th) in 88 at-bats, with 46 runs (5th) and 43 RBIs (tied for 2nd); she finished with 12 doubles (tied for 5th), two triples and three home runs. Boettner was a first-team all-NUIC South pick, and a second-team ICA All-State selection in Class 1A.
Brooklyn Brennan, Fulton jr. P/IF – She hit .333, with a .436 on-base percentage, a .621 slugging percentage, and a 1.057 on-base plus slugging. She had 22 hits in 66 at-bats, with 30 runs and 18 RBIs; she finished with four doubles and five home runs (tied for 7th in area). In the circle, she went 4-3 with a 4.46 ERA in 37 2/3 innings, with 30 strikeouts and nine walks (tied for 2nd fewest). Brennan was a first-team all-NUIC West pick, and a second-team ICA All-State selection in Class 1A.
Katie Dittmar, Sterling sr. LF – She hit .278, with a .361 on-base percentage, a .556 slugging percentage, and a .916 on-base plus slugging. She had 30 hits in 108 at-bats (tied for 6th in area), with 25 runs and 20 RBIs; she finished with 10 doubles (tied for 12th), one triple and six home runs (tied for 4th). Dittmar was an honorable mention all-Western Big 6 pick.
Jordan Eads, Morrison jr. IF/P – She hit .442, with a .480 on-base percentage, a .695 slugging percentage (14th in area), and a 1.175 on-base plus slugging. She had 42 hits (tied for 14th) in 95 at-bats (tied for 15th), with 24 runs and 25 RBIs; she finished with nine doubles, three triples (tied for 7th) and three home runs. In the circle, she was 4-4 with a 6.01 ERA in 41 innings, with 35 strikeouts and 10 walks (tied for 4th fewest). Eads was a second-team all-TRAC West pick, and a third-team ICA All-State selection in Class 1A.
Lacey Eissens, West Carroll sr. OF – She hit .506 (4th in area), with a .535 on-base percentage (12th), a .901 slugging percentage (5th), and a 1.436 on-base plus slugging (5th). She had 41 hits in 81 at-bats, with 24 runs and 21 RBIs; she finished with 18 doubles (2nd), four triples (tied for 5th) and two home runs. Eissens was a first-team all-NUIC West pick.
Jocelyn Green, Eastland sr. C/IF – She hit .462 (14th in area), with a .582 on-base percentage (8th), a .942 slugging percentage (4th) and a 1.524 on-base plus slugging (4th). She had 24 hits in 52 at-bats, with 20 runs and 30 RBIs (tied for 13th); she finished with eight doubles and five home runs (tied for 7th). Green was a first-team all-NUIC South pick, and a second-team ICA All-State selection in Class 1A.
Hailey Greenfield, Forreston sr. C – She hit .407, with a .455 on-base percentage, a .462 slugging percentage, and a .917 on-base plus slugging. She had 37 hits in 91 at-bats, with 25 runs and an area-best 45 RBIs; she finished with five doubles. Greenfield was a first-team all-NUIC South pick, and a third-team ICA All-State selection in Class 1A.
Jess Johns, Newman jr. 3B/P – She hit .369, with a .397 on-base percentage, a .538 slugging percentage, and a .935 on-base plus slugging. She had 24 hits in 65 at-bats, with 15 runs and 10 RBIs; she finished with eight doubles and a home run. In the circle, she had a 4.82 ERA in 45 innings, with 48 strikeouts and 22 walks (tied for 12th fewest in area). Johns was a first-team all-TRAC East pick.
Alaina Miller, Forreston sr. P/2B – She hit .500 (tied for 5th in area), with a .586 on-base percentage (7th), a .533 slugging percentage, and a 1.119 on-base plus slugging. She had 46 hits (8th) in 92 at-bats, with 48 runs (4th) and 20 RBIs; she finished with three doubles. In the circle, she went 10-1 (tied for 6th in wins) with a 1.65 ERA (2nd in area) in 46 2/3 innings, with 32 strikeouts and 14 walks (9th fewest). Miller was a first-team all-NUIC South pick, and a third-team ICA All-State selection in Class 1A.
Zoe Morgan, Rock Falls sr. 3B – She hit .407, with a .488 on-base percentage, a .638 slugging percentage, and a 1.127 on-base plus slugging. She had 44 hits (tied for 10th in area) in 108 at-bats (tied for 6th), with 37 runs (tied for 10th) and 31 RBIs (tied for 10th); she finished with five doubles, a triple and six home runs (tied for 4th). Morgan was a second-team all-Big Northern pick, and a third-team ICA All-State selection in Class 2A.
Lucy Oetting, Newman fr. SS – She hit .367, with a .456 on-base percentage, a .608 slugging percentage, and a 1.064 on-base plus slugging. She had 29 hits in 79 at-bats, with 25 runs and 11 RBIs; she finished with nine doubles and five triples (4th in area). Oetting was an honorable mention all-TRAC East pick.
Olivia Osborne, Rock Falls jr. C – She hit .437, with a .475 on-base percentage, a .770 slugging percentage (8th in area) and a 1.245 on-base plus slugging (11th). She had 38 hits in 87 at-bats, with 30 runs and 29 RBIs; she finished with 11 doubles (tied for 7th) and six home runs (tied for 4th). Osborne was a second-team all-Big Northern pick.
Katie Taylor, Sterling sr. SS – She hit .326, with a .390 on-base percentage, a .421 slugging percentage, and an .812 on-base plus slugging. She had 31 hits in 95 at-bats (tied for 15th in area), with 31 runs and 16 RBIs; she finished with six doubles and a home run. Taylor was a first-team all-Western Big 6 pick.
Bailey Tegeler, Dixon so. CF – She hit .309, with a .427 on-base percentage, a .515 slugging percentage, and a .942 on-base plus slugging. She had 21 hits in 68 at-bats, with 23 runs and 12 RBIs; she finished with five doubles, three triples (tied for 7th in area) and a home run, and was a stellar defender. Tegeler was a second-team all-Big Northern pick.
Ava Valk, Dixon jr. C – She hit .348, with a .400 on-base percentage, a .478 slugging percentage, and an .878 on-base plus slugging. She had 24 hits in 69 at-bats, with 17 runs and 16 RBIs; she finished with three doubles and two home runs, and was a steadying presence behind the plate. Valk was a second-team all-Big Northern pick.
HONORABLE MENTION
Amboy – Kiera Karlson, Ellie McLaughlin, Jersey Thomas, Tyrah Vaessen
AFC – Claire Freeman, Alexis Schwarz
Bureau Valley – McKinley Canady, Landry Hitzler, Liana Ledergerber, Carly Reglin
Dixon – Allie Abell, Elly Brown, Delaney Bruce
Eastland – Vanessa Allen, Olivia Klinefelter, Morgan McCullough, Gracie Steidinger, Jenica Stoner
Erie-Prophetstown – Jaylynn Hamilton, Paezleigh Hudgin, Jaiden Oleson, Sydney Schwartz
Forreston – Jenna Greenfield, Nevaeh Houston, Ella Ingram, Aubrey Sanders
Fulton – Resse Germann, Annaka Hackett, Addison Hartman, Emily Kane, Madyson Luskey, Kira Wilson
Milledgeville – Emma Foster, Addison Janssen, Maliah Grenoble, Kendra Hutchison, Marissa Sturrup
Morrison – Allie Anderson, BayLeigh Brewer, Bella Scachette, Kiyah Wolber
Newman – Carlin Brady, Brenleigh Cook, Sophia Ely, Amiya Rodriguez
Oregon – Abree Barker, Ava Hackman, Gracen Pitts, Emma Schlichtmann
Polo – Ali Danekas, Karlea Frey, Lindee Poper, Sydnei Rahn, Cheyenna Wilkins
Rock Falls – Savanna Fritz, Jeslyn Krueger, Maddie Morgan, Patty Teague, Abby Whiles
Sterling – Ellie Leigh, Mya Lira, Olivia Melcher, Marley Sechrest, Carley Sullivan
West Carroll – Kendal Asay, Kyaria Kerkove, Haylee McGinnis, Abbey Skiles
FINAL STATS LEADERBOARD
BATTING AVERAGE
Rylee Broshous, Forreston sr. .621
Lesleigh Maynard, BV so. .576
Katie Thatcher, Rock Falls sr. .553
Lacey Eissens, West Carroll sr. .506
Alaina Miller, Forreston sr. .500
Ady Waldschmidt, Newman jr. .500
Kendra Kingsby, Milledgeville fr. .492
Brooke Boettner, Forreston sr. .489
Brooke Howard, Rock Falls sr. .488
Reilee Suter, Oregon sr. .485
Madison Smith, Bureau Valley so. .484
Nevaeh Houston, Forreston jr. .463
Ella Dannhorn, Oregon so. .462
Jocelyn Green, Eastland sr. .462
Aubrey Sanders, Forreston so. .447
Rylee Johnson, Rock Falls sr. .445
Jordan Eads, Morrison jr. .442
Jenna Greenfield, Forreston jr. .438
Emma Foster, Milledgeville sr. .437
Olivia Osborne, Rock Falls jr. .437
Gracie Steidinger, Eastland jr. .433
Maddie Morgan, Rock Falls so. .424
Bella Duncan, Morrison so. .421
Kiera Karlson, Amboy fr. .411
BayLeigh Brewer, Morrison sr. .410
Sienna Stingley, Sterling jr. .409
Hailey Greenfield, Forreston sr. .407
Zoe Morgan, Rock Falls sr. .407
Lauren Jacobs, Sterling sr. .400
Abby Whiles, Rock Falls sr. .400
Sydney Schwartz, Erie-P’town jr. .397
Carley Sullivan, Sterling so. .396
Gracen Pitts, Oregon jr. .395
Cheyenna Wilkins, Polo so. .392
Madison Duhon, Newman jr. .391
Emily Kane, Fulton jr. .390
Tyrah Vaessen, Amboy so. .390
Madyson Luskey, Fulton jr. .386
Jersey Thomas, Amboy sr. .386
Kiyah Wolber, Morrison so. .385
Kendal Asay, West Carroll sr. .384
Patty Teague, Rock Falls sr. .383
Sophia Ely, Newman jr. .372
Resse Germann, Fulton so. .370
Landry Hitzler, Bureau Valley so. .370
Morgan McCullough, Eastland fr. .370
Jess Johns, Newman jr. .369
Belle Curley, Fulton fr. .368
Vanessa Allen, Eastland fr. .367
Lucy Oetting, Newman fr. .367
Maliah Grenoble, Milledgeville jr. .366
Ava Hackman, Oregon sr. .366
Kyaria Kerkove, West Carroll so. .366
Abbey Skiles, West Carroll sr. .364
Allie Anderson, Morrison fr. .357
Aylah Jones, Erie-P’town sr. .357
Kira Wilson, Fulton so. .355
Liana Ledergerber, BV sr. .352
Addison Janssen, Milledgeville fr. .351
Izabella Witkowski, Polo fr. .351
Jeslyn Krueger, Rock Falls so. .348
Ava Valk, Dixon jr. .348
Karlea Frey, Polo jr. .347
Olivia Klinefelter, Eastland so. .347
Paezleigh Hudgin, Erie-P’town so. .345
Marissa Sturrup, Milledgeville sr. .343
Sydnei Rahn, Polo jr. .338
Brooklyn Brennan, Fulton jr. .333
Annaka Hackett, Fulton jr. .333
Kendra Hutchison, M’ville so. .333
Olivia Melcher, Sterling jr. .333
Haley Smither, Fulton fr. .333
Ellie McLaughlin, Amboy fr. .327
Katie Taylor, Sterling so. .326
Savanna Fritz, Rock Falls sr. .325
Brenleigh Cook, Newman fr. .323
Haylee McGinnis, West Carroll sr. .319
Loren Meiners, Milledgeville fr. .319
Jaylynn Hamilton, Erie-P’town so. .314
Bailey Tegeler, Dixon so. .309
Parker Sanderson, Fulton so. .306
Mya Lira, Sterling fr. .305
Elly Brown, Dixon jr. .304
Ella Ingram, Forreston jr. .301
McKinley Canady, BV so. .300
Delaney Bruce, Dixon so. .299
Lily Smith, Milledgeville sr. .297
Marley Sechrest, Sterling so. .296
Haleigh Stenzel, Amboy so. .294
Emma Stabler, Bureau Valley jr. .292
Emily Wright, Bureau Valley fr. .288
Brinley Hackbarth, Milledgeville fr. .286
Jaiden Oleson, Erie-P’town sr. .284
Lindee Poper, Polo sr. .284
Lilly Cantu, Sterling fr. .283
Katie Dittmar, Sterling sr. .278
Bella Scachette, Morrison fr. .271
Ellie Leigh, Sterling sr. .267
Peyton Payne, Amboy fr. .261
Hannah Ryan, Erie-P’town so. .255
Carly Reglin, Bureau Valley so. .250
Carlin Brady, Newman sr. .243
Makayla Meier, Milledgeville fr. .243
Addison Hartman, Fulton so. .242
Addison Shaw, Amboy jr. .239
Mira Reneau, Erie-P’town sr. .227
Mekenzie Loechel, Erie-P’town sr. .220
Amiya Rodriguez, Newman so. .217
Bri Cramer, Fulton jr. .216
Hannah Kirkpatrick, E-P sr. .211
Kaylee Pruis, Morrison so. .208
Lilly Swatos, Erie-P’town fr. .208
Cydney Davis, Erie-P’town sr. .206
Allie Abell, Dixon so. .194
Emma Skinner, Rock Falls jr. .190
Carlynn Hackbarth, M’ville sr. .188
Kennedy Haenitsch, Dixon so. .175
Olivia Eckberg, Bureau Valley jr. .170
Callie Schoff, Bureau Valley sr. .160
Brittlyn Whitman, Amboy fr. .160
Emery Brewer, Morrison jr. .159
Marissa Folkers, Morrison sr. .155
Kaysi Schaffer, Amboy so. .125
Alyvia Whelchel, Amboy fr. .111
Aly Moore, Dixon jr. .107
Morgyn Bailey, Dixon jr. .105
Josie Edlefson, BV jr. .100
Ariana Nielsen, Fulton sr. .074
Kiley Gaither, Dixon fr. .067
ON-BASE PERCENTAGE
Rylee Broshous, Forreston sr. .683
Lesleigh Maynard, BV so. .654
Kendra Kingsby, Milledgeville fr. .630
Katie Thatcher, Rock Falls sr. .625
Sydney Schwartz, Erie-P’town jr. .598
Brooke Boettner, Forreston sr. .587
Alaina Miller, Forreston sr. .586
Jocelyn Green, Eastland sr. .582
Ella Dannhorn, Oregon so. .563
Reilee Suter, Oregon sr. .544
Madison Smith, Bureau Valley so. .539
Lacey Eissens, West Carroll sr. .535
Carley Sullivan, Sterling so. .522
Ady Waldschmidt, Newman jr. .522
Brooke Howard, Rock Falls sr. .519
Jenna Greenfield, Forreston jr. .516
Kiera Karlson, Amboy fr. .507
Gracie Steidinger, Eastland jr. .507
Nevaeh Houston, Forreston jr. .506
BayLeigh Brewer, Morrison sr. .505
Aubrey Sanders, Forreston so. .500
Lauren Jacobs, Sterling sr. .496
Morgan McCullough, Eastland fr. .493
Gracen Pitts, Oregon jr. .490
Zoe Morgan, Rock Falls sr. .488
Rylee Johnson, Rock Falls sr. .483
Jordan Eads, Morrison jr. .480
Brinley Hackbarth, Milledgeville fr. .475
Olivia Osborne, Rock Falls jr. .475
Emma Foster, Milledgeville sr. .474
Cheyenna Wilkins, Polo so. .473
Makayla Meier, Milledgeville fr. .472
Bella Duncan, Morrison so. .466
Sienna Stingley, Sterling jr. .465
Kendra Hutchison, M’ville so. .462
Madison Duhon, Newman jr. .457
Maddie Morgan, Rock Falls so. .457
Lucy Oetting, Newman fr. .456
Hailey Greenfield, Forreston sr. .455
Patty Teague, Rock Falls sr. .454
Maliah Grenoble, Milledgeville jr. .451
Ava Hackman, Oregon sr. .449
Sydnei Rahn, Polo jr. .449
Ellie McLaughlin, Amboy fr. .448
Ella Ingram, Forreston jr. .446
Jersey Thomas, Amboy sr. .444
Madyson Luskey, Fulton jr. .442
Karlea Frey, Polo jr. .440
Tyrah Vaessen, Amboy so. .438
Kira Wilson, Fulton so. .437
Brooklyn Brennan, Fulton jr. .436
Kiyah Wolber, Morrison so. .434
Abby Whiles, Rock Falls sr. .433
Olivia Melcher, Sterling jr. .432
Emma Stabler, Bureau Valley jr. .432
Belle Curley, Fulton fr. .429
Jaylynn Hamilton, Erie-P’town so. .429
Landry Hitzler, Bureau Valley so. .429
Olivia Klinefelter, Eastland so. .429
Bailey Tegeler, Dixon so. .427
Vanessa Allen, Eastland fr. .426
Brenleigh Cook, Newman fr. .425
Jeslyn Krueger, Rock Falls so. .423
Resse Germann, Fulton so. .420
Emily Kane, Fulton jr. .420
Aylah Jones, Erie-P’town sr. .418
Emily Wright, Bureau Valley fr. .406
Annaka Hackett, Fulton jr. .405
Marissa Sturrup, Milledgeville sr. .405
Paezleigh Hudgin, Erie-P’town so. .400
Ava Valk, Dixon jr. .400
Allie Anderson, Morrison fr. .398
Jess Johns, Newman jr. .397
Loren Meiners, Milledgeville fr. .396
Addison Janssen, Milledgeville fr. .393
Liana Ledergerber, BV sr. .392
Mya Lira, Sterling fr. .390
Haleigh Stenzel, Amboy so. .390
Katie Taylor, Sterling so. .390
Marley Sechrest, Sterling so. .389
Sophia Ely, Newman jr. .380
Haley Smither, Fulton fr. .375
McKinley Canady, BV so. .372
Olivia Eckberg, Bureau Valley jr. .371
Savanna Fritz, Rock Falls sr. .368
Izabella Witkowski, Polo fr. .368
Delaney Bruce, Dixon so. .365
Lilly Cantu, Sterling fr. .365
Annalise Stamm, Polo sr. .362
Katie Dittmar, Sterling sr. .361
Amiya Rodriguez, Newman so. .351
Carlin Brady, Newman sr. .350
Ali Danekas, Polo jr. .348
Carly Reglin, Bureau Valley so. .348
Lily Smith, Milledgeville sr. .348
Emma Skinner, Rock Falls jr. .346
Ellie Leigh, Sterling sr. .345
Elly Brown, Dixon jr. .333
Addison Hartman, Fulton so. .333
Mekenzie Loechel, Erie-P’town sr. .333
Parker Sanderson, Fulton so. .324
Hannah Kirkpatrick, E-P sr. .318
Addison Shaw, Amboy jr. .314
Jaiden Oleson, Erie-P’town sr. .312
Lindee Poper, Polo sr. .312
Cydney Davis, Erie-P’town sr. .308
Bella Schachette, Morrison fr. .308
Peyton Payne, Amboy fr. .306
Marissa Folkers, Morrison sr. .298
Callie Schoff, Bureau Valley sr. .288
Ariana Nielsen, Fulton sr. .286
Hannah Ryan, Erie-P’town so. .283
Carlynn Hackbarth, M’ville sr. .278
Mira Reneau, Erie-P’town sr. .277
Bri Cramer, Fulton jr. .273
Lilly Swatos, Erie-P’town fr. .269
Brittlyn Whitman, Amboy fr. .250
Aly Moore, Dixon jr. .242
Kaylee Pruis, Morrison so. .238
Kaysi Schaffer, Amboy so. .236
Allie Abell, Dixon so. .229
Emery Brewer, Morrison jr. .215
Kennedy Haenitsch, Dixon so. .188
Josie Edlefson, BV jr. .182
Alyvia Whelchel, Amboy fr. .158
Kiley Gaither, Dixon fr. .143
Morgyn Bailey, Dixon jr. .136
SLUGGING PERCENTAGE
Rylee Broshous, Forreston sr. 1.195
Kendra Kingsby, Milledgeville fr. 1.051
Katie Thatcher, Rock Falls sr. 1.000
Jocelyn Green, Eastland sr. .942
Lacey Eissens, West Carroll sr. .901
Madison Smith, Bureau Valley so. .780
Brooke Boettner, Forreston sr. .773
Olivia Osborne, Rock Falls jr. .770
Brooke Howard, Rock Falls sr. .768
Rylee Johnson, Rock Falls sr. .745
Ella Dannhorn, Oregon so. .725
Lesleigh Maynard, BV so. .718
Bella Duncan, Morrison so. .716
Jordan Eads, Morrison jr. .695
Lauren Jacobs, Sterling sr. .682
Reilee Suter, Oregon sr. .680
Kiera Karlson, Amboy fr. .679
Annaka Hackett, Fulton jr. .667
Olivia Klinefelter, Eastland so. .653
Gracen Pitts, Oregon jr. .651
Resse Germann, Fulton so. .644
Jenna Greenfield, Forreston jr. .638
Zoe Morgan, Rock Falls sr. .638
Paezleigh Hudgin, Erie-P’town so. .636
Ava Hackman, Oregon sr. .634
Madison Duhon, Newman jr. .630
Brooklyn Brennan, Fulton jr. .621
Patty Teague, Rock Falls sr. .617
Lucy Oetting, Newman fr. .608
Aubrey Sanders, Forreston so. .605
Aylah Jones, Erie-P’town sr. .600
Gracie Steidinger, Eastland jr. .600
Tyrah Vaessen, Amboy so. .593
Ady Waldschmidt, Newman jr. .591
Nevaeh Houston, Forreston jr. .588
Kendra Hutchison, M’ville so. .571
Cheyenna Wilkins, Polo so. .570
Olivia Melcher, Sterling jr. .568
Carley Sullivan, Sterling so. .566
Sienna Stingley, Sterling jr. .564
Katie Dittmar, Sterling sr. .556
Emma Foster, Milledgeville sr. .549
Ellie McLaughlin, Amboy fr. .545
Jess Johns, Newman jr. .538
Mya Lira, Sterling fr. .533
Alaina Miller, Forreston sr. .533
Abby Whiles, Rock Falls sr. .533
Ali Danekas, Polo jr. .532
Madyson Luskey, Fulton jr. .529
Sydnei Rahn, Polo jr. .527
Kiyah Wolber, Morrison so. .527
Sophia Ely, Newman jr. .526
Addison Janssen, Milledgeville fr. .526
Jersey Thomas, Amboy sr. .526
Maddie Morgan, Rock Falls so. .525
Ella Ingram, Forreston jr. .521
Bailey Tegeler, Dixon so. .515
BayLeigh Brewer, Morrison sr. .513
Vanessa Allen, Eastland fr. .510
Kyaria Kerkove, West Carroll so. .507
Jeslyn Krueger, Rock Falls so. .500
Lindee Poper, Polo sr. .500
Sydney Schwartz, Erie-P’town jr. .500
Emily Kane, Fulton jr. .494
Brenleigh Cook, Newman fr. .484
Ava Valk, Dixon jr. .478
Kendal Asay, West Carroll sr. .466
Ellie Leigh, Sterling sr. .465
Allie Anderson, Morrison fr. .464
Morgan McCullough, Eastland fr. .463
Hailey Greenfield, Forreston sr. .462
Landry Hitzler, Bureau Valley so. .457
Marley Sechrest, Sterling so. .449
Kira Wilson, Fulton so. .447
Karlea Frey, Polo jr. .444
Maliah Grenoble, Milledgeville jr. .437
Liana Ledergerber, BV sr. .432
Belle Curley, Fulton fr. .421
Katie Taylor, Sterling so. .421
Loren Meiners, Milledgeville fr. .404
Emma Stabler, Bureau Valley jr. .400
Marissa Sturrup, Milledgeville sr. .400
Lilly Cantu, Sterling fr. .391
Abbey Skiles, West Carroll sr. .390
Amiya Rodriguez, Newman so. .383
Cydney Davis, Erie-P’town sr. .382
Addison Hartman, Fulton so. .379
Savanna Fritz, Rock Falls sr. .376
Lily Smith, Milledgeville sr. .375
Haleigh Stenzel, Amboy so. .373
Hannah Ryan, Erie-P’town so. .372
Carlin Brady, Newman sr. .365
Emily Wright, Bureau Valley fr. .365
Jaiden Oleson, Erie-P’town sr. .364
Haylee McGinnis, West Carroll sr. .362
Carly Reglin, Bureau Valley so. .362
Jaylynn Hamilton, Erie-P’town so. .357
Makayla Meier, Milledgeville fr. .351
Addison Shaw, Amboy jr. .348
McKinley Canady, BV so. .343
Mekenzie Loechel, Erie-P’town sr. .340
Haley Smither, Fulton fr. .333
Bella Schachette, Morrison fr. .329
Delaney Bruce, Dixon so. .328
Peyton Payne, Amboy fr. .326
Brinley Hackbarth, Milledgeville fr. .321
Elly Brown, Dixon jr. .319
Hannah Kirkpatrick, E-P sr. .315
Parker Sanderson, Fulton so. .306
Marissa Folkers, Morrison sr. .268
Kaylee Pruis, Morrison so. .264
Olivia Eckberg, Bureau Valley jr. .255
Mira Reneau, Erie-P’town sr. .250
Lilly Swatos, Erie-P’town fr. .250
Emma Skinner, Rock Falls jr. .238
Bri Cramer, Fulton jr. .235
Kennedy Haenitsch, Dixon so. .206
Callie Schoff, Bureau Valley sr. .200
Allie Abell, Dixon so. .194
Alyvia Whelchel, Amboy fr. .194
Carlynn Hackbarth, M’ville sr. .188
Brittlyn Whitman, Amboy fr. .160
Emery Brewer, Morrison jr. .159
Kaysi Schaffer, Amboy so. .146
Aly Moore, Dixon jr. .143
Morgyn Bailey, Dixon jr. .140
Josie Edlefson, BV jr. .100
Ariana Nielsen, Fulton sr. .074
Kiley Gaither, Dixon fr. .067
ON-BASE + SLUGGLING
Rylee Broshous, Forreston sr. 1.878
Kendra Kingsby, Milledgeville fr. 1.680
Katie Thatcher, Rock Falls sr. 1.625
Jocelyn Green, Eastland sr. 1.524
Lacey Eissens, West Carroll sr. 1.436
Lesleigh Maynard, BV so. 1.371
Brooke Boettner, Forreston sr. 1.360
Madison Smith, Bureau Valley so. 1.319
Ella Dannhorn, Oregon so. 1.288
Brooke Howard, Rock Falls sr. 1.287
Olivia Osborne, Rock Falls jr. 1.245
Rylee Johnson, Rock Falls sr. 1.228
Reilee Suter, Oregon sr. 1.224
Kiera Karlson, Amboy fr. 1.186
Bella Duncan, Morrison so. 1.182
Lauren Jacobs, Sterling sr. 1.178
Jordan Eads, Morrison jr. 1.175
Jenna Greenfield, Forreston jr. 1.154
Gracen Pitts, Oregon jr. 1.142
Zoe Morgan, Rock Falls sr. 1.127
Alaina Miller, Forreston sr. 1.119
Ady Waldschmidt, Newman jr. 1.113
Gracie Steidinger, Eastland jr. 1.107
Aubrey Sanders, Forreston so. 1.105
Sydney Schwartz, Erie-P’town jr. 1.098
Nevaeh Houston, Forreston jr. 1.094
Carley Sullivan, Sterling so. 1.088
Madison Duhon, Newman jr. 1.087
Ava Hackman, Oregon sr. 1.083
Olivia Klinefelter, Eastland so. 1.082
Annaka Hackett, Fulton jr. 1.071
Patty Teague, Rock Falls sr. 1.071
Resse Germann, Fulton so. 1.064
Lucy Oetting, Newman fr. 1.064
Brooklyn Brennan, Fulton jr. 1.057
Cheyenna Wilkins, Polo so. 1.043
Paezleigh Hudgin, Erie-P’town so. 1.036
Kendra Hutchison, M’ville so. 1.033
Tyrah Vaessen, Amboy so. 1.031
Sienna Stingley, Sterling jr. 1.029
Emma Foster, Milledgeville sr. 1.024
BayLeigh Brewer, Morrison sr. 1.018
Aylah Jones, Erie-P’town sr. 1.018
Olivia Melcher, Sterling jr. .999
Ellie McLaughlin, Amboy fr. .993
Maddie Morgan, Rock Falls so. .982
Sydnei Rahn, Polo jr. .976
Jersey Thomas, Amboy sr. .971
Madyson Luskey, Fulton jr. .970
Ella Ingram, Forreston jr. .967
Abby Whiles, Rock Falls sr. .966
Kiyah Wolber, Morrison so. .961
Morgan McCullough, Eastland fr. .956
Bailey Tegeler, Dixon so. .942
Vanessa Allen, Eastland fr. .936
Jess Johns, Newman jr. .935
Mya Lira, Sterling fr. .924
Jeslyn Krueger, Rock Falls so. .923
Addison Janssen, Milledgeville fr. .920
Hailey Greenfield, Forreston sr. .917
Katie Dittmar, Sterling sr. .916
Emily Kane, Fulton jr. .913
Brenleigh Cook, Newman fr. .909
Sophia Ely, Newman jr. .906
Maliah Grenoble, Milledgeville jr. .888
Karlea Frey, Polo jr. .885
Landry Hitzler, Bureau Valley so. .885
Kira Wilson, Fulton so. .884
Ali Danekas, Polo jr. .880
Ava Valk, Dixon jr. .878
Allie Anderson, Morrison fr. .862
Belle Curley, Fulton fr. .850
Marley Sechrest, Sterling so. .838
Emma Stabler, Bureau Valley jr. .832
Liana Ledergerber, BV sr. .824
Makayla Meier, Milledgeville fr. .823
Lindee Poper, Polo sr. .812
Katie Taylor, Sterling so. .812
Ellie Leigh, Sterling sr. .810
Marissa Sturrup, Milledgeville sr. .805
Loren Meiners, Milledgeville fr. .800
Brinley Hackbarth, Milledgeville fr. .796
Jaylynn Hamilton, Erie-P’town so. .786
Emily Wright, Bureau Valley fr. .772
Haleigh Stenzel, Amboy so. .762
Lilly Cantu, Sterling fr. .757
Savanna Fritz, Rock Falls sr. .744
Amiya Rodriguez, Newman so. .734
Lily Smith, Milledgeville sr. .723
Carlin Brady, Newman sr. .715
McKinley Canady, BV so. .715
Addison Hartman, Fulton so. .712
Carly Reglin, Bureau Valley so. .710
Haley Smither, Fulton fr. .708
Delaney Bruce, Dixon so. .693
Cydney Davis, Erie-P’town sr. .690
Jaiden Oleson, Erie-P’town sr. .676
Mekenzie Loechel, Erie-P’town sr. .673
Addison Shaw, Amboy jr. .662
Hannah Ryan, Erie-P’town so. .655
Elly Brown, Dixon jr. .652
Bella Schachette, Morrison fr. .637
Hannah Kirkpatrick, E-P sr. .633
Peyton Payne, Amboy fr. .632
Parker Sanderson, Fulton so. .630
Olivia Eckberg, Bureau Valley jr. .626
Emma Skinner, Rock Falls jr. .584
Marissa Folkers, Morrison sr. .566
Mira Reneau, Erie-P’town sr. .527
Lilly Swatos, Erie-P’town fr. .519
Bri Cramer, Fulton jr. .508
Kaylee Pruis, Morrison so. .502
Callie Schoff, Bureau Valley sr. .488
Carlynn Hackbarth, M’ville sr. .465
Allie Abell, Dixon so. .423
Brittlyn Whitman, Amboy fr. .410
Kennedy Haenitsch, Dixon so. .394
Aly Moore, Dixon jr. .385
Kaysi Schaffer, Amboy so. .382
Emery Brewer, Morrison jr. .374
Ariana Nielsen, Fulton sr. .360
Alyvia Whelchel, Amboy fr. .352
Josie Edlefson, BV jr. .282
Morgyn Bailey, Dixon jr. .276
Kiley Gaither, Dixon fr. .210
AT-BATS
Brooke Howard, Rock Falls sr. 125
Savanna Fritz, Rock Falls sr. 117
Lauren Jacobs, Sterling sr. 110
Rylee Johnson, Rock Falls sr. 110
Sienna Stingley, Sterling jr. 110
Katie Dittmar, Sterling sr. 108
Zoe Morgan, Rock Falls sr. 108
Mya Lira, Sterling fr. 105
Katie Thatcher, Rock Falls sr. 103
Ellie Leigh, Sterling sr. 101
Maddie Morgan, Rock Falls so. 99
Marley Sechrest, Sterling so. 98
Ady Waldschmidt, Newman jr. 98
Reilee Suter, Oregon sr. 97
Bella Duncan, Morrison so. 95
Jordan Eads, Morrison jr. 95
Katie Taylor, Sterling so. 95
Patty Teague, Rock Falls sr. 94
Ava Hackman, Oregon sr. 93
Alaina Miller, Forreston sr. 92
Ella Dannhorn, Oregon so. 91
Hailey Greenfield, Forreston sr. 91
Madison Smith, Bureau Valley so. 91
Kiyah Wolber, Morrison so. 91
Abby Whiles, Rock Falls sr. 90
Brooke Boettner, Forreston sr. 88
Liana Ledergerber, BV sr. 88
Rylee Broshous, Forreston sr. 87
Madison Duhon, Newman jr. 87
Olivia Osborne, Rock Falls jr. 87
Gracen Pitts, Oregon jr. 86
Lesleigh Maynard, BV so. 85
Bella Scachette, Morrison fr. 85
Allie Anderson, Morrison fr. 84
Lacey Eissens, West Carroll sr. 81
Landry Hitzler, Bureau Valley so. 81
Olivia Melcher, Sterling jr. 81
Jenna Greenfield, Forreston jr. 80
Nevaeh Houston, Forreston jr. 80
Carly Reglin, Bureau Valley so. 80
Lucy Oetting, Newman fr. 79
Cheyenna Wilkins, Polo so. 79
BayLeigh Brewer, Morrison sr. 78
Sophia Ely, Newman jr. 78
Emily Kane, Fulton jr. 77
Abbey Skiles, West Carroll sr. 77
Aubrey Sanders, Forreston so. 76
Kira Wilson, Fulton so. 76
Carlin Brady, Newman sr. 74
Jaiden Oleson, Erie-P’town sr. 74
Lindee Poper, Polo sr. 74
Sydnei Rahn, Polo jr. 74
Kendal Asay, West Carroll sr. 73
Resse Germann, Fulton so. 73
Ella Ingram, Forreston jr. 73
Karlea Frey, Polo jr. 72
Kaylee Pruis, Morrison so. 72
Marissa Folkers, Morrison sr. 71
Emma Foster, Milledgeville sr. 71
Maliah Grenoble, Milledgeville jr. 71
Kyaria Kerkove, West Carroll so. 71
McKinley Canady, BV so. 70
Jaylynn Hamilton, Erie-P’town so. 70
Aylah Jones, Erie-P’town sr. 70
Madyson Luskey, Fulton jr. 70
Marissa Sturrup, Milledgeville sr. 70
Emery Brewer, Morrison jr. 69
Elly Brown, Dixon jr. 69
Ava Valk, Dixon jr. 69
Bailey Tegeler, Dixon so. 68
Allie Abell, Dixon so. 67
Delaney Bruce, Dixon so. 67
Brooklyn Brennan, Fulton jr. 66
Addison Hartman, Fulton so. 66
Jess Johns, Newman jr. 65
Emma Stabler, Bureau Valley jr. 65
Lily Smith, Milledgeville sr. 64
Kennedy Haenitsch, Dixon so. 63
Kendra Hutchison, M’ville so. 63
Brenleigh Cook, Newman fr. 62
Amiya Rodriguez, Newman so. 60
Gracie Steidinger, Eastland jr. 60
Kendra Kingsby, Milledgeville fr. 59
Tyrah Vaessen, Amboy so. 59
Sydney Schwartz, Erie-P’town jr. 58
Morgyn Bailey, Dixon jr. 57
Addison Janssen, Milledgeville fr. 57
Jersey Thomas, Amboy sr. 57
Kiera Karlson, Amboy fr. 56
Paezleigh Hudgin, Erie-P’town so. 55
Ellie McLaughlin, Amboy fr. 55
Morgan McCullough, Eastland fr. 54
Carley Sullivan, Sterling so. 53
Jocelyn Green, Eastland sr. 52
Emily Wright, Bureau Valley fr. 52
Bri Cramer, Fulton jr. 51
Hannah Ryan, Erie-P’town so. 51
Haleigh Stenzel, Amboy so. 51
Mekenzie Loechel, Erie-P’town sr. 50
Callie Schoff, Bureau Valley sr. 50
Kaysi Schaffer, Amboy so. 48
Olivia Eckberg, Bureau Valley jr. 47
Haylee McGinnis, West Carroll sr. 47
Loren Meiners, Milledgeville fr. 47
Lilly Cantu, Sterling fr. 46
Jeslyn Krueger, Rock Falls so. 46
Peyton Payne, Amboy fr. 46
Addison Shaw, Amboy jr. 46
Kiley Gaither, Dixon fr. 45
Mira Reneau, Erie-P’town sr. 44
Makayla Meier, Milledgeville fr. 37
Annaka Hackett, Fulton jr. 36
Parker Sanderson, Fulton so. 36
Alyvia Whelchel, Amboy fr. 36
Cydney Davis, Erie-P’town sr. 34
Brinley Hackbarth, Milledgeville fr. 28
Aly Moore, Dixon jr. 28
Ariana Nielsen, Fulton sr. 27
Brittlyn Whitman, Amboy fr. 25
Lilly Swatos, Erie-P’town fr. 24
Emma Skinner, Rock Falls jr. 21
Josie Edlefson, BV jr. 20
Belle Curley, Fulton fr. 19
Hannah Kirkpatrick, E-P sr. 19
Carlynn Hackbarth, M’ville sr. 16
Haley Smither, Fulton fr. 15
HITS
Brooke Howard, Rock Falls sr. 61
Katie Thatcher, Rock Falls sr. 57
Rylee Broshous, Forreston sr. 54
Rylee Johnson, Rock Falls sr. 49
Lesleigh Maynard, BV so. 49
Ady Waldschmidt, Newman jr. 49
Reilee Suter, Oregon sr. 47
Alaina Miller, Forreston sr. 46
Sienna Stingley, Sterling jr. 45
Lauren Jacobs, Sterling sr. 44
Zoe Morgan, Rock Falls sr. 44
Madison Smith, Bureau Valley so. 44
Brooke Boettner, Forreston sr. 43
Ella Dannhorn, Oregon so. 42
Jordan Eads, Morrison jr. 42
Maddie Morgan, Rock Falls so. 42
Lacey Eissens, West Carroll sr. 41
Bella Duncan, Morrison so. 40
Savanna Fritz, Rock Falls sr. 38
Olivia Osborne, Rock Falls jr. 38
Hailey Greenfield, Forreston sr. 37
Nevaeh Houston, Forreston jr. 37
Patty Teague, Rock Falls sr. 36
Abby Whiles, Rock Falls sr. 36
Jenna Greenfield, Forreston jr. 35
Kiyah Wolber, Morrison so. 35
Madison Duhon, Newman jr. 34
Ava Hackman, Oregon sr. 34
Gracen Pitts, Oregon jr. 34
Aubrey Sanders, Forreston so. 34
BayLeigh Brewer, Morrison sr. 32
Mya Lira, Sterling fr. 32
Emma Foster, Milledgeville sr. 31
Liana Ledergerber, BV sr. 31
Katie Taylor, Sterling so. 31
Cheyenna Wilkins, Polo so. 31
Allie Anderson, Morrison fr. 30
Katie Dittmar, Sterling sr. 30
Landry Hitzler, Bureau Valley so. 30
Emily Kane, Fulton jr. 30
Sophia Ely, Newman jr. 29
Kendra Kingsby, Milledgeville fr. 29
Lucy Oetting, Newman fr. 29
Marley Sechrest, Sterling so. 29
Kendal Asay, West Carroll sr. 28
Abbey Skiles, West Carroll sr. 28
Resse Germann, Fulton so. 27
Ellie Leigh, Sterling sr. 27
Madyson Luskey, Fulton jr. 27
Olivia Melcher, Sterling jr. 27
Kira Wilson, Fulton so. 27
Maliah Grenoble, Milledgeville jr. 26
Kyaria Kerkove, West Carroll so. 26
Gracie Steidinger, Eastland jr. 26
Karlea Frey, Polo jr. 25
Aylah Jones, Erie-P’town sr. 25
Sydnei Rahn, Polo jr. 25
Jocelyn Green, Eastland sr. 24
Jess Johns, Newman jr. 24
Marissa Sturrup, Milledgeville sr. 24
Ava Valk, Dixon jr. 24
Kiera Karlson, Amboy fr. 23
Bella Scachette, Morrison fr. 23
Sydney Schwartz, Erie-P’town jr. 23
Tyrah Vaessen, Amboy so. 23
Brooklyn Brennan, Fulton jr. 22
Jaylynn Hamilton, Erie-P’town so. 22
Ella Ingram, Forreston jr. 22
Jersey Thomas, Amboy sr. 22
Elly Brown, Dixon jr. 21
McKinley Canady, BV so. 21
Kendra Hutchison, M’ville so. 21
Jaiden Oleson, Erie-P’town sr. 21
Lindee Poper, Polo sr. 21
Carley Sullivan, Sterling so. 21
Bailey Tegeler, Dixon so. 21
Delaney Bruce, Dixon so. 20
Brenleigh Cook, Newman fr. 20
Addison Janssen, Milledgeville fr. 20
Morgan McCullough, Eastland fr. 20
Carly Reglin, Bureau Valley so. 20
Paezleigh Hudgin, Erie-P’town so. 19
Lily Smith, Milledgeville sr. 19
Emma Stabler, Bureau Valley jr. 19
Carlin Brady, Newman sr. 18
Ellie McLaughlin, Amboy fr. 18
Ali Danekas, Polo jr. 17
Addison Hartman, Fulton so. 16
Jeslyn Krueger, Rock Falls so. 16
Haylee McGinnis, West Carroll sr. 15
Loren Meiners, Milledgeville fr. 15
Kaylee Pruis, Morrison so. 15
Haleigh Stenzel, Amboy so. 15
Emily Wright, Bureau Valley fr. 15
Allie Abell, Dixon so. 13
Lilly Cantu, Sterling fr. 13
Amiya Rodriguez, Newman so. 13
Hannah Ryan, Erie-P’town so. 13
Annaka Hackett, Fulton jr. 12
Peyton Payne, Amboy fr. 12
Emery Brewer, Morrison jr. 11
Bri Cramer, Fulton jr. 11
Marissa Folkers, Morrison sr. 11
Kennedy Haenitsch, Dixon so. 11
Mekenzie Loechel, Erie-P’town sr. 11
Parker Sanderson, Fulton so. 11
Addison Shaw, Amboy jr. 11
Mira Reneau, Erie-P’town sr. 10
Makayla Meier, Milledgeville fr. 9
Olivia Eckberg, Bureau Valley jr. 8
Brinley Hackbarth, Milledgeville fr. 8
Callie Schoff, Bureau Valley sr. 8
Belle Curley, Fulton fr. 7
Cydney Davis, Erie-P’town sr. 7
Morgyn Bailey, Dixon jr. 6
Kaysi Schaffer, Amboy so. 6
Haley Smither, Fulton fr. 5
Lilly Swatos, Erie-P’town fr. 5
Hannah Kirkpatrick, E-P sr. 4
Emma Skinner, Rock Falls jr. 4
Alyvia Whelchel, Amboy fr. 4
Brittlyn Whitman, Amboy fr. 4
Kiley Gaither, Dixon fr. 3
Carlynn Hackbarth, M’ville sr. 3
Aly Moore, Dixon jr. 3
Josie Edlefson, BV jr. 2
Ariana Nielsen, Fulton sr. 2
RUNS
Rylee Broshous, Forreston sr. 57
Katie Thatcher, Rock Falls sr. 51
Brooke Howard, Rock Falls sr. 50
Alaina Miller, Forreston sr. 48
Brooke Boettner, Forreston sr. 46
Ella Dannhorn, Oregon so. 43
Lesleigh Maynard, BV so. 41
Lauren Jacobs, Sterling sr. 40
Reilee Suter, Oregon sr. 39
Bella Duncan, Morrison so. 37
Zoe Morgan, Rock Falls sr. 37
Aubrey Sanders, Forreston so. 35
Rylee Johnson, Rock Falls sr. 33
Madison Duhon, Newman jr. 32
Mya Lira, Sterling fr. 32
Jenna Greenfield, Forreston jr. 31
Kendra Kingsby, Milledgeville fr. 31
Maddie Morgan, Rock Falls so. 31
Katie Taylor, Sterling so. 31
Brooklyn Brennan, Fulton jr. 30
Olivia Osborne, Rock Falls jr. 30
Gracen Pitts, Oregon jr. 28
Patty Teague, Rock Falls sr. 28
Kira Wilson, Fulton so. 27
Emma Foster, Milledgeville sr. 26
Maliah Grenoble, Milledgeville jr. 26
Katie Dittmar, Sterling sr. 25
Hailey Greenfield, Forreston sr. 25
Madison Smith, Bureau Valley so. 25
Lucy Oetting, Newman fr. 25
Ady Waldschmidt, Newman jr. 25
Jordan Eads, Morrison jr. 24
Lacey Eissens, West Carroll sr. 24
Resse Germann, Fulton so. 24
Ava Hackman, Oregon sr. 24
Abby Whiles, Rock Falls sr. 24
Savanna Fritz, Rock Falls sr. 23
Landry Hitzler, Bureau Valley so. 23
Ella Ingram, Forreston jr. 23
Morgan McCullough, Eastland fr. 23
Sydnei Rahn, Polo jr. 23
Gracie Steidinger, Eastland jr. 23
Marissa Sturrup, Milledgeville sr. 23
Bailey Tegeler, Dixon so. 23
Nevaeh Houston, Forreston jr. 22
Aubri Menchaca, Sterling sr. 22
Tyrah Vaessen, Amboy so. 22
BayLeigh Brewer, Morrison sr. 21
Lilly Cantu, Sterling fr. 21
Emma Stabler, Bureau Valley jr. 21
Cheyenna Wilkins, Polo so. 21
Jocelyn Green, Eastland sr. 20
Loren Meiners, Milledgeville fr. 20
Brenleigh Cook, Newman fr. 19
Kiera Karlson, Amboy fr. 19
Olivia Melcher, Sterling jr. 19
Sydney Schwartz, Erie-P’town jr. 18
Ellie Leigh, Sterling sr. 17
Lily Smith, Milledgeville sr. 17
Carley Sullivan, Sterling so. 17
Ava Valk, Dixon jr. 17
Sophia Ely, Newman jr. 16
Kendra Hutchison, M’ville so. 16
Abbey Skiles, West Carroll sr. 16
Kiyah Wolber, Morrison so. 16
Carlin Brady, Newman sr. 15
Olivia Eckberg, Bureau Valley jr. 15
Jaylynn Hamilton, Erie-P’town so. 15
Jess Johns, Newman jr. 15
Ellie McLaughlin, Amboy fr. 15
Amiya Rodriguez, Newman so. 15
McKinley Canady, BV so. 14
Aylah Jones, Erie-P’town sr. 14
Jeslyn Krueger, Rock Falls so. 14
Belle Curley, Fulton fr. 13
Ali Danekas, Polo jr. 13
Marissa Folkers, Morrison sr. 13
Karlea Frey, Polo jr. 13
Lindee Poper, Polo sr. 13
Kaylee Pruis, Morrison so. 13
Carly Reglin, Bureau Valley so. 13
Allie Anderson, Morrison fr. 12
Paezleigh Hudgin, Erie-P’town so. 12
Addison Janssen, Milledgeville fr. 12
Annaka Hackett, Fulton jr. 11
Liana Ledergerber, BV sr. 11
Madyson Luskey, Fulton jr. 11
Callie Schoff, Bureau Valley sr. 11
Jersey Thomas, Amboy sr. 11
Cydney Davis, Erie-P’town sr. 10
Kyaria Kerkove, West Carroll so. 10
Haley Smither, Fulton fr. 10
Haleigh Stenzel, Amboy so. 10
Allie Abell, Dixon so. 9
Emery Brewer, Morrison jr. 9
Elly Brown, Dixon jr. 9
Parker Sanderson, Fulton so. 9
Bri Cramer, Fulton jr. 8
Mekenzie Loechel, Erie-P’town sr. 8
Ariana Nielsen, Fulton sr. 8
Bella Scachette, Morrison fr. 8
Addison Shaw, Amboy jr. 8
Emily Wright, Bureau Valley fr. 8
Morgyn Bailey, Dixon jr. 7
Delaney Bruce, Dixon so. 7
Brinley Hackbarth, Milledgeville fr. 7
Jaiden Oleson, Erie-P’town sr. 7
Kaysi Schaffer, Amboy so. 7
Hannah Foster, Milledgeville so. 6
Kennedy Haenitsch, Dixon so. 6
Addison Hartman, Fulton so. 6
Makayla Meier, Milledgeville fr. 6
Addison Wiersema, E-P jr. 6
Kiley Gaither, Dixon fr. 5
Aly Moore, Dixon jr. 5
Peyton Payne, Amboy fr. 5
Taylor Sarber, Milledgeville so. 5
Marley Sechrest, Sterling so. 5
Kendal Asay, West Carroll sr. 4
Josie Edlefson, BV jr. 4
Mira Reneau, Erie-P’town sr. 4
Emma Skinner, Rock Falls jr. 4
Sienna Stingley, Sterling jr. 4
Hannah Kirkpatrick, E-P sr. 3
Haylee McGinnis, West Carroll sr. 3
Hannah Ryan, Erie-P’town so. 2
Lilly Swatos, Erie-P’town fr. 2
Brittlyn Whitman, Amboy fr. 2
Carlynn Hackbarth, M’ville sr. 1
Emily Kane, Fulton jr. 1
Alyvia Whelchel, Amboy fr. 1
RBIs
Hailey Greenfield, Forreston sr. 45
Brooke Boettner, Forreston sr. 43
Madison Smith, Bureau Valley so. 43
Katie Thatcher, Rock Falls sr. 42
Rylee Broshous, Forreston sr. 41
Sienna Stingley, Sterling jr. 41
Rylee Johnson, Rock Falls sr. 40
Ava Hackman, Oregon sr. 34
Jenna Greenfield, Forreston jr. 32
Zoe Morgan, Rock Falls sr. 31
Reilee Suter, Oregon sr. 31
Patty Teague, Rock Falls sr. 31
Jocelyn Green, Eastland sr. 30
Nevaeh Houston, Forreston jr. 30
Lauren Jacobs, Sterling sr. 29
Olivia Osborne, Rock Falls jr. 29
Gracen Pitts, Oregon jr. 29
Kendra Kingsby, Milledgeville fr. 28
Savanna Fritz, Rock Falls sr. 27
Ella Ingram, Forreston jr. 27
Abby Whiles, Rock Falls sr. 27
Brooke Howard, Rock Falls sr. 26
Mya Lira, Sterling fr. 26
Ella Dannhorn, Oregon so. 25
Jordan Eads, Morrison jr. 25
Lindee Poper, Polo sr. 25
Maddie Morgan, Rock Falls so. 24
Ady Waldschmidt, Newman jr. 24
Marley Sechrest, Sterling so. 23
Resse Germann, Fulton so. 22
Madyson Luskey, Fulton jr. 22
Lacey Eissens, West Carroll sr. 21
Kendra Hutchison, M’ville so. 21
Carly Reglin, Bureau Valley so. 21
BayLeigh Brewer, Morrison sr. 20
Katie Dittmar, Sterling sr. 20
Ellie Leigh, Sterling sr. 20
Olivia Melcher, Sterling jr. 20
Alaina Miller, Forreston sr. 20
Aubrey Sanders, Forreston so. 19
Lily Smith, Milledgeville sr. 19
Kiyah Wolber, Morrison so. 19
Kendal Asay, West Carroll sr. 18
Carlin Brady, Newman sr. 18
Brooklyn Brennan, Fulton jr. 18
Madison Duhon, Newman jr. 18
Sophia Ely, Newman jr. 18
Emma Foster, Milledgeville sr. 18
Addison Janssen, Milledgeville fr. 18
Olivia Klinefelter, Eastland so. 18
Liana Ledergerber, BV sr. 18
Allie Anderson, Morrison fr. 17
Marissa Sturrup, Milledgeville sr. 17
Landry Hitzler, Bureau Valley so. 16
Ellie McLaughlin, Amboy fr. 16
Katie Taylor, Sterling so. 16
Ava Valk, Dixon jr. 16
Cheyenna Wilkins, Polo so. 16
Ali Danekas, Polo jr. 15
Bella Duncan, Morrison so. 15
Paezleigh Hudgin, Erie-P’town so. 15
Kira Wilson, Fulton so. 15
Brenleigh Cook, Newman fr. 14
Karlea Frey, Polo jr. 14
Addison Hartman, Fulton so. 14
Aylah Jones, Erie-P’town sr. 14
Lesleigh Maynard, BV so. 14
Jersey Thomas, Amboy sr. 14
Emily Kane, Fulton jr. 13
Jaiden Oleson, Erie-P’town sr. 13
Brinley Hackbarth, Milledgeville fr. 12
Annaka Hackett, Fulton jr. 12
Jeslyn Krueger, Rock Falls so. 12
Bailey Tegeler, Dixon so. 12
McKinley Canady, BV so. 11
Maliah Grenoble, Milledgeville jr. 11
Kiera Karlson, Amboy fr. 11
Lucy Oetting, Newman fr. 11
Sydnei Rahn, Polo jr. 11
Amiya Rodriguez, Newman so. 11
Carley Sullivan, Sterling so. 11
Allie Abell, Dixon so. 10
Elly Brown, Dixon jr. 10
Delaney Bruce, Dixon so. 10
Jess Johns, Newman jr. 10
Makayla Meier, Milledgeville fr. 10
Bella Scachette, Morrison fr. 10
Sydney Schwartz, Erie-P’town jr. 10
Haylee McGinnis, West Carroll sr. 9
Hannah Ryan, Erie-P’town so. 9
Emma Stabler, Bureau Valley jr. 9
Haleigh Stenzel, Amboy so. 9
Emily Wright, Bureau Valley fr. 9
Marissa Folkers, Morrison sr. 8
Jaylynn Hamilton, Erie-P’town so. 8
Kyaria Kerkove, West Carroll so. 8
Kaylee Pruis, Morrison so. 8
Tyrah Vaessen, Amboy so. 8
Lilly Cantu, Sterling fr. 7
Mekenzie Loechel, Erie-P’town sr. 7
Aly Moore, Dixon jr. 7
Kaysi Schaffer, Amboy so. 7
Callie Schoff, Bureau Valley sr. 7
Bri Cramer, Fulton jr. 6
Cydney Davis, Erie-P’town sr. 6
Addison Shaw, Amboy jr. 6
Abbey Skiles, West Carroll sr. 6
Morgyn Bailey, Dixon jr. 5
Loren Meiners, Milledgeville fr. 5
Peyton Payne, Amboy fr. 5
Emery Brewer, Morrison jr. 4
Olivia Eckberg, Bureau Valley jr. 4
Parker Sanderson, Fulton so. 4
Haley Smither, Fulton fr. 4
Lilly Swatos, Erie-P’town fr. 4
Belle Curley, Fulton fr. 3
Kennedy Haenitsch, Dixon so. 3
Emma Skinner, Rock Falls jr. 3
Carlynn Hackbarth, M’ville sr. 2
Hannah Kirkpatrick, E-P sr. 2
Mira Reneau, Erie-P’town sr. 2
Kiley Gaither, Dixon fr. 1
Ariana Nielsen, Fulton sr. 1
Alyvia Whelchel, Amboy fr. 1
Brittlyn Whitman, Amboy fr. 1
DOUBLES
Rylee Broshous, Forreston sr. 22
Lacey Eissens, West Carroll sr. 18
Madison Smith, Bureau Valley so. 14
Katie Thatcher, Rock Falls sr. 13
Brooke Boettner, Forreston sr. 12
Marley Sechrest, Sterling so. 12
Brooke Howard, Rock Falls sr. 11
Olivia Osborne, Rock Falls jr. 11
Sienna Stingley, Sterling jr. 11
Reilee Suter, Oregon sr. 11
Ady Waldschmidt, Newman jr. 11
Katie Dittmar, Sterling sr. 10
Bella Duncan, Morrison so. 10
Kendra Kingsby, Milledgeville fr. 10
Lindee Poper, Polo sr. 10
Sydnei Rahn, Polo jr. 10
Aubrey Sanders, Forreston so. 10
Ella Dannhorn, Oregon so. 9
Jordan Eads, Morrison jr. 9
Ava Hackman, Oregon sr. 9
Lucy Oetting, Newman fr. 9
Gracen Pitts, Oregon jr. 9
Jocelyn Green, Eastland sr. 8
Jess Johns, Newman jr. 8
Cheyenna Wilkins, Polo so. 8
Karlea Frey, Polo jr. 7
Jenna Greenfield, Forreston jr. 7
Lauren Jacobs, Sterling sr. 7
Lesleigh Maynard, BV so. 7
Patty Teague, Rock Falls sr. 7
Allie Anderson, Morrison fr. 6
Nevaeh Houston, Forreston jr. 6
Paezleigh Hudgin, Erie-P’town so. 6
Aylah Jones, Erie-P’town sr. 6
Ellie Leigh, Sterling sr. 6
Mya Lira, Sterling fr. 6
Maddie Morgan, Rock Falls so. 6
Jaiden Oleson, Erie-P’town sr. 6
Sydney Schwartz, Erie-P’town jr. 6
Katie Taylor, Sterling so. 6
Jersey Thomas, Amboy sr. 6
Abby Whiles, Rock Falls sr. 6
Kiyah Wolber, Morrison so. 6
Lilly Cantu, Sterling fr. 5
Brenleigh Cook, Newman fr. 5
Madison Duhon, Newman jr. 5
Sophia Ely, Newman jr. 5
Resse Germann, Fulton so. 5
Hailey Greenfield, Forreston sr. 5
Maliah Grenoble, Milledgeville jr. 5
Landry Hitzler, Bureau Valley so. 5
Kendra Hutchison, M’ville so. 5
Ella Ingram, Forreston jr. 5
Addison Janssen, Milledgeville fr. 5
Emily Kane, Fulton jr. 5
Liana Ledergerber, BV sr. 5
Ellie McLaughlin, Amboy fr. 5
Olivia Melcher, Sterling jr. 5
Zoe Morgan, Rock Falls sr. 5
Amiya Rodriguez, Newman so. 5
Gracie Steidinger, Eastland jr. 5
Bailey Tegeler, Dixon so. 5
Kira Wilson, Fulton so. 5
Vanessa Allen, Eastland fr. 4
Kendal Asay, West Carroll sr. 4
Carlin Brady, Newman sr. 4
Brooklyn Brennan, Fulton jr. 4
Cydney Davis, Erie-P’town sr. 4
Rylee Johnson, Rock Falls sr. 4
Kyaria Kerkove, West Carroll so. 4
Olivia Klinefelter, Eastland so. 4
Madyson Luskey, Fulton jr. 4
Makayla Meier, Milledgeville fr. 4
Mallory Misiewicz, Eastland sr. 4
Haleigh Stenzel, Amboy so. 4
Tyrah Vaessen, Amboy so. 4
Emily Wright, Bureau Valley fr. 4
McKinley Canady, BV so. 3
Jaylynn Hamilton, Erie-P’town so. 3
Kiera Karlson, Amboy fr. 3
Mekenzie Loechel, Erie-P’town sr. 3
Alaina Miller, Forreston sr. 3
Peyton Payne, Amboy fr. 3
Hannah Ryan, Erie-P’town so. 3
Bella Scachette, Morrison fr. 3
Addison Shaw, Amboy jr. 3
Lily Smith, Milledgeville sr. 3
Emma Stabler, Bureau Valley jr. 3
Annalise Stamm, Polo sr. 3
Ava Valk, Dixon jr. 3
Morgyn Bailey, Dixon jr. 2
BayLeigh Brewer, Morrison sr. 2
Delaney Bruce, Dixon so. 2
Olivia Eckberg, Bureau Valley jr. 2
Emma Foster, Milledgeville sr. 2
Savanna Fritz, Rock Falls sr. 2
Annaka Hackett, Fulton jr. 2
Kennedy Haenitsch, Dixon so. 2
Addison Hartman, Fulton so. 2
Hannah Kirkpatrick, E-P sr. 2
Haylee McGinnis, West Carroll sr. 2
Loren Meiners, Milledgeville fr. 2
Carly Reglin, Bureau Valley so. 2
Callie Schoff, Bureau Valley sr. 2
Marissa Sturrup, Milledgeville sr. 2
Emery Brewer, Morrison jr. 1
Elly Brown, Dixon jr. 1
Bri Cramer, Fulton jr. 1
Belle Curley, Fulton fr. 1
Marissa Folkers, Morrison sr. 1
Brinley Hackbarth, Milledgeville fr. 1
Jeslyn Krueger, Rock Falls so. 1
Aly Moore, Dixon jr. 1
Mira Reneau, Erie-P’town sr. 1
Kaysi Schaffer, Amboy so. 1
Emma Skinner, Rock Falls jr. 1
Carley Sullivan, Sterling so. 1
Lilly Swatos, Erie-P’town fr. 1
TRIPLES
Rylee Johnson, Rock Falls sr. 7
Brooke Howard, Rock Falls sr. 6
Lauren Jacobs, Sterling sr. 6
Lucy Oetting, Newman fr. 5
Lacey Eissens, West Carroll sr. 4
Tyrah Vaessen, Amboy so. 4
BayLeigh Brewer, Morrison sr. 3
Ali Danekas, Polo jr. 3
Madison Duhon, Newman jr. 3
Bella Duncan, Morrison so. 3
Jordan Eads, Morrison jr. 3
Emma Foster, Milledgeville sr. 3
Jenna Greenfield, Forreston jr. 3
Kiera Karlson, Amboy fr. 3
Kyaria Kerkove, West Carroll so. 3
Mya Lira, Sterling fr. 3
Bailey Tegeler, Dixon so. 3
Katie Thatcher, Rock Falls sr. 3
Brooke Boettner, Forreston sr. 2
Rylee Broshous, Forreston sr. 2
Sophia Ely, Newman jr. 2
Marissa Folkers, Morrison sr. 2
Savanna Fritz, Rock Falls sr. 2
Annaka Hackett, Fulton jr. 2
Ava Hackman, Oregon sr. 2
Addison Hartman, Fulton so. 2
Nevaeh Houston, Forreston jr. 2
Paezleigh Hudgin, Erie-P’town so. 2
Kendra Hutchison, M’ville so. 2
Ellie McLaughlin, Amboy fr. 2
Maddie Morgan, Rock Falls so. 2
Gracen Pitts, Oregon jr. 2
Kaylee Pruis, Morrison so. 2
Sydnei Rahn, Polo jr. 2
Carly Reglin, Bureau Valley so. 2
Amiya Rodriguez, Newman so. 2
Madison Smith, Bureau Valley so. 2
Emma Stabler, Bureau Valley jr. 2
Kiyah Wolber, Morrison so. 2
Kendal Asay, West Carroll sr. 1
Carlin Brady, Newman sr. 1
Brenleigh Cook, Newman fr. 1
Cydney Davis, Erie-P’town sr. 1
Katie Dittmar, Sterling sr. 1
Olivia Eckberg, Bureau Valley jr. 1
Landry Hitzler, Bureau Valley so. 1
Ella Ingram, Forreston jr. 1
Addison Janssen, Milledgeville fr. 1
Aylah Jones, Erie-P’town sr. 1
Kendra Kingsby, Milledgeville fr. 1
Liana Ledergerber, BV sr. 1
Ellie Leigh, Sterling sr. 1
Lesleigh Maynard, BV so. 1
Loren Meiners, Milledgeville fr. 1
Olivia Melcher, Sterling jr. 1
Zoe Morgan, Rock Falls sr. 1
Aubrey Sanders, Forreston so. 1
Bella Scachette, Morrison fr. 1
Addison Shaw, Amboy jr. 1
Abbey Skiles, West Carroll sr. 1
Lily Smith, Milledgeville sr. 1
Marissa Sturrup, Milledgeville sr. 1
Carley Sullivan, Sterling so. 1
Reilee Suter, Oregon sr. 1
Jersey Thomas, Amboy sr. 1
Kira Wilson, Fulton so. 1
Izabella Witkowski, Polo fr. 1
HOME RUNS
Katie Thatcher, Rock Falls sr. 9
Rylee Broshous, Forreston sr. 8
Kendra Kingsby, Milledgeville fr. 7
Katie Dittmar, Sterling sr. 6
Zoe Morgan, Rock Falls sr. 6
Olivia Osborne, Rock Falls jr. 6
Brooklyn Brennan, Fulton jr. 5
Ella Dannhorn, Oregon so. 5
Resse Germann, Fulton so. 5
Jocelyn Green, Eastland sr. 5
Rylee Johnson, Rock Falls sr. 5
Patty Teague, Rock Falls sr. 5
Bella Duncan, Morrison so. 4
Ava Hackman, Oregon sr. 4
Brooke Howard, Rock Falls sr. 4
Lauren Jacobs, Sterling sr. 4
Ellie Leigh, Sterling sr. 4
Mya Lira, Sterling fr. 4
Olivia Melcher, Sterling jr. 4
Brooke Boettner, Forreston sr. 3
Ali Danekas, Polo jr. 3
Madison Duhon, Newman jr. 3
Jordan Eads, Morrison jr. 3
Ella Ingram, Forreston jr. 3
Aylah Jones, Erie-P’town sr. 3
Olivia Klinefelter, Eastland so. 3
Gracen Pitts, Oregon jr. 3
Madison Smith, Bureau Valley so. 3
Lacey Eissens, West Carroll sr. 2
Annaka Hackett, Fulton jr. 2
Paezleigh Hudgin, Erie-P’town so. 2
Kendra Hutchison, M’ville so. 2
Kiera Karlson, Amboy fr. 2
Jeslyn Krueger, Rock Falls so. 2
Madyson Luskey, Fulton jr. 2
Lindee Poper, Polo sr. 2
Sienna Stingley, Sterling jr. 2
Carley Sullivan, Sterling so. 2
Reilee Suter, Oregon sr. 2
Ava Valk, Dixon jr. 2
Abby Whiles, Rock Falls sr. 2
Cheyenna Wilkins, Polo so. 2
Allie Anderson, Morrison fr. 1
Carlin Brady, Newman sr. 1
Brenleigh Cook, Newman fr. 1
Sophia Ely, Newman jr. 1
Marissa Folkers, Morrison sr. 1
Jenna Greenfield, Forreston jr. 1
Addison Hartman, Fulton so. 1
Addison Janssen, Milledgeville fr. 1
Jess Johns, Newman jr. 1
Emily Kane, Fulton jr. 1
Mekenzie Loechel, Erie-P’town sr. 1
Lesleigh Maynard, BV so. 1
Ellie McLaughlin, Amboy fr. 1
Carly Reglin, Bureau Valley so. 1
Hannah Ryan, Erie-P’town so. 1
Marley Sechrest, Sterling so. 1
Katie Taylor, Sterling so. 1
Bailey Tegeler, Dixon so. 1
Alyvia Whelchel, Amboy fr. 1
Kiyah Wolber, Morrison so. 1
PITCHING WINS
Katie Thatcher, Rock Falls sr. 19-3
Sienna Stingley, Sterling jr. 18-11
Ady Waldschmidt, Newman jr. 15-4
Aubrey Sanders, Forreston so. 11-5
Emma Schlichtmann, Oregon so. 11
Alaina Miller, Forreston sr. 10-1
Addison Hartman, Fulton so. 10-4
Bella Duncan, Morrison so. 10-5
Carly Reglin, Bureau Valley so. 8-3
Abby Whiles, Rock Falls sr. 7-2
Aylah Jones, Erie-P’town sr. 7-10
Ellie Leigh, Sterling sr. 6-1
Ava Hackman, Oregon sr. 6
Madison Smith, Bureau Valley so. 6-11
Addison Janssen, Milledgeville fr. 4-2
Marissa Sturrup, Milledgeville sr. 4-2
Brooklyn Brennan, Fulton jr. 4-3
Jordan Eads, Morrison jr. 4-4
Alyvia Whelchel, Amboy fr. 4-8
Marissa Folkers, Morrison sr. 3-1
Jenica Stoner, Eastland jr. 3
Kendra Kingsby, Milledgeville fr. 2-8
Jocelyn Green, Eastland sr. 2
Ellie McLaughlin, Amboy fr. 1-4
Jess Johns, Newman jr. 1-6
Jaylynn Hamilton, Erie-P’town so. 0-2
ERA
Ady Waldschmidt, Newman jr. 1.23
Alaina Miller, Forreston sr. 1.65
Katie Thatcher, Rock Falls sr. 1.81
Bella Duncan, Morrison so. 2.11
Ellie Leigh, Sterling sr. 2.13
Aylah Jones, Erie-P’town sr. 2.19
Sienna Stingley, Sterling jr. 2.49
Addison Hartman, Fulton so. 3.14
Allie Abell, Dixon so. 3.65
Madison Smith, Bureau Valley so. 3.72
Abby Whiles, Rock Falls sr. 3.74
Aubrey Sanders, Forreston so. 3.83
Jenica Stoner, Eastland jr. 3.97
Karlea Frey, Polo jr. 4.02
Marissa Sturrup, Milledgeville sr. 4.10
Brooklyn Brennan, Fulton jr. 4.46
Carly Reglin, Bureau Valley so. 4.77
Jess Johns, Newman jr. 4.82
Cheyenna Wilkins, Polo so. 4.86
Addison Janssen, Milledgeville fr. 5.10
Jordan Eads, Morrison jr. 5.12
Alyvia Whelchel, Amboy fr. 6.01
Morgyn Bailey, Dixon jr. 6.55
Kendra Kingsby, Milledgeville fr. 7.41
Ellie McLaughlin, Amboy fr. 8.06
Marissa Folkers, Morrison sr. 9.50
Jaylynn Hamilton, Erie-P’town so. 10.90
INNINGS PITCHED
Sienna Stingley, Sterling jr. 179 2/3
Katie Thatcher, Rock Falls sr. 147
Ady Waldschmidt, Newman jr. 128
Aylah Jones, Erie-P’town sr. 112
Madison Smith, Bureau Valley so. 111
Bella Duncan, Morrison so. 109 1/3
Addison Hartman, Fulton so. 109 1/3
Aubrey Sanders, Forreston so. 100 1/3
Allie Abell, Dixon so. 92
Alyvia Whelchel, Amboy fr. 80 1/3
Karlea Frey, Polo jr. 62 2/3
Carly Reglin, Bureau Valley so. 61 2/3
Cheyenna Wilkins, Polo so. 59
Abby Whiles, Rock Falls sr. 58
Kendra Kingsby, Milledgeville fr. 56 2/3
Ellie Leigh, Sterling sr. 49 1/3
Alaina Miller, Forreston sr. 46 2/3
Jess Johns, Newman jr. 45
Jenica Stoner, Eastland jr. 42 2/3
Jocelyn Green, Eastland sr. 42 1/3
Jordan Eads, Morrison jr. 41
Brooklyn Brennan, Fulton jr. 37 2/3
Morgyn Bailey, Dixon jr. 36 1/3
Addison Janssen, Milledgeville fr. 35 2/3
Marissa Sturrup, Milledgeville sr. 29
Ellie McLaughlin, Amboy fr. 28 2/3
Marissa Folkers, Morrison sr. 28
Jaylynn Hamilton, Erie-P’town so. 17 1/3
STRIKEOUTS
Sienna Stingley, Sterling jr. 244
Katie Thatcher, Rock Falls sr. 214
Bella Duncan, Morrison so. 182
Aylah Jones, Erie-P’town sr. 167
Ady Waldschmidt, Newman jr. 162
Madison Smith, Bureau Valley so. 157
Addison Hartman, Fulton so. 151
Aubrey Sanders, Forreston so. 130
Ava Hackman, Oregon sr. 106
Allie Abell, Dixon so. 87
Emma Schlichtmann, Oregon so. 82
Kendra Kingsby, Milledgeville fr. 80
Carly Reglin, Bureau Valley so. 78
Karlea Frey, Polo jr. 77
Alyvia Whelchel, Amboy fr. 76
Cheyenna Wilkins, Polo so. 75
Ellie Leigh, Sterling sr. 67
Jess Johns, Newman jr. 48
Abby Whiles, Rock Falls sr. 44
Marissa Sturrup, Milledgeville sr. 37
Addison Janssen, Milledgeville fr. 36
Jordan Eads, Morrison jr. 35
Ellie McLaughlin, Amboy fr. 35
Jocelyn Green, Eastland sr. 34
Alaina Miller, Forreston sr. 32
Brooklyn Brennan, Fulton jr. 30
Marissa Folkers, Morrison sr. 26
Morgyn Bailey, Dixon jr. 22
Jenica Stoner, Eastland jr. 18
Jaylynn Hamilton, Erie-P’town so. 2
WALKS
Morgyn Bailey, Dixon jr. 8
Brooklyn Brennan, Fulton jr. 9
Abby Whiles, Rock Falls sr. 9
Jordan Eads, Morrison jr. 10
Jenica Stoner, Eastland jr. 10
Jaylynn Hamilton, Erie-P’town so. 11
Carly Reglin, Bureau Valley so. 12
Addison Janssen, Milledgeville fr. 13
Alaina Miller, Forreston sr. 14
Ady Waldschmidt, Newman jr. 15
Marissa Folkers, Morrison sr. 19
Jess Johns, Newman jr. 22
Aylah Jones, Erie-P’town sr. 22
Madison Smith, Bureau Valley so. 24
Cheyenna Wilkins, Polo so. 27
Karlea Frey, Polo jr. 28
Ellie Leigh, Sterling sr. 28
Ellie McLaughlin, Amboy fr. 30
Jocelyn Green, Eastland sr. 37
Sienna Stingley, Sterling jr. 38
Bella Duncan, Morrison so. 39
Allie Abell, Dixon so. 40
Marissa Sturrup, Milledgeville sr. 40
Kendra Kingsby, Milledgeville fr. 41
Katie Thatcher, Rock Falls sr. 47
Alyvia Whelchel, Amboy fr. 47
Aubrey Sanders, Forreston so. 63
Addison Hartman, Fulton so. 69