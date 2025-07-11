OSF Saint Katharine collecting socks and shoes for Dixon students

OSF Saint Katharine Foot & Ankle Center is stepping up to support local students with a sock and shoe drive as part of the Dixon Public Schools’ annual donation drive.

The initiative, part of the center’s quarterly community service project, aims to ensure that children from preschool through 12th grade start the school year with confidence and comfort, according to a news release.

The center is collecting new socks and shoes of all sizes, which will be donated to Dixon Public Schools and distributed to students in need across the district. A donation bin is located outside the OSF Saint Katharine Foot & Ankle Center at 215 E. First St., Dixon, for community members to drop off contributions.

“Proper footwear is essential for a child’s physical development and overall well-being,” said Dr. Nathan Mauren, podiatrist at OSF Saint Katharine. “Supportive shoes help prevent foot pain, improve posture and reduce the risk of injury, especially important for growing children who are active throughout the school day.”

Beyond the physical benefits, new shoes can also have a powerful emotional impact. Studies show that students who feel comfortable and confident in their appearance are more likely to engage in class and participate in school activities, according to the release.

“Something as simple as a new pair of shoes can make a world of difference for a student,” said Dr. Brandon Gumbiner. “It’s about more than just footwear, it’s about confidence and giving every child a strong start to the school year.”

For more information, contact the OSF Saint Katharine Foot & Ankle Center at 815-285-5801.